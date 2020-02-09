Change Cookies Settings
ઓડિશા / પેસેન્જર બસ વીજતારને અડકી જતા આગ લાગી, દુર્ઘટનામાં 9 લોકોના મોત, 9 ગંભીર

બસની તસવીર

Divyabhaskar.com

Feb 09, 2020, 06:50 PM IST

નેશનલ ડેસ્ક: ઓડિશાના ગંજમ જિલ્લામાં એક પેસેન્જર બસ 11 કેવી ઇલેક્ટ્રીક લાઇનને અડકી ગઇ હતી. તેના લીધે બસમાં અચાનક આગ ભભૂકી ઉઠી અને આ દુર્ઘટનામાં 9 લોકોનું મોત થયું છે. આ મામલે ગંજમ જિલ્લાના કલેક્ટર વિજય કુલાંગેએ જણાવ્યુ હતું કે આ ઘટનામાં 9 લોકોનું મૃત્યુ થયું છે જ્યારે 9 ગંભીર છે. તેમને કટકની હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર માટે દાખલ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે.

બસની તસવીરબસની તસવીર
