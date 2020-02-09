Divyabhaskar.com Feb 09, 2020, 06:50 PM IST

નેશનલ ડેસ્ક: ઓડિશાના ગંજમ જિલ્લામાં એક પેસેન્જર બસ 11 કેવી ઇલેક્ટ્રીક લાઇનને અડકી ગઇ હતી. તેના લીધે બસમાં અચાનક આગ ભભૂકી ઉઠી અને આ દુર્ઘટનામાં 9 લોકોનું મોત થયું છે. આ મામલે ગંજમ જિલ્લાના કલેક્ટર વિજય કુલાંગેએ જણાવ્યુ હતું કે આ ઘટનામાં 9 લોકોનું મૃત્યુ થયું છે જ્યારે 9 ગંભીર છે. તેમને કટકની હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર માટે દાખલ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે.

Ganjam District Magistrate Vijay Amruta Kulange: Nine people have died in the incident. Other nine seriously injured people have been sent to a hospital in Cuttack. #Odisha https://t.co/gBH2J3CGLm pic.twitter.com/F85W3gfEjH

Odisha: At least 6 persons dead and around 40 passengers injured after the bus they were travelling in caught fire after coming in contact with 11 KV live electric wire in Ganjam district, Brahmapur. Injured persons have been sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. pic.twitter.com/MFB6YsOIqN