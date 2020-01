Divyabhaskar.com Jan 14, 2020, 11:00 PM IST

Chinar Corps, Indian Army: During heavy snowfall, an expecting mother Shamima, required emergency hospitalisation. For 4 hrs, over 100 Army personnel&30 civilians walked along while she was being carried on stretcher through snow. Baby born at hospital;mother&child are fine. pic.twitter.com/0NuVqz9Yih