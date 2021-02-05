તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

બિન્જ વૉચ:નિરાંતવા ઇન્ટરવ્યૂઝનું સ્લો રિવોલ્યૂશનઃ હૌલે હૌલે સે નશા ચડતા હૈ ના..!

2 દિવસ પહેલા
વીડિયો સ્ટ્રીમિંગ એપ્લિકેશન્સના જમાનામાં ‘બિન્જ વૉચ’ (Binge Watch) શબ્દ કડકડતી નોટની જેમ વપરાય છે અને સિનેરસિયાઓના વીકએન્ડનો પર્યાય બની ગયો છે. કોઈ ફિલ્મો કે સિરીઝનું એકધારું સળંગ પાન કરવાની પ્રક્રિયાને બિન્જ વૉચ કહે છે. આપણે દર શનિવારે આ કોલમમાં ફિલ્મો, સિરીઝ અને જાતભાતના બિન્જવર્ધી કન્ટેન્ટ વિશે નિરાંતે વાતો માંડીશું.

***

ઇન્ટરનેટ પર જાતભાતના ઇન્ટરવ્યૂઝ જોવા-સાંભળવાના શોખીન હશો તો નીલેશ મિશ્રા નામના માણસનું નામ કાને કે આંખે જરૂર ચડ્યું હશે. ભલે ક્લિશે થઈ ગયેલો, પરંતુ જેમના માટે અચૂક વાપરી શકાય તેવો શબ્દપ્રયોગ કરીને કહી શકાય કે નીલેશ મિશ્રા બહુમુખી પ્રતિભાના સ્વામી છે. એક જમાનામાં પત્રકાર રહી ચૂકેલા નીલેશ મિશ્રાના નામે પાંચ પુસ્તકો અને પત્રકારત્વના અવોર્ડ્સ પણ બોલે છે. એમણે જથ્થાબંધ હિન્દી ફિલ્મોમાં ગીતો લખ્યાં છે. તેમનાં ગીતો આજે પણ એફએમ સ્ટેશનો પર અને લોકોનાં મોબાઇલ પર લૂપમાં પ્લે થાય છે. એમણે સલમાન ખાનની ‘ટાઇગર’ સિરીઝની ફિલ્મો માટે કલમ પણ ચલાવી છે. જનાબ રેડિયો જોકી પણ રહી ચૂક્યા છે. ગામડા અને માટી સાથે જોડાયેલા નીલેશ મિશ્રાએ ‘ગાંવ કનેક્શન’ નામની એક ન્યૂઝ વેબસાઇટ પણ શરૂ કરી, જેના કેન્દ્રમાં ગામડું અને ગામડાંના સમાચારો જ હોય. પરંતુ અત્યારે અચાનક એમને યાદ કરવાનું કારણ છે એમની ‘ધ સ્લો ઇન્ટરવ્યૂ’ સિરીઝ. રાધર, એમની આખી ‘સ્લો મુવમેન્ટ’. છેલ્લાં પાંચેક વર્ષથી ઇન્ટરનેટની દુનિયામાં ગોતાખોરી કરતા થયેલા લોકો તો નીલેશ મિશ્રાને પત્રકાર કે ગીતકાર તરીકે નહીં, બલકે એક કાબેલ ઇન્ટરવ્યૂઅર અને સ્ટોરીટેલર તરીકે જ પીછાણે છે. યુટ્યૂબ પર એમની ‘સ્લો ઇન્ટરવ્યૂ’ સિરીઝ સુપરહિટ છે. જ્યારે એફએમ રેડિયોથી શરૂ થઇને યુટ્યૂબ સુધી વિસ્તરેલી એમની ‘યાદોં કા ઇડિયટ બોક્સ’ નામની વાચિકમ સિરીઝને દર અઠવાડિયે હજારો લોકો કાન દઇને સાંભળે છે. યાદોં કા ઇડિયટ બોક્સમાં મિશ્રાજી પોતાની ભાવવહી શૈલીમાં જાતભાતની વાર્તાઓ સંભળાવે છે.

પત્રકાર-ગીતકાર ટર્ન્ડ સ્ટોરીટેલર એવા નીલેશ મિશ્રાના ‘સ્લો ઇન્ટરવ્યૂ’એ હવે અલાયદી એપનું સ્વરૂપ ધારણ કર્યું છે
પત્રકાર-ગીતકાર ટર્ન્ડ સ્ટોરીટેલર એવા નીલેશ મિશ્રાના ‘સ્લો ઇન્ટરવ્યૂ’એ હવે અલાયદી એપનું સ્વરૂપ ધારણ કર્યું છે

ધ સ્લો મુવમેન્ટ
નીલેશ મિશ્રા વિશે આ લાંબી પ્રસ્તાવના બાંધવાનું પ્રયોજન છે તાજેતરમાં જ એમણે શરૂ કરેલી ‘ધ સ્લો’ એપ. પોતાના તમામ ઇન્ટરવ્યૂઝ, વાચિકમ, કવિતાપઠન, પોતાની ટીમના અને અન્ય કાબેલ લોકોનાં પોડકાસ્ટ, લેખો... વગેરે બધાને સમાવીને ઇત્મિનાનથી આપણે તેનું પાન કરી શકીએ તે આશયથી શરૂ કરી છે એ ‘ધ સ્લો એપ’. દરઅસલ, નીલેશ મિશ્રા પોતાની આ તમામ પ્રવૃત્તિઓને ‘સ્લો મુવમેન્ટ’ ગણાવે છે. રોજ સવારે ઊઠો, અને ઊઠીને કોઈ અદૃશ્ય સોનેરી મૃગને પામવાની લાલચમાં સતત આખો દિવસ-આખી જિંદગી દોડતા રહો અને છેવટે થાકીને પડી જાઓ. નીલેશ મિશ્રા કહે છે, જરા ઊભા રહો, ઊંડો શ્વાસ લો, આજુ-બાજુ જુઓ, લોકો સાથે શાંતિથી વાત કરો, વાર્તાઓ સાંભળો, નિરાંતે કંઈક વાંચો... આટલી ઉતાવળ શેની છે?

સાંભળવા માટે સાંભળો છો કે બોલવા માટે?
આ જ સવાલ જ્યારે આર્ટ ઑફ કન્વર્ઝેશન વિશે પૂછાય ત્યારે માથા પર ઘણની જેમ વાગે છે. ટેલિવિઝન, યુટ્યૂબ વીડિયોઝ, એફએમ ચેનલ્સ, અખબાર વગેરેમાં જ્યાં જુઓ ત્યાં કન્વર્ઝેશનના નામે જાયન્ટ સાઇઝનું મીંડું. ક્યાંય શાંતિથી ઠરીને, ખૂલીને વાતચીત થાય જ નહીં. કોઈ ફિલ્મી હસ્તી સાથે વાતચીત થતી હોય તો એ પણ મોટેભાગે પોતાની આવનારી ફિલ્મોનું પ્રમોશન કરવા જ આવી હોય. એટલે સવાલો પણ અમુક ફિક્સ હોયઃ તમારી આવનારી ફિલ્મ વિશે, તેમાં તમારા રોલ વિશે કંઇક કહો, આ સબ્જેક્ટ પર ફિલ્મ બનાવવાનો આઇડિયા કેવી રીતે આવ્યો, સેટ પર કેવા યાદગાર પ્રસંગો બનેલા, ફિલ્મની સ્ટોરી કે પાત્ર જેવું રિયલ લાઇફમાં કંઇક થયું છે કે કેમ... એ પછી કોઈ સિલી ‘રેપિડ ફાયર’ રાઉન્ડ એન્ડ ફિનિશ. એમાંય જો ફેસબુક, યુટ્યૂબ કે ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ જેવા સોશિયલ મીડિયા પ્લેટફોર્મ પર માર્કેટિંગ ડ્રિવન લાઇવ ઇન્ટરવ્યૂ કરવાના હોય તો ઓડિયન્સના સવાલોનું એક લટકણિયું પણ ઉમેરાય. બેકગ્રાઉન્ડમાંથી પાવરપોઇન્ટ પ્રેઝન્ટેશન અને એક્સેલ શીટના ગાંગડે ‘માર્કેટિંગ ગુરુ’ બની ગયેલા એક્ઝિક્યુટિવો ટમકાં મૂક્યા કરે, ‘એન્ગેજમેન્ટ માટે દર્શકોનાં નામ બોલો, વધુમાં વધુ એમના સવાલો લેતા રહો...’ સામેની વ્યક્તિનાં મોંમાં આંગળાં નંખાવી નંખાવીને કંઇક એવી વાત કઢાવવાનો પ્રયાસ કરવાનો કે જેથી આપણી હેડલાઇન મળી જાય, અખબારનું હાફ પેજ કે ચેનલનો કોઈ સ્લોટ ભરાઈ જાય.

જેમ પ્રવાસીઓની જીપો જોઇને વન્યપ્રાણીઓ જંગલમાં અંદર જતાં રહે, એ જે રીતે ચારેકોરથી ફૂટી નીકળતા ઘોંઘાટમાં એક વસ્તુ ક્યાંક લુપ્તપ્રાય થઈ ગઈ છે, તે છે ઓર્ગેનિક કન્વર્ઝેશન. મોટા ભાગનાં જે કન્વર્ઝેશન્સ, વાતચીતો અત્યારે થઈ રહી છે તેના સાક્ષી બનીએ ત્યારે લાગે કે આમાં ખરેખર સાંભળે છે કોણ? ઇન્ટરવ્યૂ આપનાર અને લેનાર બંને પાર્ટી બોલી જ રહી છે. ઇન્ટરવ્યૂઅર સતત સામેની વ્યક્તિને ઇન્ટરપ્ટ કરી રહ્યા છે. બે વ્યક્તિઓ શાંતિથી, કોઈ જ ઉતાવળ વિના, કોઈ જ ટાર્ગેટ-પ્રેશરમાં આવ્યા વિના, કોઈ ચોક્કસ મુદ્દા પર નિરાંતે વાતો કરતી હોય અને શ્રોતાઓ પણ પોતાની ફુરસદે તેને સાંભળતા હોય. આવી ઘટનાઓ રૅર બની રહી છે. ‘અમુક મિનિટથી વધુ લાંબા ઇન્ટરવ્યૂઝ કે વીડિયો-ઓડિયો કોઈ જોતું-સાંભળતું નથી’ (અને ‘લાંબું કોઈ વાંચતું નથી’) એવી સ્ટુપિડ માન્યતાએ પણ લોંગ ફોર્મ કન્વર્ઝેશનનો ઘડોલાડવો કરી નાખ્યો છે.

લૉકડાઉન દરમિયાન ‘સ્લો કૅફે’માં વીડિયો કૉલથી કરેલા નીલેશ મિશ્રાના ઇન્ટરવ્યૂ પણ ખાસ્સા લોકપ્રિય થયા
લૉકડાઉન દરમિયાન ‘સ્લો કૅફે’માં વીડિયો કૉલથી કરેલા નીલેશ મિશ્રાના ઇન્ટરવ્યૂ પણ ખાસ્સા લોકપ્રિય થયા

બટ થેન્કફુલી, એન્ડ થેન્ક્સ ટુ ઇન્ટરનેટ ટેક્નોલોજી, ધીમે ધીમે લોંગ ફોર્મ કન્વર્ઝેશન્સનાં ફૂલ ખીલવા લાગ્યાં છે. જેમાંનું સૌથી પહેલું નામ અફકોર્સ આવે છે નીલેશ મિશ્રાનું. તેમના રૂબરૂ કરાયેલા ‘સ્લો ઇન્ટરવ્યૂ’ અને લૉકડાઉન દરમિયાન વીડિયો કૉલ પર કરાયેલા ‘સ્લો કૅફે’ના ઇન્ટરવ્યૂઝ જોઇએ-સાંભળીએ તો થાય કે આ વ્યક્તિને મેં આટલાં વર્ષથી જોઈ છે, પરંતુ તેની પાસે આટલી બધી રસપ્રદ વાતો કહેવાની હશે, તેની લાઇફસ્ટોરી આટલી ઇન્ટરેસ્ટિંગ હશે તે તો ખ્યાલ જ નહોતો.

સ્લો ઇન્ટરવ્યૂ વિશે નીલેશ મિશ્રા અન્ય એક ઇન્ટરવ્યૂમાં કહે છે કે જ્યારે હું પંકજ ત્રિપાઠી (એક્ટર) સાથે કારમાં અમારા ગામ જઈ રહ્યો હતો, ત્યારે મેં બે કેમેરામેનને કારની પાછળની સીટમાં બેસાડ્યા. પહેલી જ વાર રૂબરૂ મળેલા હું અને પંકજ ત્રિપાઠી બંને વાતો કરી રહ્યા હતા, અને કેમેરા જાણે ચૂપચાપ કોઈની વાતો સાંભળતો હોય એ રીતે એ વાતો રેકોર્ડ કરી રહ્યો હતો. એ રીતે શરૂ થયેલા સ્લો ઇન્ટરવ્યૂએ તમામ વીડિયો કન્વર્ઝેશન્સનાં ગ્રામરની ઐસીતૈસી કરી હોવા છતાં લોકોને તેમાં રહેલી પ્રામાણિકતા સ્પર્શી ગઈ. નીલેશ મિશ્રા કહે છે કે એકથી વધુ વખત એવું થયું છે કે ઇન્ટરવ્યૂ શૂટ કરી લીધા પછી બીજા દિવસે સેલેબે ફોન કરીને કહ્યું હોય કે, યાર ગઇકાલે મારાથી અમુક એવી વાતો કેમેરા સામે કહેવાઈ ગઈ છે જે મારે નહોતી કહેવા જેવી, આપણી વાતો કેમેરામાં રેકોર્ડ થઈ રહી છે એ તો મને ભુલાઈ જ ગયેલું! ડિરેક્ટર-એક્ટર તિગ્માંશુ ધુલિયાના ‘સ્લો ઇન્ટરવ્યૂ’માં પોતાના મિત્ર ઇરફાન વિશે વાત કરતી વખતે તિગ્માંશુ વિચારોમાં ડૂબી જાય છે અને નીલેશ તેને ટોકતા નથી (એ ઇન્ટરવ્યૂ માર્ચ, 2020નો છે, ઇરફાનના ઇન્તેકાલના એક્ઝેક્ટ એક મહિના પહેલાંનો). આગળ તાપણું સળગી રહ્યું છે, ઇરફાન વિશે વિચારતાં વિચારતાં તિગ્માંશુ સિગારેટના કશ ખેંચતાં અનંતમાં તાકી રહે છે અને વિચારતા રહે છે. ખાસ્સી વારે એ કહે છે, ‘ઠીક હો જાયેગા વો...’ એ તમામ મોમેન્ટ્સ પબ્લિશ થયેલા ઇન્ટરવ્યૂમાં એઝ ઇટ ઇઝ રાખવામાં આવી છે. અને એ જ લોકોને સૌથી વધુ સ્પર્શી ગયેલી.

એક ઓડિયો શૉમાં નીલેશ મિશ્રાએ કહેલું કે, ‘એકવાર મારે ત્યાં નવો વીડિયો એડિટર આવ્યો અને એણે સ્લો ઇન્ટરવ્યૂનો એક એપિસોડ એડિટ કર્યો. એ કહે કે આમાં બહુ બધા લાંબા લાંબા પૉઝ હતા, એ મેં કાઢી નાખ્યા છે. મેં કહ્યું કે ભાઈ, એ પૉઝ જ આ સ્લો ઇન્ટરવ્યૂ છે.’

અગાઉ ‘રાજ્યસભા ટીવી’ માટે અને હવે ‘રેખ્તા’ માટે 350થી પણ વધુ હસ્તીઓના ઇન્ટરવ્યૂ ‘ગુફ્તગૂ’માં પબ્લિશ થયા છે
અગાઉ ‘રાજ્યસભા ટીવી’ માટે અને હવે ‘રેખ્તા’ માટે 350થી પણ વધુ હસ્તીઓના ઇન્ટરવ્યૂ ‘ગુફ્તગૂ’માં પબ્લિશ થયા છે

એક ઔર ઇરફાન
આવા જ બીજા એક નિરાંતવા કન્વર્ઝેશન્સને નવું ઠેકાણું મળ્યું છે, અને તે છે ‘ગુફ્તગૂ’. અગાઉ રાજ્યસભા ટીવી સાથે જોડાયેલા સૈયદ મોહમ્મદ ઇરફાને તેમની ચેનલ માટે ‘ગુફ્તગૂ’ નામનો ઇન્ટરવ્યૂ બેઝ્ડ કાર્યક્રમ કરેલો. 2011થી ચાલતા અને 350થી વધુ એપિસોડ્સમાં પથરાયેલા તે કાર્યક્રમમાં ઇરફાનસાબે ફિલ્મ-સાહિત્ય-કળા જગત સાથે સંકળાયેલા એવા લોકોના ‘સ્લો ઇન્ટરવ્યૂ’ કર્યા છે, જેમના ઇન્ટરવ્યૂનો મેઇનસ્ટ્રીમ મીડિયાને વિચાર આવે. રાજેન્દ્ર ગુપ્તા, ટોમ ઓલ્ટર, રોબિન કુમાર દાસ, મોહન અગાશે, પવન મલ્હોત્રા, અંજન શ્રીવાસ્તવ વગેરે પાર વિનાનાં નામ છે. એમની પણ ખાસિયત છે કે ઘેઘૂર અવાજમાં સવાલને પાણીમાં કાગળની હોડી તરતી મૂકતા હોય એ રીતે મૂકી દેવાનો અને પછી મહેમાનને બોલવા દેવાના. એક કલાક આસપાસ ચાલતા એ ઇન્ટરવ્યૂમાં આવતા દરેક મહેમાન પાસેથી કંઈ ને કંઈ ગોલ્ડન એનેક્ડોટ્સ ટાઇપની વાતો મળી આવે છે. ‘મિન્ટ’ અખબાર સાથે વાત કરતાં ઇરફાનસાબે કહેલું કે, ‘કંઈ કેટલીયે હસ્તીઓની વાતો દર્જ થયા વિના જ તેઓ આપણી વચ્ચેથી જતી રહી. ઇફ્તિખાર કોણ હતા, મુકરી કેવા હતા, ઓમ પ્રકાશ, એ.કે. હંગલની લાઇફસ્ટોરી શું હતી? આપણને કશી ખબર જ નથી.’

ઇરફાનસાબનો આ ધીમે ધીમે પોપ્યુલર થયેલો શૉ થોડા સમય પહેલાં રાજ્યસભા ટીવીએ અગમ્ય કારણોસર બંધ કરી દીધો. ત્યારે ગુફ્તગૂના ચાહકો ભારે વ્યથિત થયેલા. પરંતુ હમણાં ફેબ્રુઆરીથી ટાઢકના સમાચાર આવ્યા કે ઉર્દૂ ભાષાના ભારતના સૌથી મોટા પ્લેટફોર્મ એવા ‘જશ્ન-એ-રેખ્તા’ની યુટ્યૂબ ચેનલ પર ‘ગુફ્તગૂ’ કાર્યક્રમ ફરીથી શરૂ થઈ ગયો છે, અને ડિરેક્ટર ઇમ્તિયાઝ અલી, એક્ટર જયદીપ અહલાવતના ઇન્ટરવ્યૂ પબ્લિશ પણ થઈ ચૂક્યા છે.

ઇત્મિનાનના ઓટલા
લૉકડાઉન દરમિયાન જ્યારે ઝૂમ ઇન્ટરવ્યૂઝનું ઘોડાપુર આવ્યું તેમાં અમુક જે સરસ કન્ટેન્ટ ક્રિએટ થયું, તેમાં એક છે ‘ધ લલ્લનટોપ’ના સૌરભ દ્વિવેદીની ઇન્ટરવ્યૂ શ્રેણી ‘બરગદ’. નામ પ્રમાણે જ જાણે બળબળતી બપોરે વડલાની શીળી છાંયડીમાં બેઠાં બેઠાં સાંભળતા હોઇએ તેવા એમના ઇન્ટરવ્યૂઝ બે-સવા બે કલાક જેટલા થવા જાય છે, છતાં ક્યાંય કંટાળો આપે તેવા નથી. તેમાં રત્ના પાઠક શાહ, શીબા ચઢ્ઢા, સીમા પાહવા, ગોવિંદ નામદેવ, નવાઝુદ્દીન, તિગ્માંશુ ધુલિયા વગેરેના ઇન્ટરવ્યૂઝ સાંભળીએ તો જાણીતા ચહેરાઓ પાછળની અજાણી પણ રસપ્રદ ગાથા સાંભળ્યાનો સંતોષ થાય.

ફિલ્મોની અને તેના એનાલિસિસની વાતોમાં ઊંડો રસ પડતો હોય, તો અનુપમા ચોપરાએ શરૂ કરેલા પ્લેટફોર્મ ‘ફિલ્મ કમ્પેનિયન’ની યુટ્યૂબ ચેનલ પર પ્રસારિત થતા લાંબા ઇન્ટરવ્યૂઝ અને ‘લેટ્સ ટૉક’ સિરીઝના વીડિયોનું પણ પાન કરી શકો.

સોશિયલ મીડિયા ફ્રેન્ડ્લી કન્ટેન્ટ બનાવવા માટે જાણીતા ‘સ્કૂપવૂપ’ (ScoopWhoop)એ પણ પોતાની ‘ટાઉનહૉલ’ સિરીઝથી સેલેબ્સ સાથેની નિરાંતે વાતચીતની સારી એવી મોમેન્ટ્સ આપી છે.

ફિલ્મોની વાતોથી આગળ વધીને સાહિત્ય, સમાજ, ઇતિહાસ, રાજકારણ વગેરેમાં ઊંડા ઊતરવાની ભૂખ ભાંગવી હોય તો ભારતમાં સાહિત્ય મહોત્સવોમાં જે મોખરાનું સ્થાન ભોગવે છે તેવા ‘જયપુર લિટરેચર ફેસ્ટિવલ’ની યુટ્યૂબ ચેનલમાં પણ ડૂબકી મારવા જેવી છે. ફરક એટલો છે કે ઉપર વાત કરી તે પ્લેટફોર્મ્સથી અલગ અહીં મોટાભાગની વાતચીતો અંગ્રેજીમાં હશે.

મોકળા મને કરાયેલી લાંબી ચર્ચાઓમાં એક નવી દિશા ઊઘડી છે ઓડિયોની. અનેક ઓડિયો પ્લેટફોર્મ્સ કલાકોની મર્યાદા ઓગાળીને સુદીર્ઘ વાતો માંડી રહ્યાં છે અને નવા જ પ્રકારનું ‘બિન્જવર્ધી કન્ટેન્ટ’ પીરસી રહ્યાં છે. તેની વાતો આપણે ફરી ક્યારેક કરીશું.

jayesh.adhyaru@dainikbhaskar.com

(લેખક બે ફિલ્મ-સિરીઝનાં સ્ક્રીનિંગ વચ્ચે જીવતા સિનેમાના આકંઠ રસિયા છે)

