  • It Is Impossible To Come To Power After The Defeat Of The Congress ... And Now It Is Even Possible To Fall Apart !! Where Will The Congress Be?

ડિજિટલ ડિબેટ:કોંગ્રેસની હાર પછી સત્તામાં આવવું શક્ય છે? કે પછી હવે ટુકડા થવાની પણ શક્યતા છે? કોંગ્રેસ તેરા ક્યા હોગા?

2 દિવસ પહેલા
ડૉ. હરિ દેસાઈ (HD): દેશના ભાજપ સહિતના મોટાભાગના રાજકીય પક્ષોની માતૃસંસ્થા કોંગ્રેસનો આ તબક્કો ચૂંટણી જીતવાની જિજીવિષા વિનાનો અને સત્તા સાથે સંવનન માટે મહદઅંશે કેન્દ્ર અને રાજ્યોમાં સત્તારૂઢ ભાજપ સાથે જોડાવા માટે ધસારો કરવાનો છે. નેહરુ-ગાંધી પરિવાર પ્રત્યે નિષ્ઠાને ટેકે દાયકાઓ સુધી કોંગ્રેસમાં રહીને સત્તાનો ભોગવટો કરનારાઓમાં સત્તા વિમુખ થયા પછી સ્વાભિમાન જાગવા માંડ્યું છે.

દિલીપ ગોહિલ (DG): નિષ્ઠાને આધારે જ સત્તા ભોગવટો કરનારા હવે જાગ્યા છે, પણ હજીય તેમની લડાઈ સરકારો બનાવવા કરતાંય વિધિન પાર્ટી પોતાની સત્તાને જમાવવાની વધારે જણાય છે. કોંગ્રેસના કાર્યકરોમાં સ્વાભિમાન જાગે, તે યોગ્ય દિશામાં વળે તો ફાયદો થાય. પરંતુ પક્ષની અંદર જ માત્ર નિષ્ઠા કોની વધારે તેની સ્પર્ધા ચૂંટણી જીતવાની જીજીવિષા તરફ વાળી રહી નથી.

HD: રાજ્યસભામાં વિપક્ષના નેતા ગુલામનબી આઝાદને ફરીને કોંગ્રેસે રાજ્યસભામાં નામનિયુક્ત ન કર્યા અને બીજા પણ એમના જેવા લોકસભાની ચૂંટણી જીતવાને બદલે રાજ્યસભાને મારગ સત્તાના ભોગવટા કરી રહેલા મોટાભાગના નેતાઓને કોંગ્રેસના એ પરિવારના યુવરાજ રાહુલ ગાંધી સાથે ગોઠતું નથી.
DG: રાહુલ ગાંધીએ પ્રમુખ બન્યા પછી પરિવર્તનના પ્રયાસો કરેલા. રાજસ્થાન અને મધ્યપ્રદેશમાં યુવા મુખ્યપ્રધાનોને બેસાડવાની તેમની નેમ હતી, પણ વડીલો આડા ચાલ્યા. આ નેતાઓને લાગ્યું હતું કે તેમની સલાહ વિના નિર્ણયો લેવાય છે. યુવા નેતાઓ આગળ વધે તેનો વાંધો કદાચ નહીં હોય, પણ તેમને પૂછાતું નથી તેનું ખોટું લાગ્યું હશે. પણ સરવાળે પક્ષના પ્રમુખ સાથે સિનિયર નેતાઓને ફાવતું ન હોય તે પક્ષને ચૂંટણી જીતવી ફાવે નહીં.

HD: રાહુલની કાર્યશૈલી ન ફાવી. તેથી G-23 તરીકે જાણીતા થયેલા જૂથના નેતાઓને કોંગ્રેસના અધ્યક્ષની ચૂંટણી થાય તે માટેના ધખારા જાગ્યા છે. કોંગ્રેસમાં ક્યારેક અધ્યક્ષની ચૂંટણી થતી હતી અને હાર-જીત પછી પણ પક્ષને મજબૂત કરવા બધા મેદાને પડતા હતા. સત્તામાં હતા ત્યાં લગી એનો મધપૂડો વહાલો લાગ્યો અને હવે અન્યાય થવાનું ગાણું શરૂ થયું.
DG: વાત બરાબર, પણ પ્રમુખની ચૂંટણીના આગ્રહ પાછળનો ઇરાદો કોને મજબૂત કરવાનો છે - પક્ષને કે પોતાના જૂથને તે સવાલ થાય છે. કોંગ્રેસને ફરી સત્તામાં લાવવાના પ્રયાસોમાં સૌ મેદાને પડતા તે વાત પણ સાચી. પરંતુ હવે સત્તા મેળવવી શક્ય લાગતી નથી ત્યારે મહેનત કરવાની વૃત્તિ દેખાતી નથી. એટલે જ કોંગ્રેસના ટુકડા થશે તેમ લાગે છે. આ નેતાઓને હવે એમ લાગે છે કે પક્ષના પ્રમુખ કોણ તેના આધારે હાર-જીતનો નિર્ણય થવાનો છે. તેથી, ચૂંટણી જીતાડે એવા પ્રમુખની શોધ છે, પણ તે શોધ કોંગ્રેસના ટુકડા કરી શકે છે.

HD: હવેના સત્તાધારી પક્ષમાં અધ્યક્ષ નિયુક્ત થતા હોવાની પરંપરા છે. એમાં ક્યારે રાષ્ટ્રીય અધ્યક્ષની ખરા અર્થમાં ચૂંટણી થઈ એ ધ્યાને નહીં હોવા છતાં જમ્મૂમાં કેસરી ફેંટા ચડાવીને શાંતિ સંમેલનને નામે કાં તો પક્ષના મોવડીમંડળને દબાવવા કે પછી “નાચવું નહીં એટલે આંગણું વાંકું”નો આલાપ આદરીને અલગ ચોકો રચવા અને સત્તા મોરચામાં સામેલ થવાના ખ્યાલ સાથે જ આઝાદ અને સાથીઓનું કોરસગાન ચાલે છે.
DG: આઝાદ આણિ નેતાઓની મહત્ત્વકાંક્ષા બે શક્યતાઓ દર્શાવે છે. એક - અલગ પક્ષની રચના. આઝાદના આ નવા પક્ષને ભાજપનો ટેકો મળે તો જમ્મુ-કાશ્મીરમાં સરકાર બની શકે. બીજું - પ્રમુખની ચૂંટણી થાય અને કેવી રીતે થાય તેના આધારે નારાજ થયેલા નેતાઓ પક્ષના ઊભાં ફાડિયાં કરે. એક તરફ ગાંધી પરિવારનું વફાદાર જૂથ અને સામે સત્તા ઇચ્છતું જૂથ. આ બેમાંથી કયું જૂથ મોટું અને કોની કોંગ્રેસ અસલી તેની લડાઈ જાગી શકે છે.

HD: વર્ષ 1999માં સોનિયા ગાંધીના વિદેશી મૂળના મુદ્દાને આગળ કરી વાસ્તવમાં એમની આરતી ઉતારવા જેવો પત્ર લખનાર નેતાત્રિપુટી શરદ પવાર, પૂર્ણો સંગમા અને તારિક અનવરને પક્ષમાંથી કાઢી મૂકાતાં તેમણે રાષ્ટ્રવાદી કોંગ્રેસ સ્થાપી તો ખરી, પણ એ જ વર્ષે મહારાષ્ટ્રમાં કોંગ્રેસ સાથે મળીને રાજ્યમાં 15 વર્ષ સરકાર ચલાવી. કેન્દ્રમાં પણ આ બંને પક્ષોએ દસ વર્ષ સાથે મળી શાસન કર્યું.
DG: હાલમાં ચાલી રહેલી રાજ્યોની ચૂંટણીમાં પણ કોંગ્રેસ અને સાથી પક્ષોનો રકાસ થાય તો પવારની જેમ માત્ર પ્રાદેશિક કક્ષાનો નવો પક્ષ ન બને પણ આગળ કહ્યું તેમ ઊભાં ફાડિયાં થાય. તેની સમગ્ર રાજકીય શૈલી બિનકોંગ્રેસી પ્રકારની હોય. કોંગ્રેસની ઓળખ સેન્ટરથી જરાક લેફ્ટ, મૂડીવાદથી જરાક સમાજવાદ તરફ, મિક્સ અર્થતંત્ર તરફ, વિદેશ નીતિમાં પણ મહાસત્તાઓથી જરાક દૂર તરફ અને કોઈ હિન્દુ જ્ઞાતિ જૂથો સાથેની ઓળખને બદલે જરાક લઘુમતી તરફ - એ રીતની બની છે. આ કોંગ્રેસતા-મુક્ત સાથે તદ્દન નવીન શૈલીના રાજકારણ સાથેનો નવો પક્ષ બને ખરો? આ સવાલ સાવ અસ્થાને નથી.

HD: કોંગ્રેસ રાખમાંથી ઊભો થનાર પક્ષ રહ્યો છે. અમિબાની જેમ એમાંથી છૂટા પડનારા પક્ષો કે નેતાઓ ફરી ક્યારેક એના ભણી ફંટાય છે. ઈમરજન્સી પછી વર્ષ 1977માં માત્ર પક્ષ જ હાર્યો એટલું જ નહીં પણ એનાં સર્વોચ્ચ નેતા અને વડાપ્રધાન ઇન્દિરા ગાંધી પણ પોતાની બેઠક હારી ગયા પછી માત્ર ત્રણ વર્ષમાં જ બાઉન્સબેક થયાં હોવાનો ઈતિહાસ છે. વર્ષ 1984માં માત્ર બે જ લોકસભા બેઠકો જીતનાર ભાજપ કને અત્યારે 303 લોકસભા બેઠકો છે. રાજકારણમાં હાર-જીત ચક્રવત આવ્યા કરે એટલે આજે જે પ્રવાહ છે એ ઊલટી દિશા નહીં પકડે એવું માનવાને કોઈ કારણ નથી. કોંગ્રેસને આઝાદ જેવાની ખોટ વર્તાય પણ એ તો ગજગામી પક્ષ છે.
DG: રાજકીય હવા ગમે ત્યારે બદલાય, કોંગ્રેસ પણ રાખમાંથી બેઠો થઈ શકે. વાસ્તવિકતા એ પણ છે કે ઇન્દિરા ગાંધી પુનરાગમન કરી શક્યાં, રાહુલ ગાંધીએ આગમન જ નથી કર્યું તે સૌથી મોટો અવરોધ છે. કોંગ્રસમાં આંતરિક ચૂંટણીઓ કરાવવાનો પ્રથમ પ્રયાસ રાહુલ ગાંધીએ જ કર્યો હતો, પણ તે વખતે વડીલોને જ બહુ પસંદ પડ્યું નહોતું. આજે તેમણે જ ચૂંટણી માટેની માગણી કરી છે ત્યારે તેઓ કેટલા ગંભીર છે તે સ્પષ્ટ થતું નથી. ગાંધી પરિવારમાંથી કોઈ પ્રમુખ હોય તે આ પ્રકારના પીઢ કોંગ્રેસી નેતાને ફાવે છે પણ ગાંધી-પ્રમુખ સત્તા અપાવી શકે છે એવી શક્યતા હોય ત્યાં સુધી. ચોથી પેઢીના ગાંધી એવી શક્યતા દર્શાવી ન શકે ત્યારે વડીલો કરતાંય સરકારમાં સત્તાવાંચ્છુ પ્રૌઢ અને યુવા કોંગ્રેસીઓ પણ કદાચ કોંગ્રેસતા-મુક્ત નવા પક્ષનો પ્રયોગ કરવા તત્પર બની શકે છે. કેન્દ્રીય કક્ષાએ થાય તે ખરું પણ ગુજરાતમાં ભૂંડી હાર પછી ગુજરાત કોંગ્રેસમાં ટુકડા થશે - આ સવાલ કાનમાં પૂછાવા લાગ્યો છે.

(ડૉ. હરિ દેસાઈ અને દિલીપ ગોહિલ બંને રાજકીય વિશ્લેષકો અને વરિષ્ઠ પત્રકારો છે)

