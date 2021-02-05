તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

બ્લેક એન્ડ વ્હાઇટ:કોણ છે આ આંગ સાન સૂ કી?

આશુ પટેલ38 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • મ્યાનમારમાં ફરી વાર લશ્કરે સત્તા કબજે કરી લીધી છે ત્યારે જાણો
  • મ્યાનમારના લશ્કર સામે દાયકાઓથી ઝઝૂમી રહેલી આ લોખંડી મહિલાએ દિલ્હીમાં અભ્યાસ કર્યો છે

થોડા દિવસો અગાઉ મ્યાનમારમાં ફરી એક વખત લશ્કરે સત્તા પોતાના હાથમાં લઈ લીધી અને મ્યાનમારમાં દાયકાઓ પછી લોકશાહી લાવનારા લીડર આંગ સાન સૂ કી અને પ્રેસિડેન્ટ વિન મિન્ટ તથા અન્ય નેશનલ લીગ ફોર ડેમોક્રેસીના અન્ય નેતાઓની ધરપકડ કરી લીધી. ચીનના ઈશારે ચાલતા લશ્કરે ફરીવાર મ્યાનમાર પર સત્તા જમાવી દીધી એ ભારત માટે ઝટકા સમાન છે તો દુનિયાભરના લોકશાહી તરફી લોકો માટે પણ ખૂબ મોટા આઘાત સમી વાત છે. એટલે એના પ્રત્યાઘાતો આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય સ્તરે પડ્યા છે. મ્યાનમારમાં નવેમ્બર, 2020માં ચૂંટણીઓ થઈ હતી એ વખતે મ્યાનમારનું લશ્કર ઇરછતું હતું કે એના પીઠબળવાળી યુનિયન સોલિડેરિટી એન્ડ ડેવલપમેન્ટ પાર્ટી સત્તામાં આવે, પરંતુ મ્યાનમારના લોકપ્રિય લીડર સૂ કીના નેતૃત્વ હેઠળના શાસક પક્ષ નેશનલ લીગ ફોર ડેમોક્રસીએ બહુમતી મેળવી હતી. એટલે એ પરિણામો પછી યુનિયન સોલિડેરિટી એન્ડ ડેવલપમેન્ટ પાર્ટીએ અને લશ્કરે પણ આક્ષેપ કર્યો હતો કે શાસક પક્ષ નેશનલ લીગ ફોર ડેમોક્રેસીએ ચૂંટણી પ્રક્રિયામાં ગોલમાલ કરી છે અને ગેરકાનૂની રીતે સત્તા મેળવી છે. મ્યાનમારમાં પાંચ દાયકા સુધી લશ્કરે શાસન કર્યું એ પછી હવે એક દાયકાના અંતરાલ બાદ મ્યાનમાર ફરી એક વખત સરમુખત્યારશાહી તરફ ધકેલાઈ ગયું છે અને મ્યાનમાર વિશે દુનિયાભરના મીડિયામાં સમાચારો ચમકી રહ્યા છે એ વખતે લોખંડી વ્યક્તિત્વ ધરાવતા અને મ્યાનમારમાં લોકશાહી લાવવા માટે પોતાનું જીવન સમર્પિત કરી દેનારા આંગ સાન સૂ કીના જીવન વિશે ખાસ જાણવું જોઈએ. સૂ કીનો જન્મ બર્માના સ્વાતંત્ર્ય માટે લડત આપી રહેલા નેતા આંગ સાનના ઘરે 19 જૂન, 1945ના દિવસે રંગૂન (યાગોન) શહેરમાં થયો હતો. 1947માં સૂ કી માત્ર બે વર્ષનાં હતાં ત્યારે બર્મિઝ સેનાના સ્થાપક એવા તેના પિતા આંગ સાન ઈંગ્લેન્ડ સાથે બર્મા(મ્યાનમારનું જૂનું નામ)ને સ્વાતંત્ર્ય મળે એ માટે વાટાઘાટો કરી રહ્યા હતા, પણ એ જ વર્ષે તેમના કેટલાક વિરોધીઓએ તેમની હત્યા કરી નાખી. સૂ કીએ બે વર્ષની ઉંમરે પિતાનું છત્ર ગુમાવી દીધું હતું. જોકે, સૂ કીની માતા મજબૂત મનોબળવાળી સ્ત્રી હતી. તેણે પતિની સ્વાતંત્ર્ય માટેની લડાઈ આગળ ધપાવી. સ્વતંત્ર બર્મા સરકારની રચના થઈ એ પછી તેમની દેશસેવાને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને તેમને ભારત અને નેપાળમાં બર્માના રાજદૂત તરીકે નિયુક્ત કરાયા અને સૂ કીને 15 વર્ષની ઉંમરે ભારત આવવાની તક મળી. સૂ કીની માતા ખિન કી બર્માના રાજદૂત તરીકે દિલ્હી રહેવા આવી. એ વખતે સૂ કીના બે ભાઈ આંગ-સાન લિન અને આંગ સાન ઊ પણ ભારત આવ્યા હતા. ખિન કીએ દીકરી સૂ કીને દિલ્હીની જાણીતી શ્રીરામ કોલેજમાં પ્રવેશ અપાવ્યો જ્યાં સૂ કીએ 1964માં પોલિટિકલ સાયન્સ વિષય સાથે ગ્રેજ્યુએશનની ડિગ્રી મેળવી હતી. દિલ્હીમાં ગ્રેજ્યુએશન કર્યા પછી સૂ કી જગવિખ્યાત ઓક્સફોર્ડ યુનિવર્સિટીમાં ગયાં. ત્યાં 1969 સુધીમાં તેમણે દર્શનશાસ્ત્ર, અર્થશાસ્ત્ર અને રાજનીતિશાસ્ત્રની ડિગ્રીઝ મેળવી. માતા-પિતાના બેકગ્રાઉન્ડને કારણે અને મા થાન ઈને કારણે સૂ કીને યુનાઈટેડ નેશન્સના મહામંત્રી યુ થાંત સાથે સંપર્કમાં આવવાની તક મળી એ વખતે તેમણે સૂ કીને અમેરિકામાં અભ્યાસ કરવાને બદલે યુનાઇટેડ નેશન્સમાં આસિસ્ટન્ટ સેક્રેટરી તરીકે ફરજ બજાવવાની ઓફર કરી. સૂ કીએ ત્રણ વર્ષ એ પ્રતિષ્ઠિત હોદ્દા પર ફરજ બજાવી. 1972માં સૂ કીની મુલાકાત ભુતાનના ડોકટર માઈકલ એરિસ સાથે થઈ. માઈકલ એરિસે તિબેટિયન સંસ્કૃતિનો ઊંડો અભ્યાસ કર્યો હતો અને તેઓ ભુતાનના રોયલ ફેમિલીના ટ્યૂટર તરીકે અને ઉચ્ચ સરકારી અધિકારી તરીકે ફરજ બજાવતા હતા. 1972માં સૂ કી ડોક્ટર માઈકલ એરિસ સાથે લગ્ન કરીને ભુતાનના વિદેશ ખાતામાં સંશોધન અધિકારી તરીકે જોડાઈ ગયા. 1973માં એટલે કે લગ્નના બીજા વર્ષે તેમણે પોતાના પ્રથમ પુત્ર એલેકઝાન્ડરને જન્મ આપ્યો. 1947માં સૂ કીના પતિ ડોક્ટર માઈકલ એરિસને ઓક્સફોર્ડ યુનિવર્સિટી દ્વારા તિબેટીયન અને હિમાલયના સ્ટડીઝ માટે જોડાવાની ઓફર થઈ. 1977માં ઓક્સફોર્ડમાં સૂ કીએ બીજા દીકરા કિમને જન્મ આપ્યો. બીજા પુત્રને જન્મ આપ્યા પછી સૂ કીએ લેખન શરૂ કર્યું. વચ્ચે થોડા મહિનાઓ એરિસ પુત્ર એલેકઝાન્ડર સાથે ઈન્ડિયન ઈન્સ્ટિટ્યૂટ ઓફ એડવાન્સ સ્ટડીઝની ફેલોશિપ અંતર્ગત સિમલા આવી ગયા અને સૂ કી ક્યોટો યુનિવર્સિટીના વિઝિટિંગ સ્કોલર તરીકે નાના પુત્રને લઈને ક્યોટો (જાપાન) ગયા. જોકે, એ પછી સૂ કીને પણ ઇન્ડિયન ઇન્સ્ટિટ્યૂટ ઓફ એડવાન્સ સ્ટડીઝની ફેલોશિપ મળી અને સૂ કી તથા કિમ પણ ભારતમાં સિમલા આવી ગયા. સિમલામાં રહેતા હતા એ દરમિયાન જ સૂ કીએ લંડન યુનિવર્સિટીમાંથી પીએચ.ડી.ની ઉપાધિ મેળવી. 1988માં સૂ કીના માતાની તબિયત બગડી એટલે એમની સારવાર માટે સૂ કી ભારતથી બર્મા (મ્યાનમાર) પાછા ગયાં. એ દરમિયાન જ બર્મામાં લશ્કર અને પ્રજા વચ્ચે રમખાણો ફાટી નીકળ્યા. છેક 1962થી બર્મામાં લશ્કરી શાસન ચલાવી રહેલા જનરલ ને વિને રાજીનામું આપી દીધું. જોકે, લશ્કર દ્વારા મોટી સંખ્યામાં નાગરિકોની હત્યા કરાઈ. એ સ્થિતિમાં 15 ઓગસ્ટ, 1988ના દિવસે સૂ કીએ બર્માના રાજકારણમાં ઝંપલાવ્યું અને તેમણે બર્માની વચગાળાની સરકારને પત્ર લખીને ચૂંટણી કરાવવાની માંગણી મૂકી. તેમણે 26 ઓગસ્ટ, 1988ના દિવસે એક પેગોડા પાસે એકઠા થયેલા હજારો લોકોને ઉદ્દેશીને ભાષણ આપ્યું અને ચૂંટણીની માંગણી વધુ ઉગ્ર બનાવી, પણ લશ્કરી શાસન દ્વારા ચારથી વધુ વ્યક્તિઓને ભેગા થવા પર પ્રતિબંધ ઝીંકી દેવાયો. જોકે, સૂ કીએ લશ્કરી તાકાત સામે ઝૂક્યા વિના 27 ડિસેમ્બર, 1988ના દિવસે નેશનલ લીગ ફોર ડેમોક્રસી (એનેલડી) પાર્ટીની સ્થાપના કરી. સૂ કીએ ગાંધીજીના જીવન પરથી પ્રેરણા લઈને અહિંસા અને અસહકારના સિદ્ધાંત સાથે પોતાના પક્ષ દ્વારા ચૂંટણી માટે આંદોલન શરૂ કર્યું. ત્રણ મહિના પછી સૂ કીના માતા ખિન કી બીમારીના કારણે મુત્યુ પામ્યાં. તેમની અંતિમ યાત્રામાં કલ્પનાતીત સંખ્યામાં લોકો ઉમટી પડ્યા એટલે મ્યાનમારના લશ્કરી શાસકોના પેટમાં તેલ રેડાયું. તેમણે સૂ કીને સમજાવવા માટે સામ, દામ, દંડ, ભેદનો ઉપયોગ શરૂ કર્યો, પણ સૂ કીએ મચક ના આપી એટલે લશ્કર દ્વારા 1989ની 17 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ ચૂંટણી લડવા માટે સૂ કી પર પ્રતિબંધ મૂકી દેવાયો. જોકે, સૂ કીની લોકપ્રિયતામાં એને કારણે વધુ ઉછાળો આવ્યો, એટલે 20 જુલાઈ, 1989ના દિવસથી લશ્કરે સૂ કીને તેમના ઘરમાં જ નજરકેદ કરી દીધાં. આ દરમિયાન સૂ કી આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય સ્તરે વિખ્યાત બની ચૂક્યાં હતાં અને તેમને અનેક એવોર્ડ્સ મળી ચૂક્યાં હતાં. 14 ઓકટોબર, 1991ના દિવસે શાંતિ માટે નોબેલ પુરસ્કાર આપવાની જાહેરાત થઈ. સૂ કીને નોબેલ પ્રાઈઝ મળ્યા પછી તેમને મુક્ત કરાવવા માટે વૈશ્વિક સ્તરે અભિયાન શરૂ થઈ ગયું. દુનિયાભરમાં હોબાળો થયો એટલે સૂ કીને 1995ની 10 જુલાઈએ નજરકેદમાંથી મુક્ત કરાયાં, પણ તેમને મ્યાનમાર બહાર જવા પર પ્રતિબંધ મૂકી રખાયો. 1989થી મોટાભાગના સમય દરમિયાન કેદમાં અને નજરકેદમાં રહેલાં સૂ કીને છેવટે 13 નવેમ્બર, 2010ના દિવસે લશ્કરે મુક્ત કર્યાં. એ પછી 1 એપ્રિલ, 2012ના દિવસે સૂ કી બર્માની સંસદમાં ચૂંટાઈ આવ્યાં. સૂ કીના કારણે એક દાયકા જેટલા સમય સુધી મ્યાનમારમાં લોકશાહી હતી, પણ હવે ફરી લશ્કરે સત્તા કબજે કરી ત્યારે સૂ કી સ્ટેટ કાઉન્સિલર હતા અને વિન મિન્ટ પ્રેસિડેન્ટ હતા, પણ મ્યાનમારના ડી ફેક્ટો શાસક હતા. મ્યાનમારમાં લોક્શાહીનો મૃત્યુઘંટ વાગી રહ્યો છે એ ભારત માટે પણ ખતરા સમાન છે. આપણે પ્રાર્થના કરવી જોઈએ કે મ્યાનમારમાં વહેલી તકે ફરી લોકશાહી અમલી બને. અને એ કામ આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય દબાણ અને સૂ કી જ કરી શકે એમ છે! {

