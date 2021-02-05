તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ડૉક્ટરની ડાયરી:‘મરીઝ’ અલ્લાહના એકત્વમાં શંકા પડે ક્યાંથી? જગતમાં જ્યારે બે ઈન્સાન પણ સરખા નથી મળતા

38 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: ડૉ. શરદ ઠાકર
માણસાના ડો. જતીનભાઈ દવે સિનિયર જનરલ પ્રેક્ટિશનર છે. અપાર લોકચાહના ધરાવે છે. દર્દીની સારવાર કરતી વખતે એમની નજર દર્દીની પીડા તરફ હોય છે, પોકેટ તરફ નહીં. વર્ષોના અનુભવ દરમિયાન હજારો દર્દીઓ આવી ગયા, સાજા થઇ ગયા અને આશીર્વાદ આપી ગયા. એમાંના કેટલાક દર્દીઓ યાદ રહી જાય તેવા અનુભવો પણ આપી ગયા. ડો. જતીનભાઈ આવા કેટલાક અનુભવોને જોડા-જોડ મૂકીને એમાંથી માનવમનના રહસ્યો, જીવનના માંગલ્યો અને જીવનની કુત્સિતતાઓ નિહાળતા રહ્યા છે. એક દિવસ ધનેશ મહારાજા નામના એક યુવાન અને શ્રીમંત બિઝનેસમેન એમના વયોવૃદ્ધ પિતાને લઇને ડો. જતીનભાઈના ક્લિનિકમાં પધાર્યા. ધનેશભાઈની મૂળ અટક તો બીજી હતી, પણ છેલ્લી ત્રણ-ત્રણ પેઢીઓથી પારિવારિક શ્રીમંતાઈના કારણે લોકોમાં એમની ‘મહારાજા’ સરનેમ પડી ગઈ હતી. ડો. જતીનભાઈ એમને આવકારવા માટે ઊભા થઇ ગયા. સાશ્ચર્ય પૂછી બેઠા, ‘અરે, ધનેશભાઈ! આજે તમે અહીં આવવાનો શ્રમ લીધો?’ જતીનભાઈનો પ્રશ્ન વાજબી હતો, કારણ કે ધનેશભાઈ જ્યારે બીમાર પડે ત્યારે ડોક્ટરને વિઝિટ માટે બંગલા પર જ બોલાવી લેતા હતા. ડોક્ટરને લેવા-મૂકવા માટે ડ્રાઈવર સાથેની ગાડી મોકલી આપતા હતા. જેટલી વિઝિટ-ફી થાય તે ચૂકવી આપતા હતા. આજે આવું કરવાને બદલે ઉંમરલાયક અશક્ત અને બીમાર પિતાને ગાડીમાંથી ચલાવીને, ક્લિનિકના પગથિયાં ચડાવીને ડોક્ટર સુધી દોરી લાવ્યા હતા એ વાતથી ડો.જતીનભાઈને આશ્ચર્ય જન્મે તે સ્વાભાવિક હતું. ધનેશભાઈએ ડોક્ટરના સવાલનો જવાબ ન આપ્યો, એને બદલે બોલવાનું શરૂ કર્યું, ‘બાપુજીને ઝીણો-ઝીણો તાવ રહે છે. શ્વાસ ચડે છે. ખાંસી આવે છે. ખાવાનું પણ ઓછું થઇ ગયું છે. તમે તેમને તપાસીને દવા આપો.’ ડો. જતીનભાઈ વૃદ્ધ જનુદાદાને તપાસવા લાગ્યા. સાથે સાથે એમની ફરિયાદો અંગેની પૂછપરછ કરતા રહ્યા. એ પછી એમણે જનુદાદાને તપાસવાના ટેબલ પર સુવડાવ્યા. એક જમાનામાં જેમના નામના સિક્કા પડતા હતા એવા શ્રીમંત વેપારી જનકભાઈ મહારાજા અત્યારે લાચાર અને બીમાર જનુદાદા બનીને ટેબલ પર હાંફી રહ્યા હતા. ચેક-અપ કરતા-કરતા ડોક્ટરની નજર એમના મેલાં વસ્ત્રો અને વધેલી દાઢી ઉપર ચોંટી ગઈ હતી. આવડા મોટા બંગલામાં જ્યાં નોકર-ચાકરોની કમી ન હતી, ત્યાં આ વૃદ્ધ દાદાજીના સેવિંગ માટે, સ્પન્જિંગ માટે કે ચોખ્ખા ધોયેલા કપડાં પહેરાવવા માટે કોઈની પાસે નવરાશ નહીં હોય?! ડોક્ટરનું કામ ક્યારેક માત્ર જોવાનું જ હોય છે, દરેક વખતે સવાલો પૂછવાનું નહીં. ડો. જતીનભાઈએ ચેક-અપની વિધિ પૂર્ણ કરી. પોતે ખુરશીમાં ગોઠવાયા અને પ્યૂનને કહ્યું કે, ‘દાદાજીને સાચવીને નીચે ઉતારજે.’ પછી ધનેશભાઈ તરફ ફરીને બોલ્યા, ‘દાદાજીને ચેસ્ટ ઇન્ફેકશન થયું છે. ઉંમરને કારણે અશક્તિ વર્તાય છે. સાતેક દિવસમાં સારું થઇ જશે. હું પાંચેક દિવસની દવા લખી આપું છું તે બહારના મેડિકલ સ્ટોરમાંથી લઇ લેજો. બે પ્રકારની ટેબલેટ્સ છે, કફ સીરપની એક બોટલ છે અને એક બોટલ ટોનિક માટેની છે. લગભગ પાંચેક દિવસ પછી દાદાજીની ભૂખ ઉઘાડશે ને એ પછી એમની શક્તિ પાછી આવવા માંડશે. ત્યાં સુધીમાં નબળાઈ વધી જાય અથવા ડિહાઈડ્રેશન જેવું જણાય તો મને ફોન કરજો. હું ઘરે આવીને બાટલો ચડાવી જઈશ.’ ધનેશભાઈ ડોક્ટરની વાત સાંભળીને અંદરથી જરાક અસ્વસ્થ થઇ ગયા, ‘એ બધું રહેવા દો, ડોક્ટર. બાપુજીને એવી કોઈ જરૂર નહીં પડે. આ દવાઓ બહારથી લખી આપવાને બદલે તમારે ત્યાંથી જ આપો તો સારું રહેશે.’ ડો. જતીનભાઈ નવાઈ પામ્યા, ‘ધનેશભાઈ, મેડિકલ સ્ટોરમાંથી તમે ખરીદશો તે દવાઓ બ્રાન્ડેડ કંપનીની અને વધારે ઈફેક્ટિવ હશે. અમારે ત્યાંથી અપાતી દવાઓ પણ સારી જ હોય છે, પણ એ તમારા જેવા સુખી અને શ્રીમંત લોકો માટે...’ ધનેશભાઈ ન જ માન્યા, એમની જીદ હતી કે બાપુજી માટે ક્લિનિકમાંથી અપાતી દવાઓ જ આપવામાં આવે. એ પણ બધી તો નહીં જ. એમણે સૂચન કર્યું, ‘કફ-સીરપની અને ટોનિકની જરૂર નથી. માત્ર ખાંસી અને તાવની ગોળીઓ આપો. એ પણ ફક્ત બે જ દિવસ ચાલે એટલી, પૂરો કોર્સ આપવાની જરૂર નથી.’ ડોકટરે આમ કરવાનું કારણ પૂછ્યું, તો ધનેશભાઈએ ખુલાસો કર્યો, ‘એવું છે કે બાપુજી મારા ઘરે હવે બે જ દિવસ રહેવાના છે. તમે જાણો છો કે અમે ચાર ભાઈઓ છીએ. ચારેય દીકરાઓ વચ્ચે બાપુજીને અમે વહેંચી લીધા છે. મારી જવાબદારી બે દિવસમાં પૂરી થઇ જશે. એ પછી બાપુજી અમદાવાદમાં રહેતા બીજા દીકરાના ઘરે જશે એટલે બાકીની સારવાર બીજા દીકરાની જવાબદારીમાં આવશે.’ ડોક્ટર જતીનભાઈના હૈયામાં ચિરાડો પડી ગયો. એમને મન થઇ આવ્યું કે ફી લીધા વગર બધી દવાઓનો પૂરો કોર્સ જનુદાદા માટે પડીકામાં બાંધી આપે, પણ ધનેશભાઈને અપમાન જેવું લાગશે એવા ભયથી એમણે પોતાનો વિચાર અંકુશમાં રાખ્યો. માનવજીવનની આવી કુરૂપતા જોઇને ડોક્ટર આખો દિવસ ઉદાસીના વમળોમાં ગોથા ખાતા રહ્યા. નવો દિવસ. નવા દર્દીઓ. નવી ઘટનાઓ. અનુભવો પણ નવા. બાજુના ગામડામાંથી એક ગરીબ યુવાન ચાર દર્દીઓને લઈને આવી ચડ્યો. બે પુરુષો હતા અને બે સ્ત્રીઓ. ચારેય જણા વૃદ્ધ, બીમાર અને અશક્ત. પાંચેયના દેહ ઉપર ગરીબીની છાપ સ્પષ્ટ દેખાઈ આવતી હતી. ડોક્ટર એ યુવાનને ઓળખી ગયા. એ ધનિયો હતો. છુટક મજૂરીનું કામ કરતો હતો. જૂનો દર્દી હતો. ડો. જતીનભાઈ ઓછી ફીમાં સારવાર કરી આપતા હતા. એમણે પૂછ્યું, ‘ધનિયા, કોને લઈને આવ્યો છે આજે?’ ધનીયાએ જવાબ આપ્યો, ‘આ બે મારાં મા-બાપ છે અને આ બે મારાં સાસુ-સસરા છે. મારાં સાસુ-સસરા મારા ગામડાથી દૂર બીજા ગામમાં રહે છે. ચારેય જણાં એકસાથે બીમાર પડી ગયાં છે. મને થયું કે લાવ, ચારેયને એકસાથે શહેરમાં લઇ જઈને દવા કરાવતો આવું. એટલે આજે વહેલો ઊઠીને હું સાસરીના ગામડે ગયો, ત્યાંથી સાસુ-સસરાને લઈને મારા ઘરે આવ્યો અને પછી ચારેયને લઈને બસમાં બેસીને...’ ડોક્ટરના મનમાં ઝબકારો થયો, ‘ધનિયા, મને યાદ છે કે તારી ઘરવાળી તો ગયા વર્ષે મૃત્યુ પામી હતી, એ પછી પણ તારાં સાસુ-સસરા સાથે તેં સંબંધ જાળવી રાખ્યો છે?’ ધનિયો ભોળપણભર્યું હસી પડ્યો, ‘સંબંધ તો જાળવવો જ જોઈએ ને, સાહેબ? ઘરવાળી મરી ગઈ તો શું થયું? એનાં મા-બાપ તો જીવે છે ને. એનાં મા-બાપ એટલે મારાં મા-બાપ! જ્યારે હું જાન જોડીને પરણવા ગયો હતો ત્યારે આ જ સાસુએ મને પોંખ્યો હતો એ ઉપકાર કેવી રીતે ભૂલી શકાય? મારે ફરજ આખી જિંદગી નિભાવવી જ પડે.’ ડો. જતીનભાઈએ ધનિયાને તાવી જોવાની કોશિશ કરી, ‘ધનિયા, તારી કમાણી કેટલી છે એ હું જાણું છું. આ ચારેય જણાંને દવાઓ, ઇન્જેક્શનો તથા જરૂર જણાય તો ગ્લુકોઝના બાટલા ચડાવવા પડે એ બધી સારવારની ફી કેટલી થશે એનો તને અંદાજ છે ખરો? ક્યાંથી કાઢીશ એટલા રૂપિયા?’ ધનિયાના હોઠ ધ્રુજી ગયા, પણ એનો આત્મવિશ્વાસ અડગ રહ્યો. એની આંખોમાં પ્રસરી ગયેલી ભીનાશને અવગણીને એણે ખુમારીભર્યા અવાજમાં જવાબ આપ્યો, ‘ફીની ચિંતા ન કરશો, સાહેબ. હું વ્યાજે પૈસા લાવીને તમારી ફી ચૂકવી દઈશ. ડબલ મજૂરી કરીશ, પણ હું જીવું છું ત્યાં લગી મારા આ ચારેય માવતરને સારવાર વિના નહીં રહેવા દઉં. જો એવું કરું તો મારો મનખાવતાર લાજે.’ ચારેય વડીલોની સારામાં સારી સારવાર કરાવીને ધનિયો વિદાય થયો. ક્યાંય સુધી ડો. જતીનભાઈએ ગરીબની અમીરાતના વિચારોમાં ખોવાયેલા રહ્યા. એક તરફ ધનેશ મહારાજા જેવા ધનથી શ્રીમંત, પણ મનથી અત્યંત ગરીબ એવા નપાવટ દીકરાનું દૃષ્ટાંત એમની નજરમાં રમતું હતું અને બીજી તરફ એક ગરીબ મજૂર એવા સુપુત્ર ધનિયાનું દૃષ્ટાંત નજર સામે હતું. ધનેશ કરતાં ધનિયો વધારે ધનવાન લાગતો હતો. ડો. જતીનભાઈ જગતના રંગમંચ પર ભજવાતા ભાત-ભાતના નાટકોને સમજવાનો પ્રયત્ન કરતા રહ્યા. અંતે તેઓ એવા નિષ્કર્ષ પર આવ્યા કે જગતમાં બધું જ ખરાબ, બધું જ કુરૂપ કે બધું જ કુત્સિત હોતું નથી, જગતમાં ચોમેર સૌંદર્યો અને માંગલ્યો પણ વેરાયેલા જોવા મળે છે. આ માંગલ્યો જ જીવનને જીવવા જેવું બનાવે છે.⬛ drsharadthaker10@gmail.com

