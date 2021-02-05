તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

હવામાં ગોળીબાર:જૂની ફિલ્મોમાં વેલેન્ટાઇન્સ-ડે હોત તો?

38 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: મન્નુ શેખચલ્લી
  • મુઝે તુમ સે લાઈક ન ચાહિયે, મુઝે મેરે સ્ટેટસ પે છોડ દો...

આજકાલ ‘વેલેન્ટાઇન્સ-ડે’ના જમાનામાં એટલું સુખ છે કે દિલ દુકાનોમાં વેચાતાં મળે છે! જેવું જોઈતું હોય તેવું... નાનું, મોટું, પોચું, કડક, ફુગ્ગા જેવું, ઓશિકા જેવું, પર્સ જેવું કે બાથટબ જેવડું... ખરીદીને આપી શકાય છે. બાકી, જૂની ફિલ્મોમાં તો કેવી હાલત હતી? બિચારા દિલીપકુમારો, ભારત ભૂષણો અને પ્રદીપકુમારો માત્ર પાંપણો પટપટાવીને હમણાં જ કબજિયાત દૂર કરવા માટે દિવેલનો રેચ લીધો હોય તેવું ડાચું કરીને માત્ર એટલું જ બોલી શકતા હતા કે, ‘ભૂલના મત, મેં ને તુમ કો અપના દિલ દિયા હૈ...’ હદ તો ત્યાં હતી કે એ રોતલ દેવદાસો કાગળમાં ચીતરીને પણ એક ‘એક્ચ્યુઅલ’ દિલ આપતા નહોતા. બધું જ ‘વર્ચ્યુઅલ’ ચાલતું હતું! ખેર, એ જમાનામાં જો આજના જેવા વેલેન્ટાઈન દિવસો ચાલતા હોત, દેવદાસો અને ચંદ્રમુખીઓ ગિફ્ટ શોપમાં જતા હોત, ઓનલાઈન ચેટ કરતા હોત અને પ્રોફાઈલો જોઈને પ્રેમમાં પડતા હોત તો જૂની ફિલ્મોમાં કેટલો ફેર પડી ગયો હોત? ફિલ્મોના નામોમાં જ કેટલી બધી વેરાયટી હોત? ‘કાર્ડ અપના ઔર ગર્લફ્રેન્ડ પરાઈ’, ‘ગિફ્ટ દિયા દર્દ લિયા’, ‘વો (ડીપીમેં) કૌન થી?’, ‘નીંદ હમારી, મેઈલ તુમ્હારે’, ‘ગર્લફ્રેન્ડ વહી જો ડેટ પે જાયે’, ‘ચમેલી કી સેટિંગ’, ‘ચેટિંગ એક રાત કી’, ‘લવ ઈન ટોક-ટાઈમ’, ‘તેરે વોલ-પેજ કે સામને’, ‘હમારા સ્ટેટસ આપ કે પાસ હૈ’, ‘બદલતે રિલેશનશિપ’, ‘કબ ક્યું ઔર કહાં લીક હુઆ?’, ‘મેરે પાસવર્ડ, મેરે દોસ્ત’, ‘ઝુકરબર્ગ કો દિખાના હૈ’ , ‘તૂ હી મેરી સર્ચ’, ‘જંગલ મેં નેટવર્ક’, ‘પ્યાર કા પાસવર્ડ’... જૂના જમાનામાં ગાયનો પણ કેવાં રોતલ આવતાં હતાં? કોઈ તરબૂચ જેવા અંબોડાવાળી હિરોઈન ગાતી હોય, ‘દિલ કા ખિલોના હાયે તૂટ ગયા, કોઈ લૂટેરા આકે લૂંટ ગયા...’ ઓ બહેન! પહેલાં તો એ નક્કી કર કે તારું જે કોઈ સાઈઢ અને કલરનું દિલ હોય તે ‘તૂટ ગયા’ છે કે ‘લૂટ ગયા’ છે (કે પછી ‘તૂટ ગયા’ પહેલાં ‘લૂંટ ગયા’ અને પછી લૂંટારા વડે લઈ જતાં વખતે જ ‘તૂટ ગયા’?) આવા બધાં કન્ફ્યુઝનો માત્ર એટલા માટે થતાં હતાં કે બજારોમાં દિલની દુકાનો જ નહોતી! બધું કાલ્પનિક અને ‘પ્લેટોનિક’ હતું’ આમાં પોલીસવાળો FIRમાં શું લખે? માલ-સામાનની ભાંગફોડની કલમ લગાડે કે માલ-સામાનની લૂંટનો કેસ બનાવે? આજના વેલેન્ટાઈન્સ લવની મજા એ છે કે દિલની આપ-લે બહુ સસ્તામાં પતી જાય છે! દિલ પણ હવે ડઝનના ભાવે મળે છે! એટલું જ નહીં, જાતે આપવા જવાની યે જરૂર નથી. તમે ઓનલાઈન ઓર્ડર લખાવો તો પેલા દુકાનવાળા છેક ઘરે જઈને દિલ આપી આવે છે! (પોતાનું નહીં, તમારું!) જો જૂના જમાનામાં વેલેન્ટાઈનવાળું આવી ગયું હોત તો ફિલ્મી ગાયનો પણ કેવાં કેવાં હોત? ‘મુગલ-એ-આઝમ’ની અનારકલી ભર્યા દરબારમાં જિલ્લે-ઈલાહી સામે ડાન્સ કરીને ગાતી હોત : ‘જબ પ્રપોઝ મારા તો ડરના ક્યા? પ્રપોઝ કિયા, કોઈ ફ્લર્ટિંગ નહીં કી... છૂપ છૂપ કે કોમેન્ટ કરના ક્યા?’ આપણા ‘સરસ્વતીચંદ્ર’ની કુમુદ સરસ મજાના બે ચોટલા વાળીને લેપટોપ સામે બેસીને ગાતી હોત :‘કાર્ડ તુમ્હેં ભેજા હૈ મેઈલ મેં, મેઈલ નહીં મેરા ‘પ્રપોઝ’ હૈ... ડિયર મેરે, મુજ કો લિખના, ક્યા મોમ-ડેડ કા રિ-એક્શન હૈ?’ બિચારો ‘કન્હૈયા’નો રાજકપૂર નૂતનને લાઈવ વિડિયો કોલ કરીને સંભળાવતો હોત : ‘મુઝે તુમ સે લાઈક ન ચાહિયે, મુઝે મેરે સ્ટેટસ પે છોડ દો...’ અને ‘જંગલી’નો બિન્દાસ શમ્મી કપૂરનો તો વિડિયો સેંકડો હજારો છોકરીઓમાં વાઈરલ થઈ ગયો હોત કે... ‘ચાહે કોઈ મુઝે સર્ચ કરે, કરને દો જી કરતા રહે, હમ સેલ કે ડિસ્કાઉન્ટો મેં ફંસે હૈ, હમ ક્યા કરેં?’ બીજી તરફ ‘ગૂંજ ઊઠી શહેનાઈ’ના રાજેન્દ્ર કુમારની પ્રજાજોગ ચેતવણી આપતી કોલર ટ્યૂન દરેક તૂટે-દિલ પ્રેમના મોબાઈલમાં વાગતી હોત : ‘કહ દો કોઈ ના કરે યહાં ચેટ... ઈસ મેં જેન્યુઈન હૈં કમ, બેશુમાર હૈં ફેક, એક લવર કે હૈં આઈ-ડી હજાર...’⬛mannu41955@gmail.com

