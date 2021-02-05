તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સ્ટ્રેટેજી & સક્સેસ:બેંગ્લુરુને ફરી વાર પાણીદાર બનાવનારા વિશ્વનાથ શ્રીકાંત

પ્રકાશ બિયાણી38 મિનિટ પહેલા
નીતિ આયોગના વોટર મેનેજમેન્ટ ઇન્ડેક્સ અનુસાર, બેંગ્લુરુ દેશનાં એવાં શહેરોમાંનું એક છે, જ્યાં 2020માં ભૂજળ ખતમ થઇ જશે. સાઇબર સિટીના નામથી જાણીતું બેંગ્લુરુ દેશનું એવું શહેર પણ છે, જે પ્લાનિંગ વિના વિસ્તર્યું છે. આ શહેરની વસ્તી સવા કરોડની થઇ ગઇ છે, જેને અત્યારે તો 100 કિમી દૂર આવેલી નદીમાંથી પાણી મળી રહ્યું છે. કર્ણાટક સરકારનો હેતુ છે કે ભવિષ્યમાં 425 કિમી દૂર આવેલ લિંગાનામક્કી ડેમથી બેંગ્લુરુને પાણી મળે. આ પરિયોજના પર સરકાર લગભગ 12 હજાર કરોડ રૂપિયા ખર્ચવાની છે. બાયોમ એન્વાયર્ન્મેન્ટલ સોલ્યુશન્સના સ્થાપક અને વોટર એક્સપર્ટ વિશ્વનાથ શ્રીકાંતના મતે રેઇન વોટર હાર્વેસ્ટિંગ, રિચાર્જેબલ કૂવા અને પિટ્સ પર માત્ર એક હજાર કરોડ રૂપિયાના ખર્ચથી બેંગ્લુરુની પાણીની જરૂરિયાતને પૂરી કરી શકાય છે. બેંગ્લુરુના એક ઉપનગર સર્જાપુરમાં ભોવી પલવા નામનું ગામ છે. આ કન્નડ શબ્દ ભોવીનો અર્થ થાય છે કૂવો અથવા ભૂખનન કરનારા એટલે કે અર્થ ડિગર્સ. ભોવીપુરામાં 750 વેલ ડિગર્સ પરિવાર રહે છે. બેંગ્લુરુમાં જ્યારે કૂવા ખોદવાનું કામ ઓછું થયું ત્યારે આ વેલ ડિગર્સ આઇટી કંપનીઓમાં ગાર્ડ્સ, કૂક્સ અને ક્લીનર્સની જોબ કરવા લાગ્યા. વિશ્વનાથ શ્રીકાંતે આ ગામના લોકોને તાલીમ આપી. આજે આ વેલ ડિગર્સ ઓપન વેલ્સ (કૂવા) બનાવીને 35થી 50 હજાર રૂપિયાની માસિક કમાણી કરે છે. તેઓ નાના ઘરોમાં રિચાર્જ પિટ્સ અથવા કૂવાની સફાઇ કરીને પણ એટલી કમાણી કરી લે છે. વિશ્વનાથ શ્રીકાંતે કરેલ આ પહેલને કારણે ભોવીપુરાના અનેક યુવાનો નોકરી છોડી ફરી બાપદાદાના ધંધામાં પાછા ફર્યા છે. તેમનું કહેવું છે કે બેંગ્લુરુમાં હજારો તળાવ હતા, જે લોકોના ઘરમાં બનેલી ટાંકીઓ સાથે જોડાયેલા હતા. તળાવોમાં ચોમાસાનું પાણી એકત્રિત થતું હતું, જે ઇન્ટરકનેક્ટેડ નેટવર્ક દ્વારા ઘરની ટાંકીઓમાં પહોંચતું હતું. ત્યારે ઘરોમાં ખુલ્લા કૂવાઓ પણ હતા જે ભૂજળનું સ્તર બચાવી લેતા હતા. વિશ્વનાથ શ્રીકાંત આ વેલ ડિગર્સની મદદથી સુકાઇ ગયેલા કૂવાઓને રિચાર્જ કરાવી રહ્યા છે. તેમનું કહેવું છે કે વરસાદનું અડધું પાણી પણ બચાવી લઇએ તો બેંગ્લુરુમાં પાણીની ખોટ ન રહે. વિશ્વનાથ એપાર્ટમેન્ટ્સ અને ઘરોના લોકોને પણ સમજાવી રહ્યા છે કે રેઇન વોટર હાર્વેસ્ટિંગ સિસ્ટમ કરો અને તમારા ઘરોમાં રિચાર્જેબલ કૂવા ખોદાવો. વિશ્વનાથ શ્રીકાંતાની ટીમે ક્યૂબોન પાર્કના સાત ખુલ્લા કૂવાનો પુનરુદ્ધાર કર્યો છે. ત્યાં 37 રિચાર્જેબલ કૂવા બનાવ્યા છે અને બીજા 28 હજી બની રહ્યા છે. બંેગ્લુરુનું સર્જાપુર ઉપનગર 83 એકર વિસ્તારમાં ફેલાયેલું છે, જ્યાં 280 ઘર છે. આ ઘરોને રેઇન વોટર હાર્વેસ્ટિંગ અને નેચરલ રિચાર્જ મિકેનિઝમથી સરેરાશ આખું વર્ષ રોજ 500 કિલોલીટર પાણી મળે છે. વિશ્વનાથનું કહેવું છે કે બેંગ્લુરુના રેન વોટર હાર્વેસ્ટિંગ ન કરતાં ઘરોમાં બેંગ્લુરુ વોટર સપ્લાય એન્ડ સેવરેજ બોર્ડ (બીડબ્લ્યુએસએસબી) દ્વારા પાણીનો પુરવઠો બંધ કરી દેવો જોઇએ. હાલ રેઇન હાર્વેસ્ટિંગ ન કરતા 75 હજાર ઘરોમાંથી બીડબ્લ્યુએસએસબી તેમના માસિક પાણી બિલ પર 50 ટકા પેનલ્ટી વસૂલે છે જે કમાણી નહીં, પણ ખોટનો ધંધો છે. અઝિમ પ્રેમજી યુનિવર્સિટીનાં પ્રોફેસર હરિણી નગેન્દ્રનું કહેવું છે કે બેંગ્લુરુમાં આજે લગભગ 50 કમ્યુનિટી કૂવા છે, જે એક સમયે 1400થી વધારે હતા. બેંગ્લુરુ બદલાઇ રહ્યું છે, વિસ્તરી રહ્યું છે. શહેરની જળનીતિને પણ તેની સાથે બદલવી જોઇએ. સરકારે પબ્લિક રિચાર્જેબલ કૂવા બનાવવા જોઇએ. રેન વોટર હાર્વેસ્ટિંગ જરૂરી કરી દેવું જોઇએ અને વૃક્ષારોપણ કરાવવું જોઇએ. સેન્ટર ફોર સાયન્સ એન્ડ એન્વાયર્ન્મેન્ટલ ઇન્ડિયાના ડાઉન-ટુ-અર્થ પબ્લિકેશન મુજબ, જો બેંગ્લુરુના ભૂજળમાં સુધારો નહીં થાય તો આફ્રિકાના કેપટાઉનની માફક સિલિકોન વેલી પણ પાણીના અભાવે સુકાઇ જશે. ⬛ prakashbiyani@yahoo.co.in

