ટેક ઓફ:આ ભારત, પેલું ભારત

38 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: શિશિર રામાવત
  • ‘મેં એ ભારત વિશે જ લખ્યું છે જેનાથી હું પરિચિત છું. મારાં પુસ્તકોમાં દેખાતું ભારત મેઇનસ્ટ્રીમ ઇન્ડિયા જ છે.’

ગ્રેજીમાં લખતા ભારતીય લેખક અરવિંદ અડિગા આજકાલ ન્યૂઝમાં છે. કારણ છે તેમની ‘ધ વ્હાઇટ ટાઇગર’ નામની ખાસ્સી ગાજેલી બુકર પ્રાઇઝવિજેતા નવલકથા, જેના પરથી બનેલી ફિલ્મ તાજેતરમાં એક ઓટીટી પ્લેટફોર્મ પર મુકાઈ છે. અરવિંદ અડિગાને 2008માં બૂકર પ્રાઇઝ મળ્યું ત્યારે તેઓ 33 વર્ષના હતા. ‘ધ વ્હાઇટ ટાઇગર’માં મુખ્યત્વે અમીરો અને વંચિતો વચ્ચેની ભેદરેખાની વાત છે. રસાળ ભાષા અને તીખા વ્યંગ ધરાવતી આ નવલકથાનો નાયક બલરામ ગામડાંગામનો છોકરો છે, જે નીચલા વર્ણનો છે ને ભારે મહત્ત્વાકાંક્ષી છે. અરવિંદ અડિગા પ્રમાણમાં લો પ્રોફાઇલ વ્યક્તિ છે. તેઓ ચેતન ભગત જેવા બોલકા નથી. તેઓ વિવાદને લીધે કે બીજા કોઈ પણ કારણે મીડિયામાં સતત ચમકતા રહેતા હોય તેવું બનતું નથી. જોકે, બૂકર જેવું અતિપ્રતિષ્ઠિત આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય ઇનામ જીત્યા પછી ને ત્યાર બાદ નવાં પુસ્તકો બહાર પડે ત્યારે તેઓ મીડિયાને મુલાકાતો આપી દે છે. આવા એક ઇન્ટરવ્યૂમાં તેઓ કહે છે, ‘ધ વ્હાઇટ ટાઇગર’ પછી શું લખવું તે વિશે મારા મનમાં મોટી મૂંઝવણ હતી. જે વાચકોને ‘ધ વ્હાઇટ ટાઇગર’ ગમી છે તેમને નવેસરથી એટલા જ ખુશ કરવા અશક્ય હતા. ‘ધ વ્હાઇટ ટાઇગર’ ચોક્કસ રીતે લખાઈ હતી ને મારે ફરીથી એ જ પ્રકારની વાર્તા નહોતી લખવી. મેં મારી જાતને પૂછ્યુઃ મારે હવે કઈ દિશામાં આગળ વધવું છે? એક લેખક તરીકે હું શી રીતે વિકસી શકું તેમ છું? ‘ધ વ્હાઇટ ટાઇગર’ના પડછાયામાંથી બહાર આવવું મારા માટે એક પડકાર સમાન હતું.’ સ્વાભાવિક છે. ‘ધ વ્હાઇટ ટાઇગર’ પછી અરવિંદ અડિગાએ નવલકથા નહીં, પણ ટૂંકી વાર્તાઓનું પુસ્તક બહાર પાડ્યું. તેનું ટાઇટલ હતું, ‘બિટ્વીન ધ અસેસિનેશન્સ’. આમાંની અમુક નવલિકાઓ ‘ધ વ્હાઇટ ટાઇગર’ની પહેલાં લખાઈ ચૂકી હતી, અમુક તેના પછી લખાઈ. એકાધિક વાર્તાઓનું લોકાલ મેંગલોર છે, કે જ્યાં તેઓ ઉછર્યા છે. અરવિંદને પાંચ વર્ષ મોટો એક ભાઈ છે. બન્ને જણા એક નંબરના ભણેશરી. અરવિંદ માંડ પંદર વર્ષના હતા ત્યારે એમની માતાનું કેન્સરને કારણે નિધન થઈ ગયું હતું. તે પછી અડિગા પરિવાર ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા જતો રહ્યો. અરવિંદે સ્કૂલનાં બાકીનાં ત્રણ વર્ષ ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં પૂરાં કર્યાં. મોટો ભાઈ અમેરિકા જઈને બેન્કર બન્યો અને અરવિંદે ન્યુ યોર્ક સ્થિત કોલંબિયા યુનિવર્સિટીમાં એડમિશન લઈને અંગ્રેજી સાહિત્ય વિશે ભણવા માંડ્યું. પછી ઓક્સફર્ડ યુનિવર્સિટી (ઇંગ્લેન્ડ)માંથી એમ.ફીલ. કર્યું. હજુય આગળ ભણવું હતું એટલે એમણે પ્રિન્સ્ટન યુનિવર્સિટી (ન્યુ જર્સી)માં એડમિશન લીધું, પણ અહીં કંઈક છ વર્ષ આપવા પડશે તેવું સમજાતાં ભણતર પડતું મૂકીને તેમણે પત્રકારત્વમાં ઝંપલાવ્યું. સાહિત્યના વિદ્યાર્થી હોવા છતાં ‘ધ ફાયનાન્શિયલ ટાઇમ્સ’માં આર્થિક પત્રકાર બન્યા. ત્યાર બાદ ‘ટાઇમ’ જેવા વિશ્વવિખ્યાત સાપ્તાહિક માટે સાઉથ એશિયા કોરસ્પોન્ડન્ટ બનીને દિલ્હીમાંથી કામ કરવા લાગ્યા. ત્રણ વર્ષ માટે ‘ટાઇમ’ના સ્ટાફર રહ્યા પછી તેમણે ફ્રીલાન્સિંગ શરૂ કર્યું. પત્રકાર તરીકે, ખાસ તો ફિલ્ડ રિપોર્ટર તરીકે તમને એવા એવા લોકોને મળવાનો મોકો મળતો હોય જે અન્યથા કદી મળી ન શકે. અલગ અલગ પ્રકારના લોકો સાથે સંપર્કમાં આવવાથી અરવિંદના દિલ-દિમાગમાં લેખક બનવા માટેનું કન્ટેન્ટ અથવા કહો કે મસાલો ધીમે ધીમે તૈયાર થઈ રહ્યો હતો. તે વાત અલગ છે કે પોતે શું લખવા માગે છે કે કેવા પ્રકારના લેખક બનવા માગે છે તે વિશે અરવિંદ અડિગાના મનમાં તે વખતે કોઈ સ્પષ્ટતા નહોતી. ‘ધ વ્હાઇટ ટાઇગર’ આ જ અરસામાં, 2005માં, લખાઈ હતી. પહેલો ડ્રાફ્ટ પૂરો કરીને જાણે આગળ લખવા જ માગતા ન હોય તે રીતે લખાણ એક બાજુ મૂકી દીધું હતું. પછી લાંબી વિદેશયાત્રા કરીને ભારત પાછા ફર્યા બાદ, ડિસેમ્બર 2006માં, એમણે ‘ધ વ્હાઇટ ટાઇગર’નો પેલો ડ્રાફ્ટ ફરીથી વાંચ્યો. તરત જ તેઓ નવો ડ્રાફ્ટ લખવા બેસી ગયા. રોજ સવારથી સાંજ સુધી એકધારું લખ-લખ કર્યું. એક જ મહિનામાં ‘ધ વ્હાઇટ ટાઇગર’ નવલકથા એના અંતિમ સ્વરૂપમાં તૈયાર હતી. અરવિંદ અડિગા કહે છે, ‘હું દિલ્હી હતો ત્યારે રેલવે સ્ટેશન, બસ સ્ટેન્ડ, ઝૂંપડપટ્ટી, સર્વન્ટ્સ ક્વાટર્સ વગેરે જગ્યાઓએ ખૂબ ફરતો, લોકોને સાંભળતો, એમનું નિરીક્ષણ કરતો. મેં નોંધ્યું કે ભારતના મધ્યમવર્ગથી નીચેના તળ પર સતત એક પ્રકારનો છૂપો કોલાહલ થતો રહે છે, જેની ભાગ્યે જ નોંધ લેવાય છે. ‘ધ વ્હાઇટ ટાઇગર’ નવલકથા અને તેનો નાયક બલરામ હલવાઈ મને આ રીતે મળ્યાં હતાં.’ 2011માં પ્રકાશિત થયેલી તેમની બીજી નવલકથાનું ટાઇટલ છે, ‘લાસ્ટ મેન ઇન ટાવર’. આમાં પણ બદલાઈ રહેલા ભારતની જ વાત છે. એક ખખડધજ થઈ ચૂકેલી બહુમાળી ઇમારત પર કોઈ બિલ્ડરની નજર છે, પણ વર્ષોથી આ બિલ્ડિંગમાં રહેતો નવલકથાનો નાયક એનો વિરોધ કરે છે. અહીં બિલ્ડર એ સતત પૈસા-પૈસા કરતા નવા ભારતનું પ્રતીક છે, જ્યારે નાયક જૂના ભારતનું પ્રતિનિધિત્વ કરે છે. ‘લાસ્ટ મેન ઇન ટાવર’ના રિવ્યુ તો પ્રમાણમાં ઠીકઠાક આવ્યા, પણ આ પુસ્તક ‘ધ વ્હાઇટ ટાઇગર’ જેટલું વેચાયું નહીં. એમની ત્રીજી નવલકથાનું નામ છે, ‘સિલેક્શન ડે’જન્મેલા બે ટેલેન્ટેડ ભાઈઓની વાત છે, જેના મહત્ત્વાકાંક્ષી પિતા એમને નેશનલ લેવલના ક્રિકેટર બનાવીને જ ઝંપે છે. ‘સિલેક્શન ડે’ પરથી વેબ સિરીઝ પણ બની છે. એક પત્રકાર જ્યારે નવલકથાકાર બને ત્યારે એની કૃતિઓમાં ફિલ્ડવર્ક અને રિસર્ચ સ્પષ્ટપણે દેખાઈ આવતા હોય છે. ‘સિલેક્શન ડે’ માટે અરવિંદ અડિગાએ ક્રિકેટની વર્તમાન સ્થિતિનો તાગ મેળવવા માટે ખૂબ બધી છાનબીન કરી હતી અને ઊભરતા ક્રિકેટરોના ઇન્ટરવ્યૂ કર્યા હતા. દિલ્હી પછી અરવિંદ થોડો સમય મુંબઈ રહ્યા ને ત્યાર બાદ બેંગલોરમાં વસવાટ કર્યો. તેઓ કહે છે, ‘મારે ભારત વિશે લખવું હોય તો ભારતમાં રહેવું પડે. વી.એસ. નાઇપોલ કહે છે તેમ, ભારતનું સત્ય એ નથી જે તમે વિચારી રહ્યા છો, ભારતનું સત્ય એ છે જે અહીંના લોકો જીવી રહ્યા છે.’ અરવિંદ અડિગા ‘સોશિયલ રિયલિસ્ટ’ છે. શું તેઓ જાણી જોઈને પશ્ચિમના વાચકો સામે ભારતનું ‘ઓલ્ટરનેટિવ પોટ્રેયલ’ એટલે કે વૈકલ્પિક ચિત્ર રજૂ કરે છે? આ એવું ચિત્ર જે સંપૂર્ણ ન પણ હોય અથવા કેવળ આંશિક રીતે જ સાચું હોય? અરવિંદ અડિગા કહે છે, ‘જુઓ, હું કોઈ પણ પુસ્તક મુખ્યત્વે વાચકનો વાચનરસ સંતોષવા માટે, એને એન્ટરટેઇન કરવા માટે લખું છું. વાચકને પહેલાથી છેલ્લા પાના સુધી મજા પડવી જોઈએ, બસ. મેં એ જ ભારત વિશે લખ્યું છે જેનાથી હું પરિચિત છું, જેમાં હું રહું છું. આ કંઈ ‘ઓલ્ટરેન્ટિવ ઇન્ડિયા’ નથી. મારાં પુસ્તકોમાં દેખાતું ભારત મેઇન્સ્ટ્રીમ ઇન્ડિયા જ છે. ટ્રસ્ટ મી!’ અરવિંદ અડિગાની છેલ્લી પ્રકાશિત નવલકથા ‘એમનેસ્ટી’માં જોકે ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા આવી ચડેલા શ્રીલંકાના એક માઇગ્રન્ટની વાત છે. તેઓ કહે છે, ‘હું કોઈ પણ પુસ્તક લખતો હોઉં ત્યારે મારા મનમાં સવાલ જાગ્યા કરતો હોય કે શું આ મારું અંતિમ પુસ્તક બની રહેશે? જોકે, લેખક માટે આ પ્રકારની અનિશ્ચિતતા સારી જ છે.’ ⬛shishir.ramavat@gmail.com

