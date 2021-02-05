તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અંંદાઝે બયાં:એક દબાયેલા કવિનો ઊંચેરો અવાજ!

37 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • નામદેવ ઢસાળની કવિતામાં શુદ્ધ આક્રંદ હતો!

જે સાહિત્યમાં આક્રોશ ના હોય એ માત્ર મનોરંજન છે! (છેલવાણી) મલ્લિકા અમર શેખ નામની લેખિકાએ સ્મરણકથાની પુસ્તિકામાં એવો કિસ્સો બયાન કર્યો છે કે જે વાંચીને વાચકો હલી જશે. મલ્લિકાના વરનો મિત્ર એક રાત્રે ઘરે આવે છે અને મલ્લિકાના પતિને કહે છે: ‘મને તારી પત્ની મલ્લિકા ગમે છે. હું અહીંયા તારા બેડરૂમમાં એની સાથે પ્રેમ કરવા માગું છું.’ આ સાંભળીને સામાન્ય રીતે કોઈપણ પતિ ઉશ્કેરાઈ જાય, પણ મલ્લિકાના પતિએ ઠંડે કલેજે મિત્રને કહ્યું, ‘મલ્લિકાને વાંધો ન હોય તો મને વાંધો નથી’ આ વાત છે ‘મલ્લિકા અમર શેખ’ નામની લેખિકાના પતિ અને જાણીતા દલિત-કવિ નામદેવ ઢસાળની. નામદેવ ઢસાળ મરાઠી સાહિત્યનો બહુ મોટો કવિ-લેખક અને દલિત ચળવળનો અવાજ હતો. 64 વર્ષે કેન્સરથી પીડાઈ મૃત્યુ પામનાર નામદેવ ઢસાળને માત્ર મરાઠી કે ભારતીય ભાષાનો જ નહીં, પણ સાઉથ એશિયાનો સૌથો મોટો કવિ ગણવામાં આવે છે. દિલીપ ચિત્રે જેવા મરાઠી કવિ એમ માનતા હતા કે ભારતમાં સાહિત્યનું નોબેલ પ્રાઈઝ કોઈને મળવું જોઈએ તો એ ‘નામ્યા’ ઉર્ફ નામદેવને જ મળવું જોઈએ. કોણ છે, નામદેવ ઢસાળ? મહાર નામની દલિત જાતિમાં 15 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ મહારાષ્ટ્રના પુના પાસેના ગામમાં ખૂબ ગરીબ ઘરમાં નામદેવ જન્મ્યો... મા-બાપ કામકાજ માટે મુંબઇમાં વેશ્યાબજાર કમાઠીપુરામાં રહેવા માંડ્યા. નામદેવનો બાપ કસાઈને ત્યાં કામ કરવા માંડ્યો. રાત્રે વધેલું ઘટેલું- સડેલું માંસ લઈને આવતો ને એના માટે નામદેવ બારી પાસે ઊભો રહેતો. નામદેવની બારીની આરપાર હતું, મુંબઈનું ખદબદતું ગંદુ દૃશ્ય! વેશ્યાઓની લે-વેચ, ગાળાગાળી કરતા દલાલો, પાંચસો રૂપિયા માટે સુપારી લેતા ખૂનીઓ, ચોર, પાકીટમારો અને લોકલ ગુંડાઓની વચ્ચે નામદેવે જીવવું શરૂ કર્યું. મુંબઈની ગંદી ગલી, બદનામ બસ્તીની ભાષામાં એણે 1973માં કવિતાની પુસ્તિકા લખી: ‘ગોલપીઠા’. ગોલપીઠ એ ચકલા જેવા સ્થળનું નામ, જ્યાં સ્ત્રીઓ ધંધો કરે. ગોલપીઠ, આરબ ગલીની ઢોર ચાલમાં જન્મેલો આ નામદેવ ઢસાળ મોટો થઈને મોટો કવિ બને છે. સમગ્ર ભારતીય સાહિત્યને હલાવી દે એવી તેજાબી કવિતાઓ લખે છે! લખતાં લખતાં જીવવા માટે ટેક્સી પણ ચલાવે છે. મુંબઈની સડકોની ગાળો, કહેવતો, બમ્બૈયા મજાકો કરીને ખરબચડી ભાષામાં કવિતાઓ લખી. વિષ્ણુ ખરે જેવો કવિ-આલોચક એને ભારતીય કવિતાનો ‘આંબેડકર’માને છે! નારાયણ સૂર્વે નામના મરાઠી દલિત કવિ, ઢસાળને રાજકારણમાં લઇ આવ્યા. સામ્યવાદી, લોહિયાવાદ પાર્ટીઓથી ઢસાળ આકર્ષાયો, પણ પછી એણે ‘દલિત પેન્થર’ નામની પાર્ટી સ્થાપી. આ પાર્ટી મહારાષ્ટ્રના રાજકારણમાં મોટી ચળવળ બની. ભારતના દલિત શોષિત યુવાનોનો એ મુખ્ય આક્રમક અવાજ બની ગયો. એ જ વિદ્રોહી નામદેવ ઢસાળ, સમય જતાં સત્તાવાળાઓની સાથે દોસ્તી કરવા માંડ્યો. ઇમર્જન્સી વખતે ઢસાળ પર ત્રણસો કેસ ચાલતા હતા. ઇન્દિરાએ જ્યારે એને એક સમારોહમાં સાંભળ્યો ત્યારે એના બધા જ ખટલાઓ પાછા ખેંચી લીધા. ઢસાળે પછી ઇન્દિરા વિશે ‘આણિ ઇંદિરા’ (અને ઇંદિરા) નામનું પ્રચાર પુસ્તક લખ્યું! દલિત અવાજોના કિલ્લામાં તિરાડો પડવા માંડી હતી. લોકોને લાયું કે નામદેવ વેચાઇ ગયો છે! છતાંયે નામદેવની કવિતઓ આજે ય અસરકારક છે : ‘જે સ્કૂલમાંથી હું આવ્યો / ત્યાંનાં પાઠયક્રમમાં પુનર્જન્મને સ્થાન નહોતું. / ના, તું જુલિયટ હતી / ના, હું રોમિયો / છતાંયે આપણે એક વ્યાકુળ પ્રેમકથાનાં પાત્રો હતાં.’ ઇન્ટરવલ બાપની લહુલુહાણ પીઠ જોઈને હું અંધારાની ગોદમાં હોઠ ભીંજાય ત્યાં સુધી સિગારેટ ફૂંકું છું.(ઢસાળ) આપણી ભગિની ભાષા મરાઠીના કવિ નામદેવ ઢસાળે ગટરમાં પેન બોળીને એના દરિદ્ર જીવનનું, દલિતાઈનું સાચું સાહિત્ય લખ્યું હતું. જેમ કે, ‘નર્કમાં એ રજસ્વલા થઈ. / એના પેટમાં લાખો બીજ હતાં. / આકાશ મનમાંને મનમાં / વેદનાથી માણસાઈવાળું બનતું ગયું / ફિક્કુ પીળચટ્ટું. / લેવા દેવા નહોતા તોયે / એ જે રસ્તા પર રૂમઝુમતી જતી હતી / ત્યારે જીવડાઓની સમસ્ત જમાતે / હજારો કળશ(ગુડી) ઊંચા કર્યા... / હૂંફાળી વહેતી ગટરોએ / શ્વાસ રોકીને એના માટે / પ્રાર્થના કરી, દુવા માગી.’ એ જ ઝુઝારુ કવિ, વિવાદોમાં ઘેરાવા માંડ્યો. ડ્રાઇવરવાળી સ્પોર્ટ્સ કારમાં, ફરવા માંડ્યો. લોકોને નામદેવ ઢસાળ નામના દલિત કવિમાં એક ગણતરીબાજ ચાલુ માણસ દેખાવા માંડ્યો. શિવસેના અને ઉચ્ચ જાતિના પક્ષો સામે લડનારો ઢસાળ શિવસેનાના મુખપત્ર ‘સામના’માં લખવા માંડ્યો. બાળ ઠાકરે સાથે અને પછી જમણેરી રા.સ.સંઘમાં જોડાઈ ગયો. એનું કહેવું હતું કે, ‘આખી જિંદગી માણસ કેટલું લડે? સિસ્ટમમાં રહીને જ ફેરફાર થઈ શકશે નહીં તો દલિત કવિતાઓ માત્ર પેપર પર રહી જશે.’ એક સમયે ખુદને દલિત નેતા નહીં, પણ વિચારધારાનો નેતા માનતો. આ જ ઢસાળ અમેરિકાના માલ્કમ એક્સની જેમ દલિતોનો રોકસ્ટાર-સુપરસ્ટાર બની ગયેલો એક સમયે? તેમ છતાં માનવું પડે કે બોલચાલની ભાષામાં કવિતા લખવામાં સંવાદ રચવામાં કવિ નામદેવ ઢસાળ મોટું પ્રદાન આપીને જતો રહ્યો. આજે ગુજરાતીમાં દલિત સાહિત્યને સૂગથી કે કૂતુહલથી જોવાય છે, ત્યારે કોઇ ઢસાળની જરૂર વર્તાય છે, જે દમિતવર્ગની વાતો લખીને સુંવાળી, નરમ, ઠંડી કવિતાઓની ફર્શ પર એસિડ છાંટીને સહેજ સફાઈ કરી શકે. ઢસાળ નામનો કવિ માત્ર મરાઠી જ ભાષા બોલતો-સમજતો, પણ તોયે છવ્વીસ ભાષામાં એની કવિતાઓ પહોંચી છે. સાહિત્ય માટે બુકર ને નોબેલ ઇનામ જીતનાર લેખક વી.એસ.નાયપોલે, ઢસાળ પર આખું પ્રકરણ લખ્યું છે. વેશ્યાઓની દલાલી કરનારા લોકોમાંથી નીકળીને, સડક પર છીનાઝપટી કરતા લોકો વચ્ચેથી પાર થઈને નામદેવ ઢસાળ ‘પદ્મશ્રી’થી માંડીને સાહિત્ય અકાદમી એવોર્ડ સુધી પહોંચ્યો. ‘ગોલપીઠા’, ‘મૂર્ખ મ્હાતાર્યાને ડોંગર હલવલે’, ‘તુઝી ઈયત્તા કંચી?’, ‘ખેળ’ જેવી અનેક રચનાઓ લખીને નામદેવ 64 વર્ષે દલિતોના ઇતિહાસમાં અમર થઈ ગયો. એ કહેતો કે, ‘પહેલાં આપણે થિયરીઓ બનાવીએ છીએ અને પછી લખવા બેસીએ છીએ, પણ એવું હોતું નથી. દલિત સાહિત્ય આપોઆપ ફૂટી નીકળેલું છે, સમાજવ્યવસ્થાએ હજારો વર્ષોથી ‘માણસ’ સાથે જે અન્યાય કર્યો છે એમાંથી એ જન્મ્યું છે. દલિતો ગામથી શહેરમાં આવ્યા, ડોક્ટર થયા, પણ ક્લિનિકમાં સ્થાન મેળવવા એ જ અન્યાય થયો. જાતિને લીધે અન્યાય હજીયે છે જ. માણસને ગમે તેટલાં સુખમાં રાખો એને જીવન અપૂર્ણ જ લાગશે. આ ટ્રેજેડીમાંથી જ માણસ, ઊકળીને ઉત્ક્રાંત થઈને નવું લખે છે...’ નામદેવ ઢસાળ, ગટરવાળી ગલીઓ, ગાળાગાળીના માહોલમાંથી નીકળીને, સગાં બાપને ધીખતા તાપમાં પથ્થરો ફોડતાં એની લોહીલુહાણ પીઠ પર ઉદાસ નજર ફેંકીને કવિતા લખતો થયેલો કવિ હતો. એની જિંદગી વિવાદો-સમાધાનો કે વિખવાદોથી ભરી પડી હોઈ શકે, પણ કવિતામાં શુદ્ધ આક્રંદ હતો! એન્ડ ટાઇટલ્સ ઇવ : તું આક્રોશવાળી કવિતા કેમ નથી લખતો? આદમ : ડર છે કે તને સમજાઈ જશે તો?

