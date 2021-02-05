તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

નીલે ગગન કે તલે:ઇસ્ટ કોસ્ટ ઉપર ઝંઝાવાત

37 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: મધુ રાય
  • ભારતના મોટા હિસ્સામાં કરા પડે, પણ બરફવર્ષા ભાગ્યે જ થાય

આ વર્ષનો પ્રથમ ઝંઝાવાત ઉત્તર-પૂર્વમાંથી ફૂંકાતા પવન વડે અમેરિકાના ઇસ્ટકોસ્ટમાં એકેક ફૂટ જેટલો બરફ ખેંચી લાવેલ છે અને સરકારે જરૂરી કામ સિવાય કોઈ પ્રવાસ ન કરવાની સૂચના આપી છે. આ પ્રકારની આંધીને ‘નોરિસ્ટર’ યાને ઈશાન ખૂણેથી ત્રાટકતો પવન કહેવાય છે; આ વખતે અમેરિકાના ઈસ્ટકોટ ઉપર, યાને ન્યુ યોર્ક, કનેક્ટિકટ, ન્યુ જર્સી, પેનસિલવેનિયા વગેરે સ્ટેટમાં કલાકના 3 ઇંચના હિસાબે બરફ પડવાનાં ને કલાકના 40થી 50 માઇલની ગતિથી વીજળીના કડાકાભડાકા સાથે પવન ફૂંકાવાનાં એંધાણ છે. ગુજરાત કે ભારતના મોટા હિસ્સામાં કરા પડે, પણ બરફવર્ષા ભાગ્યે જ થાય. તેથી બરફની આવી ઘોર આંધીમાં શું શું થાય તેની કલ્પના ગુજરાતીઓને ન હોય, પરંતુ અમેરિકામાં બરફ સામાન્ય ઘટના છે. થીજી ગયેલા વરસાદની જેમ પાણીની ધારને બદલે સફેદ સફેદ બરફની ધાર થાય, એક-બે ઇંચ બરફ પડે, આંગણું સાફ થાય, મોટરના કાચ ઉપરથી કચકચાવીને બરફ ઉલેચાય, છોકરાંઓ બરફમાં લપસવાની રમતો રમે ને બરફના ગોળાની મારામારી કરે, બરફના મોટા ગોળામાં ગાજર ખોસી નાક બનાવે ને બે આંખની જગ્યાએ નાળિયેરનાં બે કાચલાં મૂકીને આંખો બનાવે ને બીજો મોટો ગોળો બનાવી ધડ બનાવે ને નીચે ડાળખાં ખોસી હાથપગ! ને માથે ટોપો પહેરાવી સ્નોમેન સ્નોમેન રમે. થાડા સમયમાં તડકો નીતરે ને રોજનીશી ચાલુ થાય. ઝંઝાવાત વધુ તેજીલો થાય તો જરૂર મુજબ રસ્તે રસ્તે ગંજાવર સૂપડાંવાળાં ટ્રેક્ટર બરફ ઉસેડતાં જાય ને નદીમાં કે ખીણમાં નાખી આવે, પણ કોઈ વાર કુદરત વિફરે તો એક ફૂટથી વધારે બરફ પડે, સૂરજ અલોપ થઈ જાય. ગયા અઠવાડિયે ન્યુ યોર્ક નગરમાં જબ્બર હિમવર્ષા થઈ. બારીઓમાં આંખો અંજાઈ જાય તેટલો ધોળોધોળો નયનરમ્ય બરફ છવાઈ ગયો, દૂધની, પેટ્રોલની, માલસામાનની આઠઆઠ પૈડાંવળી ટ્રકો વાવાઝોડામાં ઊથલી પડી, ટ્રેનો પાટેથી ખરી પડી, મોટરો, માણસો, ઘરનાં ઘર, કલાકનાં 35 માઇલની સ્પીડથી હવામાં અધ્ધર થઈ ફંગોળાયાં, શહેરો, કસ્બાઓની શેરીઓમાં પૂર ફેલાયું ને માણસ પોતાના મકાનોનાં છાપરે ચડી રેસ્કયુ હેલિકોપ્ટરની રાહ જોતા બેઠા! આ ઝંઝાવાત એવો કરપીણ બનેલો કે ટ્રેનો, અન્ડરગ્રાઉન્ડ સબવે, બસો, સમસ્ત વાહનવહેવાર પંગુ બની ગયેલો. ન્યુ યોર્કનો મેનહેટન ટાપુ જેના ઉપર ન્યુ યોર્ક નગર ખુદ વસેલું છે, તે ન્યુ યોર્કના બીજા ઇલાકાઓ તથા ન્યુ જર્સીથી કપાઈ ગયો. પેન્ડેમિકના કારણે રોજિંદો વહેવાર તો પ્રતિબંધિત હતો જ, પણ ઝંઝાવાત દરમિયાન બરફ લદાયેલા રસ્તે ઊંચી ઊંચી ઊભેલી ભેંકાર ઇમારતો ભૂત બંગલા જેવી નિમાણી દેખાવા લાગી. આ વખતે બરફ ભીનો ને વજનદાર હતો. આવો બરફ સાફ કરવો ઇંટો ઉછાળવા જેવો વિકટ છે. આ પહેલાં 2016માં તો 27.5 ઇંચ બરફ પડેલો ન્યુ યોર્કના સેન્ટ્રલ પાર્ક મધ્યે! સન 1888ના ઝંઝાવાતમાં તે સમયે ઘોડા તથા ઘોડાગાડીઓ પ્રચલિત હતી તેના કારણે 200 નાગરિકોના જાન ગયેલા. આપણે અંગ્રેજી સ્ટોર્મ, બ્લિઝર્ડ, આદિ માટે ‘ઝંઝાવાત’ કે ‘આંધી’ શબ્દો અદલાબદલીમાં વાપરીએ છીએ, પરંતુ હવામાનના વર્તારા આપનારાઓની બોલીમાં સ્ટોર્મ દરમિયાન કલાકના 35 કે વધુ માઇલના જોસથી પવન ફૂંકાય, નરી આંખે 1/4 માઇલથી આઘે સઘળું સફેદ પરદા સિવાય કશું ન વરતાય અને તેવો ઉત્પાત ત્રણ કલાકથી વધુ ચાલે તેવા સ્ટોર્મને બ્લિઝર્ડ કહેવાય છે. બરફના તોફાનમાં ઠંડાગાર પવનના ઝપાટા થર્મોમીટરમાં અમુક આંકડો બતાવે, પણ તે બરફ આપણી ચામડી ઉપર પછડાય ત્યારે તેથી વધુ ઠંડો લાગે તેને ‘વિન્ડ ચિલ ફેક્ટર’ કહેવાય છે. સન 1972ના ફેબ્રુઆરીમાં ઇરાનમાં એક અઠવાડિયા સુધી બરફનો ‘પ્રલય’ ચાલેલો અને તેમાં 4000 વ્યક્તિ મત્યુ પામેલાં. સન 1977માં જમીન ઉપર 37 ઇંચ બરફ તો પડેલો જ હતો તેની ઉપર પાછા બીજા બે ઇંચ પડ્યો, રસ્તાઓ બરફથી ખીચોખીચ ભરાઈ ગયા અને ક્રિસમસના તહેવાર જાણે દટાયા. સરકારે રાષ્ટ્રીય રક્ષા બળ બોલાવવું પડેલું જેથી બડા દિનનો તહેવાર ગમે તેમ કરીને ઉજવી શકાય. આ વખતે બરફનું તાંડવ એવું વિનાશક ન હોય એવી પ્રાર્થના, જય જય કૈલાસપતિ! ⬛madhu.thaker@gmail.com

