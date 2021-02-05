તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

સ્ટોરી પબ:નિવૃત્ત થાય છે

ભારતીબહેન ગોહિલ37 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • એવામાં એક દિવસ તમે ઘણા સમયથી બંધ રહેલો મમતાનો કબાટ ખોલો છો....

બરાબર નવના ટકોરે તમે ઑફિસ જવા નીકળી જ જાવ છો. ઈસ્ત્રીટાઈટ કપડાં, મેચિંગ ટાઈ, પટ્ટો, બ્રાન્ડેડ અટેચી અને ચકચકિત બૂટ. સાચું હો મનહરલાલ. આ તો તમારી ઊડીને આંખે વળગે તેવી બાહ્ય ઓળખ બની રહી છે. કાયમ માટે. પણ સમય ક્યાં થાક ખાવાય અટકે. વયમર્યાદા પૂર્ણ થતાંની સાથે જ તમે નિવૃત્ત થાવ છો. માત્ર તમે નહીં, તમારાં ઈસ્ત્રીટાઈટ કપડાં, મેચિંગ ટાઈ, પટ્ટો, બ્રાન્ડેડ અટેચી બધું જ જાણે નિવૃત્ત! પરંતુ એક વસ્તુ સદાય પ્રવૃત્ત રહે છે. એ છે તમારા ચકચકિત બૂટ! એનું પણ કારણ છે ને? સંતાનો માટે હવે તો તમે ઑફિસ બંધ થવાથી પરિવારના કામ કરનાર વ્યક્તિ બની ગયા છો. ‘પપ્પા, પોસ્ટઑફિસનું આટલું કામ કરી આવજોને.’ ‘પપ્પા, આટલી ચીજ વસ્તુઓની ખરીદી કરી આવજોને.’ ‘પપ્પા, જુઓને. વંશની સ્કૂલ બસ હજુ નથી આવી, જરા મૂકી આવજોને!’ બસ આખો દિવસ પપ્પા, પપ્પા ને પપ્પા. મનહરલાલ, હવે તમે વિચારવા લાગ્યા છો કે તમે નિવૃત્ત થયા કે પરિવાર માટે નવરા થયા? તમે તમારી જવાબદારી ન્હોતા સમજતા એવું તો ન હતું. પણ ‘નવરા છો તો આટલું કરી આપોને!’ એ વાત ખટકતી રહેતી. કરવાનાં કામોની યાદી કંઈ નાનીસૂની ન હતી. પણ કહેવાતી નવરાશે તમને કંઈ કરવા ન દીધું. એક દિવસ હીંચકે હીંચકતા તમને યાદ આવે છે મમતા સાથેનું તમારું લગ્નજીવન. એ પારિવારિક કાર્યમાં વ્યસ્ત રહેતી અને તમે ઑફિસ કાર્યમાં! તમે વિચારવા લાગ્યા કે આટલી ભાગદોડભરી જિંદગીમાં મેં વહાલી પત્ની મમતાને કેટલો અન્યાય કર્યો? ક્યારેય સમય ન આપી શકાયો. હરવુંફરવું તો ઠીક પણ તેમણે કેટલા ઉત્સાહથી લખેલી ડાયરી વાંચવા કહેલું. પણ ન જ વાંચી શકાયું અને અંતે ડાયરી મારા હવાલે કરી મમતા.... તમે તો નક્કી કર્યું હતું કે નિવૃત્તિ પછી થોડો પોરો ખવાશે, ચૂકી જવાયેલ ક્ષણો યાદ કરાશે અને થોડું પોતાના માટે પણ જીવાશે! એ યોજના પર તો પાણી ફરી વળ્યું ને? થોડા દિવસ આમ ચાલે છે પરંતુ ધીમે ધીમે બધું તમારા માટે અસહ્ય થતું જાય છે. ગજા બહારની દોડાદોડી અને અનિયમિતતા તમારા સ્વાસ્થ્ય પર ભારે પડવા લાગી છે. એવામાં એક દિવસ તમે ઘણા સમયથી બંધ રહેલો મમતાનો કબાટ ખોલો છો. પેલી અંગત ડાયરી હાથમાં લો છો. સાચવીને રાખેલી રંગરંગની બંગડીઓને સ્પર્શી લો છો. પગનાં ઝાંઝરને હળવેથી રણકાવો છો. પછી વર્ષો સુધી સાથે ઓઢેલ ધાબળી પર હાથ ફેરવી ગુમાવેલી હૂંફ પામવાનો નિષ્ફળ પ્રયત્ન કરો છો. મનહરલાલ, તમને તો કેટકેટલી સ્મૃતિઓ વીંટળાઈ વળી છે! પછી કંઈક વિચારી તમે હળવેથી ઊભા થાવ છો. બહારથી તમારા હજુયે ચકચકિત બૂટ લઈ આવી તેને ફરી સાફ કરો છો. પછી એક વધારાના ટેબલ પર ગોઠવી નીચે સૌ વાંચી શકે તેમ છે ચબરખી મૂકી દો છો. ‘આ બૂટ હવે નિવૃત્ત થાય છે!’ લિ. મનહરલાલ ⬛

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબુધવારે મેષ જાતકો માટે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક રહેશે, બિઝનેસ માટે સમય અનુકૂળ રહેશે - જ્યોતિષ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો