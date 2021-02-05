તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

બુુધવારની બપોરે:પાકિસ્તાન બસ, 150 મીટર દૂર

36 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: અશોક દવે
  • આપણા મોટા ભાગના ગુજરાતીઓ ‘આતંકવાદી’ને બદલે ‘આન્તકવાદી’ બોલે છે… એ જ કેવો ‘આતંક’ થયો!

હું લશ્કરમાં તો જોડાઇ ન શક્યો. મારા કરતાં એ લોકોની ઇચ્છા બહુ ઓછી હતી. એ લોકો બહાદુર માણસો માંગે છે. મને ય ના પાડી, ‘તમે ત્યારે લખો છો, એ જ બહુ છે. લશ્કરમાં 56 ઇંચ ન હોય તો 39’ની છાતી તો જોઇએ… તમારે તો 56’નું પેટ છે. સોરી, દેશની સેવા આવતા જન્મે કરજો.’ હું તો જોકે... ઘરમાંય મન મૂકીને ઝઘડી શકતો નથી. મારામારીમાં આપણું કામ જ નહીં! એ પછી તો સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર એક અદ્્ભુત ક્લિપ જોવા મળી. પરદેશના કોક એરપોર્ટના દૃશ્યો હતા. ધોળિયા પેસેન્જરો એરપોર્ટ પર શાંતિથી બેઠા હતા ને કોઇ ધૂમધામ વગર શાંતિથી એમના દેશના સોલ્જરો પૂરા યુનિફોર્મ સાથે વિમાનમાં ઊતરીને લાઉન્જમાં એક પછી એક દાખલ થતા જાય છે ને કોઇ સૂચના વગર એક પછી એક તમામ પેસેન્જરો પૂરી અદબથી ઊભા થઇ તાળીઓ વડે એમનું સ્વાગત કરે છે. જ્યાં સુધી છેલ્લો સોલ્જર પસાર થઇ ન જાય ત્યાં સુધી બધા એવી ડિસિપ્લિનથી ઊભા ઊભા દેશના સિપાહીઓનું અભિવાદન કરે છે… મને ઈર્ષા થઇ. મારા દેશના નાગરિકોમાં આવો દેશપ્રેમ ક્યારે આવશે! ફિલ્મોમાં રાષ્ટ્રગીત શરૂ થાય ત્યારે ચોક્કસપણે પ્રેક્ષકો ઊભા થઇને તિરંગાનું સન્માન કરે જ છે, પણ આનંદ-આનંદ થઇ ગયો જ્યારે બિલકુલ આવું જ દૃશ્ય આપણા દેશમાં એરપોર્ટ પરનું ય જોવા મળ્યું. આપણા પેસેન્જરોએ પણ આંખોમાં હર્ષના આંસુઓ સાથે દેશના જાંબાઝ સિપાહીઓનું એવું જ અભિવાદન કર્યું હતું… ત્યારે ગયા સપ્તાહે ભારત-પાકિસ્તાનની બનાસકાંઠાના સુઇ ગામ પછી આવેલ નડાબેટના બીએસએફ (બોર્ડર સિક્યોરિટી કોર્સ)ના જવાનોને મળવાનું થયું ત્યારે અમારી સાથેના સૌ દેશવાસીઓની આંખોમાં હર્ષના આંસુ હતા. એમાં ય, સિયાચીન બોર્ડર પર માઇનસ 30ની ઠંડીમાં આપણા જવાનો ખભે 25-30 કિલોનો સામાન લઇને દેશની સીમાઓનું રક્ષણ કરે છે, એ જોયા પછી પહેલો ફડકો એ પેસી ગયો કે, ચીનાઓ તો મને મારતા મારશે (‘એમ શેના મારે… બાપાનું રાજ છે? હું દસ-પંદર ચીનાઓને મારીને ન મરું?’ એવું ઘરના સોફા પર બેઠા બેઠા આપણું ઝનૂન ખરું!) પણ આ નડાબેટની સરહદ જાવા ને પચાસ ડગલા ચાલો, એમાં પાકિસ્તાનની સરહદ આવી જાય ત્યારે ઝનૂન ઊપડી આવે કે, ‘સાલાઓના ઘરમાં ઘૂસીને મારું..!’ ભારતવાળા ઘરમાં ઘૂસીને મારતા હોય છે! તમે નડાબેટ પહોંચો ત્યાંથી ‘ભારત-પાકિસ્તાન બોર્ડર કેવળ 150 મીટર (કિલોમીટર નહીં… પચાસ ડગલાં ચાલો, એટલે પાકિસ્તાન આવી જાય!) દૂર હતું. અમે ત્યાં હિંમતપૂર્વક ગયા. બિલકુલ સામે પાકિસ્તાન દેખાય એટલે સુધી કે, ત્યાંના ગોપાલકો ગાય-ભેંસ ચરાવવા આવ્યા હોય, એ આપણી સાવ નજીક હોય. એમાંના મોટા ભાગના ગોપાલકો હિંદુ છે અને નાલાયક પાકિસ્તાન સરકાર આ લોકો હિંદુ હોવાને કારણે બોર્ડર પર એમના નાના ગામોમાં વીજળી ય આપતી નથી. ગુજરાતીઓ આ જ રવિવારે ગાડીઓ લઇને નડાબેટ ઊપડે, એમને મોટિવેટ કરવા નાનકડી વાતો કરી લઉં. બનાસકાંઠાની બોર્ડર પર આવેલ નડાબેટ જવા માટે અમદાવાદથી મહેસાણાના રસ્તે રાધનપુર હારિજથી સુઇ ગામ આવે, ત્યાં નડેશ્વરી માતાના મંદિરમાં દર્શન કરી નડાબેટ 20-25 મિનિટના ડ્રાઇવિંગમાં પહોંચાય. ભારત-પાકિસ્તાનની વાયા બોર્ડર જેવી જ આ બોર્ડર છે. ગુજરાત સરકાર ટૂંક જ સમયમાં વાઘા બોર્ડર જેવી વ્યવસ્થા અહીં ઊભી કરનાર છે, એવું સ્થાનિકો કહેતા હતા. શક્ય હોય તો ખૂબ વહેલી સવારે અંધારામાં જજો. 4-5 ફૂટ ઊંચા રાજહંસથી માંડીને અનેક વિદેશી પક્ષીઓ સાવ નજીકથી જોવા મળશે. આશરે પંદરેક કિલોમીટરનો રસ્તો બિલકુલ કોરોધાકોડ છે. રસ્તામાં સડક સિવાય બીજું કોઇ નહીં આવે, પણ અનોખું દૃશ્ય એ જોવા મળશે કે સડકની એક બાજુ રાજસ્થાનનું ગુલાબી રણ અને બીજી બાજુ કચ્છનું સફેદ રણ, પણ નજર પહોંચવી પૂરી થઇ જાય ત્યાં સુધી બંને બાજુ કેવળ ક્ષિતિજ જ દેખાશે, યસ. વચમાં બેટના પાણીમાં આ સઘળા પક્ષીઓ પણ તદ્દન નજીકથી જોવા મળશે. આ નજારો લાઇફ-ટાઇમમાં એકાદ વાર જ જોવા મળવાનો છે. રહી વાત આપણા BSFના જવાનોની. એમના પહોળા ખભા, ચોડી છાતી અને પેટ અંદરની સરખામણીમાં આપણા ફાફડા-ગોટા ને ચોળાફળીઓ મૂકીએ તો ઘડીભર શરમ આવી જાય (પણ એવી શરમો નહીં રાખવાની… એ તો આ લોકોને ત્યાં ફાફડા-ગોટા ન મળે, એટલે પેટો ન ફૂલ્યા હોય… ને આપણી નજર સામે અહીં પાકિસ્તાન 150 મીટર દૂર ન પડ્યું હોય, એટલે આપણે તો ગોટા-જલેબી ને પાણીપુરી ચાલુ રખાય… હઓ!) હકીએ પહેલો જીવ એ બાળ્યો કે, ‘આટલું મોટું રણ છે, પણ જુઓ ને…. પાણીપુરીની એકેય લારી છે?’ ટીવી પર ‘કહિયે જનાબ… ક્યા ચલતા હૈ?’ વાળી એડ આવે છે, એમાં પાકિસ્તાનનો લશ્કરી અધિકારી આપણા અધિકારીને વાડની બીજી બાજુથી હાથમાં કોફીનો મગ લઇને પૂછે છે, એ જગ્યા તમને જવા મળશે. અમે ત્યાં સુધી પહોંચી શક્યા એનું એકમાત્ર કારણ અમદાવાદના એક સેવાભાવી ડાયાબિટીયોલોજિસ્ટ ડો. પ્રકાશ કુર્મી હતા, પણ અહીં આવીને ડોક્ટર જનરલ પ્રેક્ટિશ્નર બની જાય. BSFનો કોઇ જવાન એવો નહોતો, જે ડોક્ટરનો આદર કરતો ન હોય! કારણ માનવામાં ય નહીં આવે એવું છે. આ ડો. કુર્મી પોતાના ગાંઠના ખર્ચે જવાનો માટે અઢળક દવાઓ લઇ જઇને જવાનોની વિના મૂલ્ય સેવા કરે છે. દર્દ કોઇ પણ હોય, ડો. કુર્મી ત્યાં જ કેમ્પ ઊભો કરીને જવાનોને એ દવાવિના મૂલ્યે આપે છે, જે ઇવન આપણને ય ખરીદવી મોંધી પડે. એમની સાથે અનંત દવે અને અમીભાઇ જેવા અનેક મદદનીશો સેવામાં ખડે પગે હાજર હોય. ડો. કુર્મી ‘રણમાં મીઠી વીરડી’ જેવી સેવા BSFના જવાનોની કરે છે, ત્યારે અમને પણ આ જવાનો સાથે હળવી-મીઠી વાતો કરવાનો અવસર મળ્યો, પણ સાંભળ્યા પછી હળવી-મીઠીને બદલે દુ:ખદાયક વાતો સંભળાઇ. ભારત દેશના લશ્કર (આર્મી) અને BSFના જવાનો વચ્ચે લાખ રાઇફલોનો ફરક છે. આપણી મોદી સરકાર રામ જાણે કેમ, પણ આ જવાનોને ભારે અન્યાય કરી રહી છે. યુદ્ધ થાય ત્યારે લશ્કર જાય, પણ એ સિવાય દેશની તમામ યાતનાઓ (હુલ્લડ, ધરતીકંપ, પૂર, અરાજકતા કે જ્યાં શક્તિશાળી મેન-પાવરની જરૂર પડે છે એ બધી ઘટનાઓ) વખતે મજૂરોની જેમ આ જવાનો સેવા માટે પહોંચી જાય છે. BSFના જવાનોને યુદ્ધ લડવાનું હોતું નથી, પણ અચાનક યુદ્ધ ફાટી નીકળે તો બોર્ડરની તદ્દન નજીક આ લોકો હોય છે. લશ્કરને તો આવતાય સમય લાગે, ત્યારે BSFના જવાનો જ દુશ્મનો સામે યુદ્ધે ચડીને દેશની રક્ષા કરે છે. ટૂંકમાં, મહેનત-મજૂરી ને ઢસરબોરડો આ લોકને કરવાનો, જાનની આહુતિ પણ આપી દેવાની (અલબત્ત, પાકિસ્તાન કે ચીની દુશ્મનોના જાન લઇ-લઇને), પણ દેશની સીમાઓના રક્ષણ માટે આ લોકોને ખડે પગે મજૂરી જ કરવાની! મેં અનેક ચોકીઓ જોઇ, જ્યાં આજુબાજુના માઇલો સુધી કોઇ માનવવસ્કી કે નામનીય સગવડ નહીં, (પાકિસ્તાનની ઘુસણખોરીય ભાગ્યે જ.) છતાં પોતપોતાની પત્નીઓના વજન કરતાંય વધુ દમદાર મશીનગનો કે રાઇફલો લઇને બસ… સરહદની પેલે પાર એકટસે જોતાં રહી છ-છ કલાક ઊભા રહેવાનું. એકલી સુનસાન ચોકીમાં સાથે બીજું કોઇ નહીં ને બીજી ચોકી પાંચેક કિ.મી. પછી આવે. દેશના BSFનો સઘળો કારભાર આપણા સન્માનીય ગૃહમંત્રી અમિત શાહ સંભાળે છે. આ જવાનોને પ્રમોશન, પેન્શન કે આર્મીના જવાનોને મળે છે, એ પૈકીની અડધી સુવિધાઓ BSFના જવાનોને મળે, તો રાજકીય દૃષ્ટિએ પણ ભાજપની સરકારને આ લોકોની વિરાટ મતસંખ્યાનો ફાયદો મળે એમ છે. (ખાનગીમાં કહું તો બોર્ડ સિક્યોરિટી કોર્સનો એક પણ જવાન મોદી સરકારથી ખુશ નથી. દેશની સેવા પહેલાં એમનેય ઘરબહાર ચલાવવાના હોય છે, એટલું અમિત શાહ સ્વીકારે અને જવાનોના અડધા દુ:ખોય દૂર કરે તો આપણી બોર્ડરોય નંદનવન જેવી બની જાય!) પાકિસ્તાનની સરહદ પર આપણું નડેશ્વરી માતાનું મંદિર છે. આપણો એક-એક જવાન માતાજીના દર્શન કર્યા પછી જ ડ્યૂટી પર ચડે છે. આ માતાજીએ ભૂલમાં પાકિસ્તાનની બોર્ડર પાર કરી ચૂકેલા આપણા જવાનોને કેવી ઇમ્પોસિબલ સિચ્યુએશનમાંથી બચાવ્યા હતા તે ત્યાં તમને મળનારો કોઇ પણ જવાન કહેશે. { ashokdave52@gmail.com

