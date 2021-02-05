તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

સમયના હસ્તાક્ષર:એકસોમાં વરસે આજના સંદર્ભે યાદ કરવા જેવું ચૌરી ચૌરા...

37 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: વિષ્ણુ પંડ્યા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ચૌરી ચૌરાની ઘટનાને કારણે રાષ્ટ્રવ્યાપી પ્રથમ ‘સત્યાગ્રહ’નો વાવટો સંકેલાઈ ગયો હતો

શા માટે આજે યાદ રાખવા જેવુ છે ચૌરી ચૌરા? એકસો વર્ષ પહેલાં એક ઘટના બની હતી, પોલીસના ત્રાસને લીધે લોકો ત્યાં ધસી ગયા અને હિંસાચાર પછી ગોળીબાર અને અદાલતમાં ગ્રામજનોને ફાંસીની સજા થઈ. આને લીધે દેશભરમાં અસહકારની લડત શરૂ થવાની હતી તેના સર્વેસર્વા મહાત્મા ગાંધીજીએ એ આંદોલન જ મોકૂફ રાખ્યું. તત્કાલીન કોંગ્રેસનાં તમામ દિગ્ગજ નેતાઓ નારાજ થયા છતાં ગાંધી ટસથી મસ થયા નહીં, તે આ ચૌરી ચૌરા. ઉત્તરપ્રદેશના ગોરખપુર જિલ્લામાં બે ગામડાંનું આ સંયુક્ત નામ છે. ગોરખપુર એટલે ગીતા પ્રેસથી ખ્યાત આધ્યાત્મિક સાહિત્યનું અને નાથ સંપ્રદાયનું મથક. નાથ સંપ્રદાય અને ‘ચેત મછ્ન્દર ગોરખ આયા’ ઉક્તિથી ગીરનારના ગોરખ ધૂણાનો ઇતિહાસ આપણી નજીક છે તે ગુરુ ગોરક્ષનાથની આ ભૂમિ, વધુ નજીકની વાત કરવી હોય તો વર્તમાન મુખ્યમંત્રી આદિત્યનાથની શિક્ષા-દીક્ષા અહીં થઈ. અહીંથી દેવરિયા જાઓ તો વચ્ચે આ ચૌરી ચૌરા સ્ટેશન આવે. સ્વાતંત્ર્ય સંઘર્ષનો એક મોટો અધ્યાય આ નાનકા ગામ સાથે જોડાયેલો છે. ફેબ્રુઆરી, 1922ના દિવસે સ્વરાજનો ઝંડો લઈને લોકો નીકળ્યા, કેમ કે દક્ષિણ આફ્રિકામાં સત્યાગ્રહ કરીને આવેલા ગાંધીજીએ અસહકારનું એલાન કર્યું હતું. બ્રિટિશ સામ્રાજ્યવાદ સામેની આ સાર્વજનિક બગાવતમાં અસહકાર અને સત્યાગ્રહને કેન્દ્રમાં રાખવાનો આ ગાંધીપ્રયોગ. આમ તો તેની શરૂઆત 1920માં થઈ હતી. તેમાં ખિલાફ્ત લડત પણ જોડી દેવામાં આવી. સુભાષ, સાવરકર, ઝીણા વગેરે ખિલાફતને પારકી પંચાત ગણેલી (કારણ, ખિલાફતનો મામલો તો તુર્કીનો હતો), પણ ભારતમાં હિંદુ-મુસ્લિમને એકસાથે જોડવા ગાંધીજીએ તેની તરફેણ કરી. 1922ના ત્રીજા સપ્તાહમાં ગોરખપુરમાં સભા થઈ. ખેડૂત સ્વયંસેવકોની નોંધણી કરવામાં આવી. આ સભાની પહેલાં જ પોલીસે લોકો પર જોરજુલમ શરૂ કરી દીધો હતો એટલે સમગ્ર પ્રદેશમાં ભારે અસંતોષ અને ગુસ્સો હતા. ચોથી ફેબ્રુઆરીએ ગ્રામજનોનું જુલુસ નીકળ્યું. મુંદેરા બજારમાં પહોંચ્યા ને પોલીસે ગોળીબાર શરૂ કરી દીધો. ત્રણ ગ્રામજનોની પોલીસ ગોળીથી લાશ ઢળી, અસંખ્ય ઘાયલ થયા. આંદોલનકારીઓએ પથ્થરબાજી શરૂ કરી એટલે પોલીસોકર્મીઓ ભાગ્યા અને થાણામાં દોડી ગયા. થાણાંમાંથી ગોળીબાર ચાલુ રાખતા લોકોનો ગુસ્સો વધ્યો, કેટલાક ભાગી છૂટેલા પોલીસને ટોળાંએ પકડી લીધા, બીજા ભાગવામાં સફળ રહ્યા. આખું થાણું નષ્ટ કરી દેવાયું. પોલીસ પોતાના હથિયારો છોડીને ભાગ્યા. લોકોએ ઉત્સાહથી ઘોષણા કરી કે હવે ગાંધી રાજ સ્થાપિત થયું છે! સરકારે મોટાપાયે પોલીસ દળ મોકલ્યું અને ગામનો ઘેરાવ કરીને ગ્રામજનોને પકડી લીધા. અદાલતમાં 225 આરોપીઓને ખડા કરવામાં આવ્યા. તેમાંથી 172ને ફાંસીની સજા ફરમાવવામાં આવી. બીજા 19ને સખત કેદની સજા થઈ. ગાંધીજી આ હિંસાથી વ્યથિત હતા અને 12 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ કોંગ્રેસ કારોબારીમાં આ લડતને મોકૂફ રાખવાની જાહેરાત કરી દીધી. રાષ્ટ્રવ્યાપી પ્રથમ ‘સત્યાગ્રહ’નો વાવટો આમ સંકેલાઈ ગયો. તેનાથી મોતીલાલ નેહરુ, જવાહરલાલ, વિઠ્ઠલભાઈ, સુભાષચંદ્ર બોઝ બધા ભારે નારાજ રહ્યા. ગાંધીએ કહ્યું, મારે અહિંસાને કેન્દ્રમાં રાખીને તમામ પ્રવૃત્તિ કરવી છે. સ્વતંત્રતા સંગ્રામ માટે કટિબદ્ધ લોકોને આ માન્ય નહોતું, પરિણામે ચૌરી ચૌરા ઘટનાએ ઘણાં કાર્યકર્તાઓ સશસ્ત્ર વિપ્લવ તરફ દોરાયા તેમાં જોગેશ ચેટરજી, રામપ્રસાદ બિસ્મિલ, સચિન સન્યાલ, અશફાકઉલ્લા ખાન, જતિન દાસ, ભગતસિંહ, ભગવતી ચરણ વોહરા, માસ્ટરદા સૂર્યસેન, રાજગુરુ, સુખદેવ, દુર્ગાભાભી અને બીજા અનેકની સમગ્ર લડાઈ બીજા રસ્તાની રહી અને બલિદાન આપ્યા. ચૌરી ચૌરાનું સંધાન ગુજરાત સાથે પણ હતું. ગાંધીજી અમદાવાદ અધિવેશન પછી બારડોલી ગયા. ત્યાંથી નાકર લડત શરૂ કરવાનો ઇરાદો હતો અને વાઇસરોયને આવો પત્ર પણ લખ્યો. ત્યાં ચૌરી ચૌરાના સમાચાર આવ્યા. ગાંધીજીએ સવિનય ભંગની લડત જ મોકૂફ રાખવાની ઘોષણા કરી અને પાંચ દિવસના ઉપવાસ કર્યા. જવાહરલાલે તેમની આત્મકથામાં લખ્યું છે : ‘અમને વધારે મૂંઝવનાર તો લડતને મુલતવી રાખવા ગાંધીજીએ આપેલા કારણો હતાં. ચૌરી ચૌરાની ઘટના ભલે ખેદજનક અને અહિંસક લડતને સાવ છાજે એવી ના હોય, પણ એક દૂરનું ગામડું અને એક ખૂણેખાંચરે આવેલી જગ્યાના આવેશમાં આવેલા ખોબા જેટલા ખેડૂતો તે શું અમારું સ્વરાજ્ય યુદ્ધ કઈ નહીં તો થોડા સમય માટે પણ બંધ કરી શકે? જો અચાનક બનેલા હિંસાના એક કૃત્યથી આવું પરિણામ અનિવાર્ય હોય તો અહિંસક લડતના શાસ્ત્રમાં અને કળામાં જરૂર કંઈક ઊણપ હોવી જોઈએ...’ ગાંધીજીને એવો સવાલ પણ પછી કરવામાં આવ્યો કે મલબારમાં મોપલા લોકોએ હિંસા કરી કે માલેગાંવમાં હિંસા થઈ ત્યારે આંદોલનને કેમ મોકૂફ ના રાખ્યું? આવા બીજા સવાલો ઇન્દુલાલ યાજ્ઞિક, દેશબંધુ ચિત્તરંજન દાસ, હસરત મોહની અને સુભાષ ચંદ્ર બોઝના પુસ્તકોમાં પણ દર્શાવાયા છે. ચૌરી ચૌરાને ગલત હિંસાચાર માનવાથી ત્યાં ફાંસીના તખતા માટે તૈયાર ગ્રામજનોની ઉપેક્ષા થઈ. તેની વચ્ચે પંડિત મદનમોહન માલવિયાએ આ વાચાહીન ખેડૂતોને બચાવી લેવા માટે કાનૂની રસ્તે લડત આપી. ઉત્તરપ્રદેશના કેટલાક ધારાશાસ્ત્રીઓ પણ તેમાં જોડાયા. પરિણામે કેટલાકની સજા રદ થઈ, ઓછી થઈ. ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ સરકારે ચૌરી ચૌરાનું સ્મારક બનાવવાનું આયોજન કર્યું અને ફેબ્રુઆરીના પ્રથમ સપ્તાહમાં વડા પ્રધાને આ શતાબ્દી ઉજવણી પ્રસંગને ખુલ્લો મૂક્યો તેનું માત્ર ઐતિહાસિક દૃષ્ટિએ જ મહત્ત્વ છે એવું નથી. એકવીસમી સદીમાં લોકતંત્ર દેશે અતીતમાંથી ઘણું શીખવા જેવું છે જેનો અભાવ આપણા શિક્ષણમાં છે તે ભારતમાં કિસાન આંદોલનનો દુરુપયોગ કરીને અરાજકતા ફેલાવવા માંગે છે તેના પ્રમાણો મળી રહ્યાં છે. જેમને સ્વિડનની કથિત પર્યાવરણ કર્મી ગ્રેટા થનબર્ગ સહિતની ‘લોકપ્રિય’ વ્યક્તિઓ ખાલિસ્તાન જેવી અલગાવવાદી લડતના વિદેશે વસી ગયેલા નેતાઓની સાથે મળીને પંજાબના કિસાન આંદોલનને વધુ વિસ્તારવા માટેની વ્યવસ્થિત યોજના કે આયોજન કરવું તે સ્પષ્ટ રીતે કોઈ વ્યાપક ભારત-વિરોધી હિકમત જ છે. આ લોકો તેને ‘ગાંધીચીંધ્યો માર્ગ’ કહે છે, માનવાધિકારની બુમરાણ કરે છે! નર્મદા યોજનામાં અવરોધ નાખીને ગુજરાતને તરસ્યું માર્યું, વર્ષો સુધી દુકાળ અને હિજરતનો ભોગ બનવા દીધું ત્યારે વિશ્વ સ્તરે વિશ્વ બેન્ક સહિતની સંસ્થાઓએ આપણી પ્રજા વિરોધી ઊહાપોહ કર્યો હતો. આજે કિસાનના ખભા પર બંદૂક રાખીને તેઓ પોતાના અલગ ઈરાદા પાર પાડવા મથી રહ્યાં છે. ચૌરી ચૌરા જેવી અનેક ઐતિહાસિક ઘટનાઓ દર્શાવે છે કે અસંખ્ય બલિદાનીઓના લોહી રેડ્યા પછી પ્રાપ્ત આપણી લોકશાહી અને સ્વાધીનતાને અરાજકતાના હથિયારથી ખંડિત કરવાના પ્રયાસોની સામે જાગૃત રહેવું પડશે. vpandya149@gmail.com

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબુધવારે મેષ જાતકો માટે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક રહેશે, બિઝનેસ માટે સમય અનુકૂળ રહેશે - જ્યોતિષ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો