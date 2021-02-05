તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

વ્યંગવિશ્વ:બાળપણ જેવો બુઢાપો

ડૉ. જગદીશ ત્રિવેદી37 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • વડીલો પણ કમ સે કમ રાત્રે સૂતી વખતે તો દાંત કાઢે જ છે અને દાંતને ડબ્બીમાં મૂકીને સૂએ છે

ફેશન માટે એમ કહેવાય છે કે જૂની ફેશન વર્ષો પછી ફરી પધારે છે, એવું જ માણસના જીવનનું પણ છે. એક વાર ગુમાવેલું બાળપણ માણસ જ્યારે બુઢ્ઢો થાય ત્યારે ફરી પાછું મળે છે. માણસ બાળક હોય ત્યારે સૌપ્રથમ બંને ગોઠણ ઊર્ફે ઢીંચણના સહારે ચોપગા પ્રાણીની માફક ચાલે છે, પરંતુ બે પગ ઉપર ઊભો રહીને ચાલતાં શીખે ત્યારે ચાલણગાડીના સહારે ચાલે છે. બાળપણની એ ચાલણગાડી બુઢાપામાં વોકર બનીને ફરી મળે છે અને વૃદ્ધ વર્ષો પહેલાં જે રીતે ચાલવા માટે મથતો હતો એવી જ રીતે અત્યારે મથે છે. બાળપણ બાદ જે રીતે ચાલણગાડીનો સાથ છૂટી જાય છે, એમ ડાયપરનો સાથ પણ છૂટી જાય છે. બાળપણનું ડાયપર વર્ષો પછી બુઢાપામાં આવી મળે છે અને વડીલને કાનમાં પૂછે કે તમને મારી ઓળખાણ પડે છે? તમે જ્યારે બાળક હતા ત્યારે મેં તમારી ખૂબ સેવા કરી હતી. ડાયપર અને વાઇપરના ઉચ્ચાર ખૂબ સરખા છે અને બંનેનો પ્રવાહી સાથે સીધો સંબંધ છે. એ બંનેમાં ફરક એટલો કે વાઇપર પ્રવાહી સૂકવે છે અને ડાયપર પ્રવાહીનો સંગ્રહ કરે છે. બાળપણમાં મા-બાપના સહારાની જરૂર પડે છે અને બુઢાપામાં સંતાનના સહારાની જરૂર પડે છે. બાળપણમાં જે પરાવલંબન હોય છે, એ બુઢાપામાં ફરી મળે છે. બાળક જન્મે ત્યારે જન્મનું પ્રમાણપત્ર કઢાવવા પિતા જાય છે અને માણસ જ્યારે મરે ત્યારે મૃત્યુનું પ્રમાણપત્ર કઢાવવા એમનો પુત્ર જાય છે. માણસ એટલો બધો લાચાર છે કે પોતાનું નામ લખાવી શકતો નથી અને કઢાવી પણ શકતો નથી. છતાં આખી જિંદગી એ જ નામનો મોહ છોડી શકતો નથી. કોઇ પણ ધર્મમાં સંન્યાસીને નવું નામ એટલે આપવામાં આવે છે કે જૂના નામનું કોઇ અભિમાન રહે નહીં, પરંતુ અમુક નવા નામમાં મોહાંઘ બની જાય છે. બચપણ અને બુઢાપામાં ચોથું સામ્ય એવું છે કે બાળપણમાં જે દાંત વગરનું બોખું મોઢું હોય છે એ જૂની ફેશન નવી થઇને બુઢાપામાં ફરી મળે છે. બાળકને દાંત જ નથી છતાં એ આખો દિવસ દાંત કાઢે છે અને વડીલો પણ કમ સે કમ રાત્રે સૂતી વખતે તો દાંત કાઢે જ છે અને દાંતને ડબ્બીમાં મૂકીને સૂએ છે. માણસ પાસે સાચા દાંત યુવાનીમાં હોય છે અને ત્યારે જ એ દાંત કાઢવાનું ભૂલી જતો હોય છે. માણસના દાંત જન્મ પછી આવે છે એટલે મૃત્યુ પહેલાં જતાં રહે છે. જ્યારે જીભ જન્મથી જ સાથે હોવાથી આજીવન સાથ નિભાવે છે. બાળક વારંવાર રડે છે અને બાળપણ જેવું જ સહજ રૂદન બુઢાપામાં ફરી મળે છે. કોઇ વૃદ્ધ દુ:ખી ન હોય તો બીજાનું દુ:ખ જોઇને પણ સહજતાથી રડી શકે છે. જે સહજતાથી હસી શકે અને સહજતાથી રડી શકે એના દિલમાં બુરાઇ હોતી નથી. બચપણ અને બુઢાપામાં સામ્ય તો ઘણા છે, પરંતુ તફાવત માત્ર બે યાદ આવે છે. 1. બાળપણમાં આંખમાં આંસુ આવે પછી તરત મા યાદ આવે અને બુઢાપામાં મા યાદ આવે અને પછી તરત આંખમાં આંસુ આવે છે. 2. બાળપણમાં પ્રેમ મફત મળે છે, જ્યારે બુઢાપામાં પગારદાર માણસો રાખીને વેચાતો લેવો પડે છે. ⬛

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબુધવારે મેષ જાતકો માટે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક રહેશે, બિઝનેસ માટે સમય અનુકૂળ રહેશે - જ્યોતિષ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો