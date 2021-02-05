તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

જાણવું જરૂરી છે:મને મુખ્ય ચિંતા શુક્રાણુની છે

ડૉ. પારસ શાહ37 મિનિટ પહેલા
  કૉપી લિંક

સમસ્યા. મારી ઉંમર 31 વર્ષ છે. મારા લગ્નને પાંચ વર્ષ થઇ ગયા છે. અમારે એક પણ બાળક નથી. આ પાંચ વર્ષમાં ઘણી દવાઓ કરી છે, પણ કોઇ જ ફરક પડતો નથી. મારા વીર્યમાં શુક્રાણુની ટકાવારી ફક્ત 2થી 5 ટકા છે. વીર્ય પણ પાતળું છે. બીજું મારા શિશ્નમાં સમાગમ વખતે જ બરાબર ઉત્થાન આવે છે. તો શું આને નપુંસકતા કે નબળાઇ કહેવાય? સમાગમ કરવાથી પત્નીને યોનિમાં ચાંદી પડી જાય છે તો તેના માટે કોઇ દવા લેવી જોઇએ? પણ મારી મુખ્ય ચિંતા તો શુક્રાણુની છે. શું મારા વીર્યમાં શુક્રાણુની ટકાવારી વધી શકે? મારા ફેમિલી ડોક્ટરે સોનોગ્રાફીની સલાહ આપી છે. શું તે જરૂરી છે? સમસ્યા. આપની તકલીફો ઓલિગોસ્પર્મિયાની તકલીફ કહેવાય છે. આ બીમારીના કારણો ઘણા છે. સારવાર પહેલાં તેનું નિદાન જરૂરી છે. સચોટ અને યોગ્ય નિદાનથી શુક્રાણુની સંખ્યા તેમજ હલનચલન (મોટિલિટી) શક્તિ વઘી શકે છે, પણ જો એકપણ શુક્રાણુ ના હોય તો દવાઓથી કાંઇ જ થઇ ના શકે. એક શુક્રાણુ હોય તો એકના દસ હજાર અને દસ હજારના સો લાખ શુક્રાણુ થઇ શકે છે. ફેમિલી ડોક્ટરે તમને સોનોગ્રાફીની બરાબર સલાહ આપી છે. ઘણીવાર વેરિકોસીલ નામની બીમારીમાં શુક્રાણુ બરાબર બનતા નથી. માટે નીચે ગોળીઓની સોનોગ્રાફી જરૂરી બને છે. માટે તે આપના ફેમિલી ડોક્ટરના કહેવા મુજબ કરાવી દેશો. વીર્ય પાતળું કે ઘટ્ટ હોય કે પીળાશ પડતું હોય તો પણ બાળક થવાની શક્યતામાં કોઇ જ ફરક પડતો નથી. વીર્યસ્ત્રાવનું સાતત્ય ઉંમર, ઉત્તેજનાની તીવ્રતા અને બે સમાગમ વચ્ચેના ગાળા જેવા પરિબળો ઉપર નિર્ભર કરે છે. કોઇ વ્યક્તિની જાતીય શક્તિ સાથે વીર્યના રંગ અને જથ્થાને કોઇ નિસ્બત નથી. તેવી જ રીતે સમાગમમાં સાથીના સંતોષ સાથે પણ તેને કોઇ જ સંબંધ નથી. બાકી કોઇપણ પુરુષની ઇન્દ્રિય ચોવીસ કલાક ઉત્તેજિત કે ઉત્થાન અવસ્થામાં ના જ હોય. જ્યારે ઇન્દ્રિયમાં લોહીનો ભરાવો થાય ત્યારે જ તેમાં ઉત્થાન અનુભવાય છે અને તે સમાગમ માટે યોગ્ય બને છે. બાકીના સમયે તેનું કામ પેશાબ કરવાનું જ છે અને તેના માટે ઉત્તેજના જરૂરી નથી. સાથે યાદ રાખો કે થાક, માનસિક તણાવ અને દબાણને કારણે કોઇ વખત પ્રસંગોપાત ઉત્થાન ન પણ થાય. એનો મતલબ એ નથી કે વ્યક્તિ નપુંસક થઇ ગયો છે. ઘણીવાર સમાગમ પહેલાંની ક્રિયામાં પૂરતો સમય પુરુષો આપતા નથી અને સ્ત્રીને તૈયાર થતા વાર લાગતી હોય છે. આવા સંજોગોમાં જો યોનિમાર્ગમાં પૂરતી ચીકાશ ના થઇ હોય અને સમાગમ કરવાથી ઘર્ષણ થાય છે અને કદાચ તેનાથી પણ ચાંદી પડી શકે છે. પત્નીની આ તકલીફ વણજોઈ ના કરતા અને યોગ્ય સ્ત્રીરોગ ડોક્ટરને બતાવી દેશો.

સમસ્યા. મારા લગ્નને થોડાક જ દિવસો થયા છે. મારી પત્નીના જમણા સ્તનમાં એક ગાંઠ જેવો કડક ભાગ છે. મેં મારી પત્નીને આ વિષે પૂછ્યું તો તે કહે છે કે, આ ગાંઠ નથી. જો ગાંઠ હોય તો મને દુખે. તેને કોઈ દર્દ નથી. તે કહે છે કે, આ ત્રણ-ચાર મહિનાથી જ છે. ડોક્ટર પાસે જવાની તે ના પાડે છે. તો શું આ ગાંઠ કેન્સરની હોઇ શકે? આ ગાંઠના નિદાન માટે ક્યા ડોક્ટર પાસે જવું જોઇએ? ગાંઠ દવાથી જતી રહેશે કે પછી ઓપરેશનથી કાઢવી પડશે? જવાબો તાત્કાલીક આપશોજી હું ખૂબ જ ટેન્શનમાં છું. સમસ્યા. ખરેખર આપની સમસ્યા ગંભીર છે અને તેને હળવાશથી ના લેવી જોઇએ. તાત્કાલિક આપ સર્જનને બતાવી દો. સ્તનમાં સિસ્ટ, ફાઇબ્રોએડિનામાં ફાઇબ્રોએડિનોસિસ જેવા અસંખ્ય રોગો થઇ શકે છે. કદાચ કોઇ ગંભીર રોગ ના પણ હોય, પણ તે ડોક્ટરને જાતે જ નક્કી કરવા દો. તેમને જરૂર લાગશે તો ગાંઠમાંથી એક નાનો ટુકડો કાપી લેબોરેટરીમાં પણ તપાસ માટે મોકલી શકે છે. સ્તનનું કેન્સર પ્રાથમિક તબક્કામાં શોધી શકાય તે ખૂબ જ અગત્યનું છે, કારણ કે જો તેની વેળાસર સારવાર કરવામાં આવે તો તેની સંપૂર્ણ સારવાર થઇ શકે છે. તેથી વીસ વર્ષથી ઉપરની વયની તમામ યુવતીઓ અને સ્ત્રીઓ એક નિયમિત તંદુરસ્ત આદત તરીકે પ્રત્યેક મહિને સ્તનનું સ્વપરિક્ષણ કરે તે મહત્ત્વનું છે. માસિક સ્ત્રાવ પછી તરત જ જ્યારે સ્તનો ઝુકેલા હોવાની સંભાવનાઓ નહિવત્ હોય છે ત્યારે પ્રત્યેક મહિને તેવા સમયે સ્તનનું પરીક્ષણ કરવું જોઇએ. સ્તનોનું પરીક્ષણ કરતી વખતે સ્ત્રીએ અગાઉના પરીક્ષણ સાથે કોઇ પરિવર્તન તો થયું નથીને તેની ખાસ કાળજી લેવી જોઇએ. આ તપાસ આપ યોગ્ય ડોક્ટર પાસેથી શીખી શકો છો. જો કોઇપણ અસામાન્યતા જણાય તો ગભરાઇ જવાની કોઇ જરૂર નથી, કેમ કે તમામ રસોળી અથવા અન્ય ફેરફાર કેન્સર હોતા નથી. જોકે, સ્થિતિની યોગ્ય ચકાસણી માટે તબીબની સલાહ લેવી તે સલાહભર્યું છે. સ્તનના કેન્સરની સારવાર છે. અને વેળાસરનું નિદાન બહુ મોટો ફરક લાવી શકે છે. આ વેળાસર નિદાન માટે સ્તનોના સ્વપરિક્ષણની એક તંદુરસ્ત ટેવ વિકસાવવી જોઇએ અને તે આજીવન ચાલુ રાખવી જોઇએ. dr9157504000@shospital.org

