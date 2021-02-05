તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ક્રાઇમવૉચ:મિસ્ટર નટવરલાલ દિલ્હીના રેલવે સ્ટેશન ઉપરથી ફરાર થઈ ગયા બાદ ગુમનામીમાં ખોવાઈ ગયો

37 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: જયદેવ પટેલ
  • ભાપતમાં ઠગ-ધૂતારાની આલમનો ઉસ્તાદોનો ઉસ્તાદ

ઉત્તરપ્રદેશની રાજધાની લખનઉની સેન્ટ્રલ જેલમાં ઠગાઇના ગુના બદલ સાત વર્ષની સખ્ત કેદની સજા કાપી રહેલ મિસ્ટર નટવરલાલ નામધારી મહાઠગ એક દિવસ જેલના સુપ્રિન્ટેન્ડન્ટનો યુનિફોર્મ ધારણ કરીને ઠંડા કલેજે જેલમાંથી ગાયબ થઇ જતાં રાજ્યના ગૃહ વિભાગમાં જબરદસ્ત ઉહાપોહ મચી ગયો હતો. ત્યાર બાદ ભાગેડુ ‘નટવરલાલ’ને ઝડપી લેવાની દિશામાં ઉત્તરપ્રદેશની પોલીસે આકાશ-પાતળ એક કરી દેવાની કવાયત શરૂ કરી દીધી હતી. મિસ્ટર નટવરલાલની જેલમાંથી ફરાર થઇ જવાની આ ઘટના વર્ષ 1991ના પ્રથમ જાન્યુઆરી મહિનામાં બની ગઇ હતી. ત્યાર બાદ મિસ્ટર નટવરલાલ તેની ઠગાઇનો અફલાતૂન કસબ અજમાવવા મધ્યપ્રદેશની રાજધાની ભોપાલમાં આવી પહોંચ્યો હતો. જ્યાં નટવરલાલે ઠગાઇ વિદ્યાનો ઉપયોગ કરીને કેટલાકને શિકાર બનાવ્યા હતા. જોકે, ભોપાલના ઘડિયાળોના એક શો-રૂમના વેપારી સાથે લાખો રૂપિયાની ઠગાઇ કરવા માટે બિછાવેલી શતરંજની બાજીમાં આ વખતે તેના નસીબે સાથ આપ્યો નહોતો. તકદીરના પાસાં ઊલટા પડતા તે રંગે હાથ ઝડપાઇ ગયો હતો. દેશના ડઝનબંધ રાજ્યોમાં અજીબોગરીબ જાળ બિછાવીને ઠગાઇના સંખ્યાબંધ ગુનાને અંજામ આપીને ‘મિસ્ટર નટવરલાલ’ નામથી નામચીન બની ગયેલા આ મહાઠગના કારનામાંની ઝાંખી કરાવતો એક આર્ટિકલ તે જમાનાના પ્રસિદ્ધ અંગ્રેજી સાપ્તાહિક ‘ઇલિસ્ટ્રેટેડ વીકલી’માં પ્રગટ થયો હતો. આ સાપ્તાહિકના તત્કાલીન સંપાદક પ્રીતિશ નાંદીએ મિસ્ટર નટવરલાલના સંબંધમાં પોતાનો પ્રતિભાવ આ શબ્દોમાં વ્યક્ત કર્યો હતો. ‘મિસ્ટર નટવરલાલ સંપૂર્ણ રીતે એક સજ્જન માનવી લાગે છે. જેટલા દિવસ તે જેલમાં રહ્યો હતો તે દરમિયાન તેની રીતભાત તથા સામાન્ય વ્યવહાર એક સજ્જન માનવી જેવા રહ્યા હતા. આ ગુનેગાર ક્યારેય શરાબપાન કરતો નથી. એટલું જ નહીં, સિગારેટ કે બીડી સુધ્ધાંને હોઠનો સ્પર્શ કરાવતો નથી. જોકે, ક્યારેક જરૂરિયાત પડે કે પછી નવરાશના સમયે તે જુગાર રમાવા બેસી જાય છે. તેના જીવનમાં એક માત્ર પત્ની સિવાય બીજી કોઇ પણ પરસ્ત્રીએ ક્યારેય પ્રવેશ કર્યો નથી. તે તેની પત્ની તથા બાળકો પ્રત્યે હંમેશાં સંપૂર્ણ વફાદાર રહ્યો છે..!’ એક વાતની અત્રે નોંધ કરવી આવશ્યક છે. મિસ્ટર નટવરલાલના વિરુદ્ધમાં ઠગાઇના ઢગલાબંધ કેસો પૈકીના કેટલાક કેસો અદાલતોમાં ચાલી જતાં તેને પાંચ વર્ષથી લઇને સાત વર્ષની સખ્ત કેદની સજા થઇ હતી. જેનો કુલ સરવાળો કરીએ તો 113 વર્ષની સજા જેટલો થાય છે. એંસી વર્ષનો ઘરડો બની ગયેલા આ મહાઠગના વિરુદ્ધ કાનપુર શહેરની ફોજદારી અદાલતમાં એક કેસની ચાલી રહેલી સુનાવણી દરમિયાન સરકારી વકીલે જુદી જુદી અદાલતોએ ફરમાવેલી એકંદરે કુલ 113 વર્ષની સજાનો ઉલ્લેખ કર્યો હતો. કાનપુરની કોર્ટે આ કેસમાં મિસ્ટર નટવરલાલને ગુનેગાર ઠરાવીને પાંચ વર્ષની સખ્ત કેદની સજા ફરમાવી હતી. વધુ એક ગુનામાં સજાનો હુકમ સાંભળીને એંસી વર્ષનો આ ડોસો ભરચક કોર્ટમાં ખડખડાટ હસી રહ્યો હતો. અધધધ કહી શકાય તેવી એકંદરે 118 વર્ષની સજા ભોગવવા તેને ક્યાં સુધી જીવતા રહેવું પડશે તે સવાલથી તે મલકાઇ રહ્યો હતો. કાનપુર શહેરની જેલમાં સજા ભોગવી રહેલા મિસ્ટર નટવરલાલની શારીરિક હાલત દિવસે દિવસે કથળતી જતી હતી. હવે તો કાયા જર્જરિત બની ગઇ હતી અને ઘરડા ડોસાની કાયામાં ગંભીર બીમારીએ પ્રવેશ કર્યો હતો. આથી રાજધાની નવી દિલ્હીની ઓલ ઇન્ડિયા મેડિકલ ઇન્સ્ટિટ્યૂટની હોસ્પિટલમાં તેને સારવાર માટે દાખલ કરાવવાનો યુ.પી. પોલીસે નિર્ણય કર્યો હતો. આખરે સખ્ત પોલીસ જાપ્તા હેઠળ તેને દિલ્હી લાવવામાં આવ્યો હતો. દિલ્હીની હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર દરમિયાન તેની તબિયતમાં કંઇક અંશે સુધારો થયો હતો. આથી ત્રણ પોલીસ કર્મચારી (જેલ પોલીસ) તેને વ્હીલચેરમાં બેસાડીને કાનપુરની જેલમાં પાછો લઇ જવા માટે દિલ્હીના રેલવે સ્ટેશને આવ્યા હતા. દિલ્હી રેલવે સ્ટેશન ઉપરના રેલવે પોલીસ મથકમાં બે પોલીસ કર્મચારી વ્હીલચેર જમા કરાવવા ગયા હતા. જ્યારે પ્લેટફોર્મ ઉપર ત્રીજો પોલીસ કર્મચારી મિસ્ટર નટવરલાલ ઉપર વોચ રાખી રહ્યો હતો. આ પોલીસ કોન્સ્ટેબલને વાતોમાં ફસાવીને તેને ચા લેવા પ્લેટફોર્મના ટી સ્ટોલ ઉપર રવાના કર્યો હતો. બીજી જ ક્ષણે આ મહાઠગ દિલ્હીના રેલવે સ્ટેશન ઉપરથી છૂમંતર થઇ ગયો હતો. આ પછી તો પોલીસને મિસ્ટર નટવરલાલની ક્યાંયથી ભાળ મળી નહોતી. કાનપુર શહેરની સેન્ટ્રલ જેલના તત્કાલીન પોલીસ સુપ્રિન્ટેન્ડન્ટ એચ. એમ. રિઝવીએ ત્યારે કહ્યું હતું કે, ‘અમે મિસ્ટર નટવરલાલને તા. 24મી જૂન 1996ના દિવસે છેલ્લે જોયો હતો. દિલ્હીના રેલવે સ્ટેશન ઉપરથી તે ગાયબ થઇ ગયા પછી તેની ક્યાંયથી કોઇ જ ભાળ મળી નથી..!’ મિસ્ટર નટવરલાલ નામધારી આ મહાઠગના ઢગલાબંધ કારનામા અંગે પણ ઘણીબધી વાતો વહેતી થઇ હતી. જેમાં કેટલીક સાચી હશે તો પછી કેટલીક ઘટનાની આસપાસ મીઠું-મરચું ભભરાવીને તેને લિજ્જતદાર બનાવવામાં આવી હતી. આવી જ એક વાત એવી પણ ત્યારે વહેતી થઇ હતી કે ભારતની અજાયબીઓની ઝાંખી કરવા આવતા વિદેશી પ્રવાસીઓને પણ આ ઉસ્તાદે બાટલામાં ઉતારવાના કરતૂતો કર્યાં હતા. ભારતનું ભવ્ય રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ભવન, વિશ્વની સાત અજાયબીઓમાં જેનો સમાવેશ થાય છે તે સંગેમરમરનો તાજમહેલ કે પછી લાલ કિલ્લો જાણે કે પોતાના બાપની જાગીર હોય તેવી ગજબનાક વાતો કરીને વિદેશી પ્રવાસીઓને પણ ફસાવવાના કારનામાં કર્યાં હોવાની વાતો ત્યારે લોકમુખે ચર્ચાતી હતી. દિલ્હીના રેલવે સ્ટેશનના પ્લેટફોર્મ ઉપરથી પોલીસને ચકમો આપીને ફરાર થઇ ગયેલ મિસ્ટર નટવરલાલ આ પછી તો ગુમનામ આલમમાં ગાયબ થઇ ગયો. તેના છેલ્લા શ્વાસ ક્યાં છૂટી ગયા તેનું રહસ્ય આજેય અકબંધ રહ્યું છે!

