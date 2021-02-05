તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અજવાળાનો ઓટોગ્રાફ:પ્રેમ અને અસ્તિત્વવાદ

ડૉ. નિમિત્ત ઓઝા36 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • જીવતા રહેવા માટે કાં તો પ્રેમ જોઈએ, કાં તો પર્પઝ

અંગ્રેજીમાં જેને ‘એગ્ઝિસ્ટેન્શિયલ ક્રાઈસિસ’ કહેવાય છે, અસ્તિત્વની એ મૂંઝવણ થોડાઘણા અંશે દરેકને સતાવતી હોય છે. આ પૃથ્વી પર પોતાના અસ્તિત્વ પાછળના કારણ, ધ્યેય કે અર્થ વિશે લગભગ દરેકના મનમાં શંકા હોય છે. અસ્તિત્વ વિશેની આ શંકા જ આપણને પ્રેમમાં પડવા મજબૂર કરે છે. આ પૃથ્વી પર નિરુદ્દેશે શ્વાસ લઈ રહેલા આપણા વામન અને પામર અસ્તિત્વને ટકાવી રાખનારું સૌથી મજબૂત પરિબળ પ્રેમ છે. પ્રેમ આપણા અસ્તિત્વને વિશ્વાસ અને સાર્થકતા પૂરી પાડે છે. પ્રિયજનની હાજરીમાં થનારી ‘ટુ બી લવ્ડ એન્ડ વોન્ટેડ’ની અનુભૂતિ, દરેક મનુષ્યનું અસ્તિત્વ જાળવી રાખવા અનિવાર્ય અને આવશ્યક છે. જીવતા રહેવા માટે કોઈ એવું મળવું જરૂરી છે, જેના પર મરી શકાય. પ્રેમ એટલે નિકટતા નહીં, પ્રેમ એટલે વિલીનીકરણ. પ્રેમ એટલે સળગતી મીણબત્તીનો સમાનાર્થી શબ્દ. આપણી અંદરથી નીકળી રહેલા પ્રકાશ અને આસપાસ ફેલાયેલા અજવાળાને માણવામાં, આપણને એ ખ્યાલ જ નથી રહેતો કે આ આખી પ્રક્રિયામાં આપણે પોતે ઓગળી રહ્યા છીએ. આપણું મૂળ સ્વરૂપ અને સ્વભાવ ગુમાવી રહ્યા છીએ. આપણું અસ્તિત્વ મિટાવી દેવાની તૈયારી સાથે જાતની વાટ ઓલવાઈ જાય ત્યાં સુધી સળગતા રહેવાની પ્રક્રિયા એટલે પ્રેમ. ટૂંકમાં, પ્રેમ એટલે કોઈની ચાહતમાં ‘સ્વ’નું લુપ્ત થઈ જવું. સિગ્મંડ ફ્રોઈડની ‘ઈરોઝ’ અને ‘થેનેટોઝ’ થિયરી પ્રમાણે ‘ઈરોઝ’ એટલે પ્રેમ, જે આપણને જીવતા રાખે છે. ‘થેનેટોઝ’ એટલે મૃત્યુ. જગતની દરેક વ્યક્તિ પર વિરુદ્ધ દિશામાં આ ‘ઈરોઝ’ અને ‘થેનેટોઝ’નું બળ લાગતું હોય છે. જેમનો પ્રેમ વધારે મજબૂત હોય છે, તેઓ અસ્તિત્વ ટકાવી રાખે છે, પરંતુ પ્રેમની ગેરહાજરી કે અભાવમાં, દરેક વ્યક્તિની ગર્ભિત અને સબ-કોન્શિયસ તાસીર ‘સ્વ-વિનાશ’ નોંતરવાની હોય છે. એ તમાકુ, આલ્કોહોલ, સિગરેટ કે ડ્રગ્સનું વળગણ હોય કે પછી ડિપ્રેશન કે અન્ય કોઈ બીમારીને કારણે, પરંતુ હકીકત એ છે કે પ્રેમથી વંચિત રહેલો દરેક માણસ અજાણતા જ પોતાના વિનાશ માટેની તૈયારીઓ શરૂ કરી દે છે. પ્રેમ એ વિનાશની વિરુદ્ધ દિશામાં લાગતું, વિનાશ કરતાં વધારે તાકતવર બળ છે. જો તમારા જીવનમાં કોઈ એક વ્યક્તિ એવી હોય, જેના માટે કશુંક કરી છૂટવાની તમને તીવ્ર ઈચ્છા હોય, તો તમે મૃત્યુને પણ હરાવી શકો છો. આ હું નથી કહેતો, મહાન મનોવૈજ્ઞાનિક વિક્ટર ફ્રેન્કલે પોતાના પુસ્તક ‘મેન’સ સર્ચ ફોર મીનિંગ’માં લખ્યું છે. ટૂંકમાં, જીવતા રહેવા માટે કાં તો પ્રેમ જોઈએ, કાં તો પર્પઝ. આપણું આખું જીવન ‘અસ્તિત્વની સાર્થકતા’ પર ટકેલું છે. દરેક વ્યક્તિ માટે જીવતા રહેવાનું ‘નિમિત્ત’ બહુ મહત્ત્વનું છે. વ્યક્તિ માટેનો હોય કે કોઈ પ્રવૃત્તિ માટેનો, પણ પ્રેમ જ દરેકના જીવનનું નિમિત્ત હોવું જોઈએ. અસ્તિત્વ ટકાવી રાખવાના બે જ રસ્તા છે. કાં તો કોઈ વ્યક્તિમાં ઓગળી જવું, કાં તો કોઈ હેતુમાં. નિરુદ્દેશે ભ્રમણ કરી રહેલું અસ્તિત્વ બહુ વજનદાર હોય છે. એ ભવસાગરમાં તરત ડૂબી જાય છે. એને તરતું રાખવા માટે કોઈ લક્ષ્ય, પ્રવૃત્તિ કે વ્યક્તિ સાથે જોડી દેવું આવશ્યક છે. ⬛vrushtiurologyclinic@yahoo.com

