દીવાન-એ-ખાસ:કંગના રણૌત : ફક્ત રીલ નહ, રિયલ લાઇફમાં પણ હિરોઇન!

37 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: વિક્રમ વકીલ
  • હિંદુ દેવી-દેવતાઓની ભદ્દી મજાક કે ટીકા કરતી ફિલ્મો સામે પણ કંગનાએ સખત વાંધો લીધો છે. પોતાને લિબરલ ગણાવીને હંમેશા હિંદુઓને ઉતારી પાડનારા લોકો સામે કંગનાને ભારે ચીડ છે

ફિલ્મી રોલમાં તો હીરો-હિરોઇનનો રોલ કરનાર ઘણા જોયા, પરંતુ સાચુકલી દુનિયામાં પણ ઝાંસીની રાણીની જેમ લડનાર કંગના રણૌત જેવું કોઈ નહીં હોય. આ યુવતી, છેલ્લાં એક વર્ષથી સરકાર, ફિલ્મવર્લ્ડના માફિયાઓ અને ભ્રષ્ટ મીડિયા સામે એકલે હાથે જે રીતે ઝઝૂમી રહી છે એનો જોટો જડે એમ નથી. ફિલ્મ અદાકાર સુશાંતસિંહ રાજપુતનાં ભેદી મૃત્યુ પછી તો કંગના કોઈનો ડર કે શરમ રાખ્યા વગર, સુશાંતને ન્યાય અપાવવા ચારેતરફ ફરી વળી છે. સુશાંતના અકુદરતી મૃત્યુ પછી મહારાષ્ટ્ર સરકાર આખા કેસનું ફીંડલું વાળવા પર હતી. એ વખતે કંગનાએ હિંમતપૂર્વક એક વિડિયો બનાવ્યો. આદિત્ય ચોપરાથી માંડીને કરણ જોહર સુધીના શક્તિશાળી ફિલ્મ માંધાતાઓ સામે કંગનાએ ખૂબ જ આક્રમકતાથી સાચી વાતો કહી. આખી ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રીમાં સોપો પડી ગયો. મહારાષ્ટ્રના મુખ્યપ્રધાન ઉદ્ધવ ઠાકરે અને ગૃહપ્રધાન પણ હલી ગયા. યાદ રહે કે કંગનાનું ફક્ત ઘર જ મહારાષ્ટ્રમાં નથી એને કામ પણ મહારાષ્ટ્રમાં જ કરવાનું છે. આમ છતાં ઉદ્ધવ ઠાકરેના પુત્ર આદિત્ય ઠાકરેને પણ એણે ઝપેટમાં લીધો. સમસમી ગયેલી મહારાષ્ટ્ર સરકારે કંગનાના ઘર અને ઓફિસ તોડી નાંખ્યા. કંગનાની જગ્યાએ બીજુ કોઈ પણ હોય તો તરત જ સરકારના પગમાં પડી જઈને સમાધાન કરી લે, પરંતુ કંગના ઝૂકી નહીં. કરોડો રૂપિયાનું નુકસાન થયું હોવા છતાં એણે એની લડત ચાલુ જ રાખી. સરકારના અન્યાયી પગલાં સામે એણે અદાલતમાં દાદ માંગી. અદાલત પણ કંગનાને પડખે રહી અને મુંબઈ કોર્પોરેશનને ઝાટકી નાંખતા ચુકાદો આપ્યો કે, કંગનાને થયેલા નુકશાનનું વળતર એણે ચૂકવી આપવું પડશે. શિવસેનાના સંસદસભ્ય સંજય રાઉતે ખુલ્લેઆમ કંગનાને ખતમ કરી નાખવાની ધમકી આપી. આમ છતાં રિયલ લાઇફની રાણી ડરી નહીં. સોશિયલ મીડિયા મારફતે એણે વળતી ચેલેન્જ આપી. યાદ રહે કે એક તરફ આખી મહારાષ્ટ્ર સરકાર હતી, પોલીસ હતી અને શિવસેનાના ગુંડાઓ હતા. બીજી તરફ 33 વર્ષની કંગના એકલી હતી. કંગનાએ ફક્ત સરકાર સામે જ પંગો નથી લીધો, પરંતુ દેશને કોરી ખાતા ડાબેરી ફિલ્મ સ્ટારો સામે પણ એણે ખુલીને લડત ચલાવી છે. દિલ્હીમાં જ્યારે સીએએના કાયદાના વિરોધ હેઠળ જવાહરલાલ નેહરુ યુનિવર્સિટીના વિદ્યાર્થીઓ તેમજ બીજા અસામાજિક તત્ત્વો કોમી હુલ્લડ કરાવવાની તૈયારીમાં હતા ત્યારે કંગનાએ એમની સામે પણ ખુલીને સ્ટેન્ડ લીધુ હતું. યાદ રહે કે કંગનાએ ઘણુ બધુ ગુમાવવાનું હોવા છતાં પણ દેશ હિતમાં કોઈનો ડર રાખ્યો નથી. કંગનાએ રાજીવ મસંદ જેવા રિવ્યુકારોને પણ કંગનાએ આડે હાથે લીધા હતા. સ્વાભાવિક છે કે ફિલ્મ ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રી, રાજકારણ અને મીડિયામાં કંગનાએ અઢળક દુશ્મનો પેદા કર્યા છે. આ દુશ્મનો શાંત બેસતા નથી. સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર બિન્દાસ્ત લખતી કંગના પર પ્રતિબંધ મુકાવવા આ લોબીએ કેમ્પેઇન ચલાવ્યુ હતું. કંગના કોઈ મોટા ઘરાનામાંથી આવતી નથી. એનામાં આટલી બધી લડાયક ક્ષમતા ક્યાંથી આવે છે? કંગનાનો જન્મ હિમાચલ પ્રદેશના સીરાજપુર ગામમાં થયો હતો. કંગનાના માતા આશા રણૌત ગામડાંની સ્કૂલમાં શિક્ષિકા હતા જ્યારે એના પિતા અમરદીપ, નાનો ધંધો કરતા હતા. કંગનાના પોતાના કહેવા પ્રમાણે નાનપણથી જ એ મજબૂત નિર્ણયશક્તિવાળી અને ક્રાંતિકારી હતી. કંગનાએ એક વખત કહ્યુ હતું કે, ‘અમે નાના હતા ત્યારે મારા પિતા મારા નાના ભાઈ માટે પ્લાસ્ટિકની પિસ્તોલ લાવતા અને મારા માટે ઢીંગલી લાવતા ત્યારે પણ હું એનો સ્વીકાર કરતી નહોતી. હું કહેતી કે આવો ભેદભાવ શા માટે?’ કંગના નાનપણથી જ બિન્દાસ્ત હતી. નાના નગરમાં રહેતી હોવા છતાં પણ પોતાને ગમે એવા જ કપડાં પહેરતી હતી. પાછળથી કંગનાએ ચંદીગઢની સ્કૂલમાં અભ્યાસ કર્યો હતો. ભણવામાં પણ એ ખૂબ હોશિયાર હતી. શરૂઆતમાં એણે ડોક્ટર બનવું હતું, પરંતુ કેમેસ્ટ્રીના વિષયમાં ફેલ થવાને કારણે એને મેડિકલ કોલેજમાં એડમિશન મળ્યું નહોતું. ત્યાર પછી એ મોડેલિંગના વ્યવસાયમાં ગઈ હતી અને મોડેલિંગમાંથી સીધી એ ફિલ્મ લાઇનમાં આવી હતી. ફિલ્મ લાઇનમાં આવ્યા પછી એણે જોયું કે અહીં જેટલો વંશવાદ બીજે કશે નથી. જો તમે મોટા સ્ટાર કે પ્રોડ્યૂસર-ડાયરેક્ટરના સંતાન હો તો તમારા માટે ફિલ્મ મેળવવી આસાન બની જાય છે, નહીં તો તમારે ખૂબ જ સંઘર્ષ કરવોપડે છે. આમ છતાં સતત સંઘર્ષ અને ટેલેન્ટને કારણે થોડા સમયમાં જ કંગનાની ગણના દેશની શ્રેષ્ઠ અભિનેત્રી તરીકે થવા માંડી. ‘ક્વિન’ જેવી ફિલ્મમાં કરેલા અભિનયને કારણે એણે ઘણા એવોર્ડ પણ મેળવ્યા હતા. એક વખત કંગનાએ કહ્યું હતું, ‘કે ફિલ્મ ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રીના લોકો મને કચરાની જેમ ટ્રીટ કરતા હતા અને મારી સાથે વાત કરવામાં પણ નાનમ અનુભવતા હતા. એ વખતે હું કડકડાટ અંગ્રેજી બોલી શકતી નહોતી, પરંતુ મેં કદી લઘુતાગ્રંથી અનુભવી નહોતી.’ નારીવાદની વાત હોય કે વંશવાદની, કંગનાએ પોતાના અભિપ્રાય હંમેશા ખુલીને જ આપ્યા છે અને કદાચ એટલે જ સતત વિવાદમાં પણ રહી છે. હિંદુ દેવી-દેવતાઓની ભદ્દી મજાક કે ટીકા કરતી ફિલ્મો સામે પણ કંગનાએ સખત વાંધો લીધો છે. પોતાને લિબરલ ગણાવીને હંમેશા હિંદુઓને ઉતારી પાડનારા લોકો સામે કંગનાને ભારે ચીડ છે. કંગનાની હિંમતથી ડરેલા ફિલ્મ ઉદ્યોગમાંથી ઘણાએ કંગનાનો આડકતરો બહિષ્કાર કરી દીધો છે. મુંબઈ પોલીસે અલગ અલગ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં એના પર ઢગલાબંધ ખોટા કેસો કર્યા છે. કંગનાના રગેરગમાં દેશપ્રેમ દોડે છે, છતાં મુંબઈ પોલીસે એના ઉપર દેશદ્રોહનો કેસ પણ ઠોકી દીધો છે! કંગના બહારગામ શૂટિંગ કરતી હોય ત્યારે પણ એણે પોલીસને સ્ટેટમેન્ટ આપવા વારંવાર મુંબઈ આવવું પડે છે. કંગનાને મળેલી ધમકીઓને કારણે કેન્દ્ર સરકારે એને સુરક્ષા પણ આપવી પડી છે. કંગનાને ખતમ કરવા માટે મહારાષ્ટ્ર સરકાર ઉપરાંત દાઉદની ગેંગે પણ સોપારી લીધી હોવાનું કહેવાય છે. આમ છતાં ડર્યા વગર કંગનાએ એનું અભિયાન ચાલુ જ રાખ્યું છે. કંગના કદાચ લડતા લડતા થાકી ગઈ છે, પરંતુ હારી નથી. કંગનાને પડખે એના કરોડો ચાહકો છે, જે કંગનાનો જુસ્સો અકબંધ રાખે છે. ⬛ vikramvakil@rediffmail.com

