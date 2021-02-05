તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

માનો યા ના માન:અહીં ભારતના નહીં, પણ એક ઋષિના કાયદા ચાલે છે

રાજ ભાસ્કર37 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • કોઈ ભૂલથી કોઈ વસ્તુને સ્પર્શી જાય તો તેણે દંડ ભરવો પડે છે

ભારતમાં હંમેશાં ‘એક દેશ-એક સંવિધાન’ની ચર્ચા થાય છે, પણ વિવિધતાથી ભરેલા આ દેશમાં અનેક સ્થાનો એવા છે જ્યાં લોકો પોતાના જ કાયદા-કાનૂન પાળતા હોય છે. એ કાયદા-કાનૂન પણ એટલા બધા વિચિત્ર હોય છે કે આપણે સાંભળીને ચોંકી જઈએ. માનો યા ના માનો પણ ભારતમાં જ એક એવું ગામ છે જ્યાં એક સાથે અનેક રસપ્રદ વાતો સમાયેલી છે. પહેલું તો એ કે તમે આ ગામમાં કોઈ પણ વસ્તુને સ્પર્શ કરી શકતા નથી. જો તમે અહીં કોઈ પણ વસ્તુને સ્પર્શ કરશો તો ગામના કાયદા મુજબ તમને એક હજારથી લઈને બે હજાર કે તેથી વધુ પણ દંડ થઈ શકશે. માની ના શકાય તેવી વાત છે, પણ આ ગામની આવી પણ બીજી ઘણી ખાસિયતો અને રહસ્યો છે જે સાંભળીને તમે ચોંકી જશો. ભારતના સંવિધાનથી અલગ કાયદાઓ અને માન્યતાઓ ધરાવતું આ ગામ હિમાચલ પ્રદેશના કુલ્લુ જિલ્લામાં વસેલું છે. આ ગામનું નામ છે મલાણા. અહીં ગામની બહારથી આવતા કોઈ પણ વ્યક્તિને ગામની એક પણ વસ્તુ કે સ્થાનને સ્પર્શવાની પરવાનગી નથી. મંદિરને પણ નહીં, દુકાનને પણ નહીં કે અહીંના વૃક્ષો કે અન્ય ચીજોને પણ નહીં. જો કોઈ વ્યક્તિ ભૂલથી પણ કોઈ વસ્તુને સ્પર્શી જાય તો તેની પાસેથી તાત્કાલિક ધોરણે દંડ વસૂલ કરવામાં આવે છે. ઘણે સ્થાને લોકો લાગવગ કરી છૂટી જાય છે તેમ અહીં કોઈ લાગવગ પણ કામે લાગતી નથી. અહીં જો કોઈ ટૂરિસ્ટ આવે તો તેમને ગામમાં રહેવા દેવામાં આવતા નથી, તે લોકો ગામની બહાર ટેન્ટ બાંધીને રહી શકે છે. અહીંની ભાષા પણ સાવ અલગ છે. તેમાં ગ્રીક, સંસ્કૃત અને તિબેટની ઘણી બધી ભાષાઓનું મિશ્રણ જોવા મળે છે, જે આસપાસની કોઈ બોલી સાથે મેચ નથી થતી. આશ્ચર્યની વાત એ છે કે આ ગામના નિવાસીઓ ભારતના સંવિધાનને નથી માનતા. અહીં ભારતનું સંવિધાન નહીં, પરંતુ એક ઋષિએ બનાવેલા કાયદાઓ પ્રમાણે વ્યવહાર થાય છે. આ ગામના લોકોએ પોતાનું એક સદન બનાવ્યું છે અને ઋષિના આદેશ મુજબના કાયદા-કાનૂન પણ ઘડ્યા છે. એ સદનની કાર્યવાહી ગામલોકોએ નક્કી કરેલાં જવાબદાર લોકો દ્વારા થાય છે અને તેમના ઘડેલા કાનૂન મૂજબ નિર્ણયો સંભળાવવામાં આવે છે. ગામ લોકો ખૂબ જ સખ્તાઈપૂર્વક અહીંના કાનૂનનું પાલન કરે છે. અહીં જમલૂ ઋષિનું મંદિર પણ છે અને લોકો નિયમિત તેમની પૂજા કરે છે. અનેક સંસ્થાઓ, સરકારી કર્મચારીઓ અને અખબાર - ચેનલોના પત્રકારો આ ગામની મુલાકાત લઈ ચૂક્યા છે અને લોકો સાથે આ સંદર્ભે વાત પણ કરી છે. લોકોને અહીંના જુદા કાયદા-કાનૂન અને તેના સખત પાલન વિશે પ્રશ્ન પૂછતા તેઓ કહે છે કે, ‘અમે કોઈ સામાન્ય લોકો નથી. અમે તો સિકંદરના પૂર્વજ છીએ અને અમારા પર જમલૂ ઋષિની કૃપા છે. આપ જે કોઈ કાયદા-કાનૂન જોઈ રહ્યાં છો એ આજકાલના નથી. સદીઓ પહેલાં અમારા ઋષિએ આ કાયદા-કાનૂન બનાવ્યા હતા. અમે તો એમાં માત્ર થોડો ઘણો ફેરફાર કરી રહ્યાં છીએ. જેમ કે સોનામહોરો બંધ થઈ ગઈ અને રૂપિયાનું ચલણ આવ્યું તો અમે આધુનિક ચલણી નાણાંના રૂપમાં દંડ કરીએ છીએ. જમલૂ ઋષિ અમારા અારાધ્ય દેવ છે. અમે જો આ કાયદા-કાનૂન તોડીને, ભારતના સંવિધાન મુજબ રહીએ તો અમારા ઋષિ નારાજ થઈ જાય અને આ ગામ તબાહ થઈ જાય. અમે આ જ કાયદાને વળગી રહીશું, કારણ કે અમારુ લોકતંત્ર માત્ર ભારતનું જ નહીં, દુનિયાનું સૌથી પ્રાચીન લોકતંત્ર છે. અમારી પેઢીઓ જીવશે ત્યાં સુધી અહીં સંવિધાન નહીં, પણ અમારા ઋષિના કાયદા જ ચાલશે.’ એવી પણ માન્યતા છે કે જમલૂ ઋષિને આર્યો કરતાં પણ પહેલાં પૂજવામાં આવતા હતા અને તેમનો ઉલ્લેખ પુરાણોમાં પણ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. આટલું જ નહીં, વધુ રોમાંચક વાત એ છે કે અહીંના લોકો પોતાને સિકંદરના વંશજ માને છે. ગામલોકો કહે છે કે, ‘સિકંદરે ભારત પર આક્રમણ કર્યું ત્યારે તેના કેટલાંક અંગત સંબંધ ધરાવતા સૈનિકોએ સેના છોડી દીધી હતી અને અહીં આવીને વસી ગયા હતા. એ પછી તેઓ અહીં જ રહ્યાં અને ગામ વસાવ્યું. અમે સૌ એમના જ વંશજ છીએ.’ આ ગામના લોકોની માન્યતા કેટલે અંશે ખરી-ખોટી એ વાત જુદી છે, પણ ભારતમાં આ સ્થાન છે કે જ્યાં આજે ય એક ઋષિના કાયદા ચાલે છે અને આ જ હકિકત છે. ⬛rcbhaskar@gmail.com

