મેનેજમેન્ટની ABCD:ચીલાચાલુ મેનેજમેન્ટના દિવસો વહી ગયા...

37 મિનિટ પહેલા
  ચીલાચાલુ મેનેજમેન્ટમાં આશાવાદ ઉપર ખૂબ ભાર મૂકવામાં આવે છે

વર્ષ 1924માં માર્ક મેકકોરમેક સાહેબે એક કિતાબ લખી. ‘What They Don’t Teach At Harvard Business School.’ આ કિતાબ નંબર 1 નેશનલ બેસ્ટ સેલર બની અને દોઢ વર્ષમાં એ 12 વાર રીપ્રિન્ટ થઇ. સાડત્રીસ વર્ષ બાદ એમની આ વાત આજે પણ બરકરાર છે. આગેવાન બિઝનેસ સ્કૂલના આજના સ્નાતકો પણ નવા અનુભવો લેવામાં, કંઇક નવું કરવામાં ઊણા ઊતરે છે. આજના હર ઘડીએ બદલાતા માહોલમાં ચીલાચાલુ મેનેજમેન્ટના દિવસો વહી ગયા છે. જમાનો માંગે છે ‘સ્ટ્રીટ સ્માર્ટ’ મેનેજરો. મેનેજમેન્ટ ડાયનેમિક સાયન્સ છે. ગઇ કાલની સફળતા, આજની અને આવતી કાલની સફળતાની ગેરંટી આપતી નથી. આજના સ્ટ્રીટ સ્માર્ટ મેનેજર માટેના ચંદ સૂચનો આ રહ્યાં : આજનો કર્મચારી નોકરી કરતો નથી. એ છે નોલેજ વર્કર અને એ સંસ્થામાં કારકિર્દી બનાવવા અને એના કુટુંબના કલ્યાણ માટે જોડાય છે. સંસ્થા એની ત્રીજા નંબરની પ્રાયોરિટી છે એ હકીકતનો સ્વીકાર કરો. મોટિવેશનની અનેક થિયરીઓની બાવજૂદ આજના નોલેજ વર્કર્સને મોટિવેટ કરવા માટે એ બધી નકામી સાબિત થતી રહે છે. આજના નોલેજ વર્કરની જરૂરિયાતો અલગ છે. એને પૈસાથી મોટિવેટ કરવામાં પણ તકલીફ પડે છે. એને જરૂર છે, એવા વાતાવરણની જ્યાં એ એના દિમાગમાં આવતા તુક્કાઓ પણ વગર હિચકિચાટે બિનધાસ્ત રીતે ઉચ્ચ મેનેજમેન્ટને જણાવી શકે એવા સ્ટ્રક્ચરની, જે એની કારકિર્દીની સફર ઝડપી બનાવી શકે. સંસ્થામાંથી કોન્ફ્લિક્ટની બાદબાકી કરવાના ચીલાચાલુ સિદ્ધાંતો આજે નકામા છે. જમાનો છે કોન્ફ્લિક્ટને સ્ટિમ્યુલેટ કરવાનો. ચડભડની ગેરહાજરીમાં સંસ્થાને જરૂરી વિકલ્પો મળતા નથી. નોલેજ વર્કરોના નોલેજનો મહત્તમ ઉપયોગ કરી શકાતો નથી. ચીલાચાલુ મેનેજમેન્ટમાં આશાવાદ (Optimism) ઉપર ખૂબ ભાર મૂકવામાં આવે છે. આજનો જમાનો ‘આશા’ ઉપર ચાલતો નથી. નિરાશાવાદ ઉપર ચાલે છે. આશાવાદી બધું બરાબર પાર ઊતરશે એવું માની બેસે છે. જરૂરી જોખમો ઉઠાવતો નથી. નિરાશાવાદી આવનારી મુશ્કેલીઓથી ડરતો રહી, મુશ્કેલીઓની સામે લડવાની કાબેલિયત મેળવતો રહે છે. ચીલાચાલુ મેનેજમેન્ટ શું કરવું તે સમજાવે છે. શું કરવું અગત્યનું તો છે જ, પણ શું ન કરવું, શું કરવાનું બંધ કરવું એ વધારે અગત્યનું છે. એની ગતાગમ ન હોય તો નુકસાન પ્રમાણમાં સીમિત રહે છે. શું ન કરવું એની ખબર ન હોય તો નુકસાન પ્રમાણમાં વધારે થાય છે. ચીલાચાલુ મેનેજમેન્ટ, કર્મચારીની ખાનગી જિંદગીમાં કોઇ રસ લેતું નથી. સ્ટ્રીટ સ્માર્ટ મેનેજરો એમના નોલેજ વર્કરોની અંગત બાબતોમાં રસ લે છે. નોલેજ વર્કરોના કુટુંબીજનોને સાચવે છે અને સંસ્થા માટે એ બધાં ખૂબ અગત્યના છે એવા સિગ્નલો આપે છે. સમજે છે કે ઘરમાં સુખી હશે તો જ નોલેજ વર્કર સંસ્થા માટે કરવા જેવું બધું જ કરવા તૈયાર અને તત્પર રહેશે. મેનેજમેન્ટ અને ઓર્ગેનાઇઝેશન બિહેવિયરની કિતાબોમાં જોબ સેટિસ્ફેક્શન ઉપર વ્યાપક ચર્ચાઓ જોવા મળે છે. ઇન્ડેક્સમાં જોબ સેટિસ્ફેક્શન ઉપર બે ડઝન ટોપિક્સના લિસ્ટ મળે છે. આજનો નોલેજ વર્કર ‘જોબ’ કરતો નથી. એને જોબ સેટિસ્ફેક્શનમાં કોઇ રસ નથી. એને રસ છે, ‘જોય એટ વર્ક’ (Joy at Work)માં. જે સંસ્થામાં કામ કરવામાં એને આનંદ આવતો નથી ત્યાંથી એ વહેલી તકે રવાના થઇ જાય છે. ચીલાચાલુ મેનેજમેન્ટ નવા રિસોર્સ ઊભા કરવાના રસ્તાઓ બતાવે છે. આજના માહોલમાં નવા રિસોર્સ શોર્ટ સપ્લાયમાં હોય છે. નવા રિસોર્સ માટે જરૂરી તાલીમ આપવી આસાન નથી. જે રિસોર્સ છે તેનો મહત્તમ ઉપયોગ કેમ કરવો એ શોધવું વધારે અગત્યનું છે. જે સંસ્થા પાસે અનલિમિટેડ રિસોર્સ હોય તે સંસ્થામાંથી ક્રિએટિવિટી અને ઇનોવેશનની બાદબાકી થતી રહે છે અને નાનકડી શરદી થાય તો સંસ્થાને કોરોનાનો સામનો કરવાની નોબત આવે છે. બે-ચાર વર્ષ એમ.બી.એ.ની ડિગ્રી મેળવવા વાપરવાને બદલે, બે-ચાર વર્ષ કોઇ ઊભરતી સંસ્થામાં નોકરી કરવામાં કદાચ વધારે સમજદારી છે. ⬛ baheramgor@yahoo.com

