ઓફબીટ:મનની દોસ્તી અને હૃદયનો સંગ

અંકિત ત્રિવેદી36 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • પાંદડા વગરના ઝાડની ધીરજ જ વસંતને આવવા મજબૂર કરે છે

કોનું સાંભળીએ છીએ આપણે? મનનું કે હૃદયનું? મનનું સાંભળે છે કોણ? મન તો જુગારી જેવું છે. હારે તો પણ ઉદાસ રહે, જીતે તો પણ હજુ વધુ પૈસા કમાવવાના રહી ગયા, એ બાબતે ઉદાસ રહે. મન ક્યારેય ખુશ થયું છે ખરું? મન આપણી સાથે જીવે છે ખરું. જે આપણી પાસે નથી એ આપણાથી દૂર ન જાય, એના માટે આપણે સતત ગમગીન રહીએ છીએ. જે આપણી પાસે છે એ વ્યક્તિ વધુ નજીક આવે એના માટે આપણે ક્યારેય ગંભીર નથી થતા. મન આપણો માલિક છે અને મનને કારણે આપણો વર્તમાન આપણાથી દૂર ચાલ્યો જાય છે. સ્વાર્થી શબ્દનો અર્થ અને અનર્થ બંને મન જ નક્કી કરે છે. આપણું મન આપણો મૂડ નક્કી કરે છે. મનને સાંભળવાનું મુકીને હૃદયને સાંભળવાનું શરૂ કરીશું તો એકડો ફરીથી ઘૂંટવો નહીં પડે. જે કરવાનું નથી જ ગમતું તે નહીં જ કરવાનું. જ્યાં શરમ વચ્ચે આવે છે ત્યાં બેધડક જમાનાને શરમની વ્યાખ્યા સમજાવવી નહીં. જમાનો આપણને આગળ કરીને આપણી જેમ જ મનને મ્હાત આપવા માગે છે. સુખ અને દુ:ખનાં ખાનાંઓ પાડે છે મન અને એની સાફસુફી હૃદય કરે છે. રાત્રે દબાવેલી ઇચ્છાઓ મનના ખાનામાંથી બહાર નીકળે છે અને એ ઇચ્છાનું લિસ્ટ આખો દિવસ પૂરું કરવામાં હૃદય થાકી જાય છે. હૃદયને પણ સાંભળવુ જોઇએ. ચોવીસ કલ્લાક કામ પર રહેતા મનને રજા આપવી જોઇએ. ખૂબ નિકટના સંબંધોને પણ પોરો ખાતા શીખવાડવું જોઇએ. અતિશય લાગણી સામેવાળામાં પણ છે. હૃદય એને બેલેન્સ કરવા માગે છે. આપણે માત્ર આપણી બાજુના કિનારાના સુખમાં રચ્યા પચ્યા છીએ. મન મરતું નથી, આપણને થકવાડે છે. હૃદય થાકી જાય છે ત્યારે ફરિયાદ નથી કરતું કોઇને. સુનમુન થઇને બેસી જાય છે અને મનના બધા જ ઘોંઘાટોને ઉજાણી કરવા દે છે. અડધું ઊગી ગયા પછી આખું ઊગવા માટે કોઈ વૃક્ષને કંટાળો નથી આવતો. નર્સરીના છોડને પોતે કોના ઘરમાં જવાનું છે – એની ખબર નથી હોતી. એ જે ઘરમાં જાય છે ત્યા ઊગીને સફળતા અને હકારાત્મકતા જ ફેલાવે છે. ઝાડ જ્યાં ઊગ્યું છે એ જગ્યા કદાચ એને ન પણ ગમતી હોય. ફૂલ દરેકને સરખી સુગંધ આપે છે. ન ગમનારી વ્યક્તિ આગળ ફૂલે સુગંધ સંકેલી લીધી હોય છે એવું બન્યું છે? મનને આ જ સમજાવવાનું છે. મન જેવો બીજો કોઇ ભાઇબંધ નથી. પણ ભાઇબંધ બધામાં સાચો ન હોય. એણે હૃદય નામના દોસ્તને પણ પૂછવું જોઇએ. આવવો જોઇએ એવી વ્યક્તિનો ફોન ન આવ્યો એટલે ફરિયાદ કરવાની? આપણે સામેથી એને ફોન કરવાનો. આપણી જેમ બધા સમયસર ન પણ હોય? એટલે એમને સમયનું ભાન કરાવતો નિબંધ કહેવાનો? પાંદડા વગરના ઝાડની ધીરજ જોઇ છે. એની ધીરજ જ વસંતને મજબૂર કરે છે. બધામાં મનનું સાંભળવું નહી. દુ:ખી એને કારણે જ થવાય છે. મનને સત્તા-મહત્તા જોઇએ છે. હૃદયને તો ખાલી તમારો સંગ જોઇએ છે. સમર્પણ હૃદયનો સ્વભાવ છે. દુનિયા જીવવા જેવી અને રંગીન છે મનની દોસ્તી અને હૃદયના સંગને કારણે. ⬛ ઓન ધ બીટ્સ : વૃક્ષો અપૂર્ણ માનવીઓ છે.- જયંતપાઠક ghazalsamrat@gmail.com

