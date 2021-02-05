તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સાયન્સ સફર:મંગળ પર જવા માટે બેક્ટેરિયા મદદ કરે?

વિરલ વસાવડા36 મિનિટ પહેલા
રહેવા માટે મંગળ સુધી તો માણસની નજર પહોંચી જ ગઈ છે. ત્યાં જો વસાહતો સ્થાપવી હોય તો ઇંધણથી માંડીને દવાઓ સુધીની ચીજો તૈયાર કરવા માટે મોટા જથ્થામાં કાચો માલ સાથે લઇ જવો પડે. એ સરવાળે મોંઘો પડે. આદર્શ સ્થિતિ એ છે કે થોડી એવી ચીજ સાથે લઇ જવી જોઈએ, જે મંગળ પર પહોંચ્યા પછી જાતે જ રિ-પ્રોડક્ટિવ બની રહે. ‘એરલિફ્ટ’ કરતી કેપ્સ્યુલની વજન ખમવાની ય કોઈ મર્યાદા તો હોયને! અરે, મંગળ પર જ શું કામ? અહીં પૃથ્વીવાસીઓને પણ કામ લાગે એવી ચીજ યુનિવર્સિટી ઓફ કેલિફોર્નિયા અને લોરેન્સ બર્કલે નેશનલ લેબોરેટરીના રસાયણશાસ્ત્રીઓએ શોધી કાઢી છે. આ ચીજનું કામ જાણશો તો આશ્ચર્યથી આંખો પહોળી થઇ જાય એમ છે! ‘બાયોહાઈબ્રિડ’ એવી ટૂંકી સંજ્ઞાથી ઓળખાતું નેનોવાયર બેક્ટેરિયા હાઈબ્રિડ રિએક્ટર કોઈ છોડની જ અજાયબ આવૃત્તિ છે, એવું કહીએ તો પણ ખોટું એટલે નથી, કેમકે આ રિએક્ટર પ્રકાશસંશ્લેષણની પ્રક્રિયાની જ નકલ કરીને અક્કલ બતાવે છે. વનસ્પતિ જે રીતે કાર્બન ડાયોક્સાઈડ અને પાણીનો ઉપયોગ કરીને સુગર અને કાર્બોહાઈડ્રેટ તૈયાર કરે છે, બિલકુલ એ જ તર્જ પર આ અનોખી પ્રણાલિ પણ ‘નર્તન’ કરે છે. હા, સરખામણી જ કરવી હોય તો ‘ડંકેકી ચોટ’ પર કહી શકાય કે વનસ્પતિની તુલનાએ આ રિએક્ટર વધુ કાર્યક્ષમ છે! બર્કલેના રસાયણશાસ્ત્રી પેઈડોંગ યાંગ અને તેમની ટીમ છેલ્લાં આઠ વર્ષથી એવું નેનોવાયર સ્ટ્રક્ચર તૈયાર કરી રહી હતી, જે આસપાસના વાતાવરણમાંથી કાર્બન ડાયોક્સાઈડ શોષી લઈને તેનું ઓક્સિજનમાં રૂપાંતર કરી શકે. અંતે માનવકેશના સોમાં ભાગની જાડાઈ ધરાવતા સિલિકોન પર પસંદગી ઢોળાઈ. ઈલેક્ટ્રોનિક પુરજા તરીકે કામ લાગતું સિલિકોન સોલાર સેલ તરીકે તો કામ આપે જ, એન્ટેના અને સેન્સર તરીકે પણ તેનો ઉપયોગ થઇ શકે એમ હતું. આશરે 15 વર્ષ પૂર્વે નેનોવાયરને સોલાર પેનલ તરીકે જોનાર યાંગ જગતની કદાચ પ્રથમ વ્યક્તિ હશે! બીજું, મંગળ પર જો વસાહત સ્થાપવી હોય તો પહેલાં તો ત્યાં ઓક્સિજનની માત્રા પૂરતી હોવી જોઈએ. ખાટલે મોટી ખોડ એ છે કે મંગળના વાતાવરણમાં 96 ટકા હિસ્સો કાર્બન ડાયોક્સાઈડનો છે. બાયોહાઇબ્રિડ રિએક્ટરનો ઉપયોગ કરવા માટે સૂર્યપ્રકાશ ઉપરાંત પાણી એ બીજી આવશ્યકતા છે, જે મંગળના ધ્રુવપ્રદેશોમાં બરફ સ્વરૂપે કે ભૂગર્ભમાં પાણી સ્વરૂપે વિપુલ પ્રમાણમાં હશે, એ લગભગ સાબિત થઇ ચૂક્યું છે. હવે મૂળ વાત. આ રિએક્ટર કાર્ય કેવી રીતે કરે છે? એમનું ગણિત સાવ સાદું છે. સિલિકોન નેનોવાયર સૂર્યપ્રકાશ ગ્રહણ કરીને તેને બેક્ટેરિયાના હવાલે કરી દે. આ બેક્ટેરિયા કેમિકલ રિએક્શનના પરિણામરૂપે કાર્બન ડાયોક્સાઈડ પેટમાં પધરાવીને એસિટેટની ‘ઊલટી’ કરે છે! એ રીતે વાતાવરણ તો સ્વચ્છ થતું જાય, સાથે એવા ઓર્ગેનિક ‘બિલ્ડીંગ બ્લોક’ બનતા જાય છે, જે ઇંધણ, પ્લાસ્ટિક અને દવાથી માંડીને અનેક ચીજવસ્તુનું નિર્માણ કરવા સક્ષમ છે. નેનોવાયરના ‘જંગલ’માં ચારેબાજુ ખદબદતા બેક્ટેરિયાની આ કાર્યક્ષમતા મપાઈ ત્યારે સંશોધકટુકડી ચકિત રહી ગઈ. કેમકે શોષાયેલા સૂર્યપ્રકાશને ‘પાર્સલ’માં પેક કરીને બેક્ટેરિયા તરફ રવાના કરાયો ત્યારે સૂર્યઊર્જા ‘એસિટેટ’ તરીકે ઓળખાતા કાર્બનના બે કણમાં સંગ્રહિત થઇ હતી. આ એસિટેટને આપણે ઘરેલું ભાષામાં એસિટિક એસિડ કે વિનેગર તરીકે ઓળખીએ છીએ. શૃંખલાબદ્ધ ઓર્ગેનિક ચીજોનું નિર્માણ કરવા માટેની પ્રાથમિક આવશ્યકતા એ જ આ એસિટેટ! એમાં વળી જો જિનેટિક એન્જિનિયરિંગનો સરવાળો થાય તો બેક્ટેરિયા કે યીસ્ટ વડે એવી તો ઢગલાબંધ ચીજો બનાવી શકાય જે મંગળ તો શું, અત્યારે પૃથ્વી પર વસતા મનુષ્ય નામના પામર જીવને બહુ કામ લાગે. પણ, જો મંગળ પર વસવાટ કરવાનો જ હોય તો શું? યાંગ એ જ મુદ્દે પ્રયોગશાળામાં રત છે કે વનસ્પતિની માફક સૂર્યપ્રકાશ અને કાર્બન ડાયોક્સાઈડમાંથી સુગર અને કાર્બોહાઈડ્રેટ તૈયાર કરીને ત્યાં વસતા માનવો માટે જથ્થાબંધ ભોજન કેવી રીતે ‘રાંધવું’.....! આ રીતે પૃથ્વી જેવા વાતાવરણને મંગળ પર પણ સર્જી શકાય અને તેને માણસના વસવાટયોગ્ય બનાવી શકાય. મજાની વાત એ છે કે મંગળનું નામ પડતાં જ નાસાના કાન પણ ચમક્યા અને આખાય પ્રોજેક્ટ માટે અનુદાન પણ આપી દીધું. ‘પ્રયોગ વ્યવહારક્ષમ બને એ પછી કેવી ક્રાંતિ સર્જાય છે એ જોજો....’ એવું યાંગ મલકીને કહે ત્યારે એ સ્મિત જગતના અનેક ચહેરા પર જલ્દી દેખાશે એ પણ નક્કી.⬛visu.vasavada@gmail.com

