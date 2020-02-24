ટ્રમ્પનો સાબરમતી રોડ શો અને મોટેરા સ્ટેડિયમમાં ‘નમસ્તે ટ્રમ્પ’ કાર્યક્રમ

Divyabhaskar.com Feb 24, 2020, 09:23 AM IST

Gujarat: Horse-riding police personnel conduct patrolling outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. US President Donald Trump's 'Namaste Trump' event will be held at the stadium today. pic.twitter.com/7fIEewUDWE — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Gujarat: Chetak Commando of Gujarat Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed for security at the road near Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/A2ZRuAnXxW — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Gujarat: Security tightened outside Motera stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit today. #TrumpIndiaVisit pic.twitter.com/sKZnIh51Px — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

આજે અમેરિકાના રાષ્ટ્ર પ્રમુખ ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પ ભારતના બે દિવસીય પ્રવાસે આવી પહોંચશે. જેમાં તેઓ સૌ પ્રથમ તેઓ અમદાવાદ પહોંચીને રોડ શો અને ત્યારબાદ સરદાર પટેલ ક્રિકેટ સ્ટેડિયમ ખાતે ‘નમસ્તે ટ્રમ્પ’ નામના કાર્યક્રમમાં હાજરી આપશે. ત્યારે અમદાવાદભરમાં જડબેસલાક સુરક્ષા વ્યવસ્થા ગોઠવી દેવાઈ છે. ગુજરાત પોલીસ, ગુજરાત પોલીસના ચેતક કમાન્ડો, એનએસજી, યુએસ સિક્રેટ એજન્ટ્સ, રેપિડ એક્શન ફોર્સ, ઘોડેસવાર પોલીસ સહિતની સુરક્ષા એજન્સીઓ સુરક્ષા વ્યવસ્થામાં જોતરાઈ ગઈ છે.