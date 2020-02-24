- ટ્રમ્પનો સાબરમતી રોડ શો અને મોટેરા સ્ટેડિયમમાં ‘નમસ્તે ટ્રમ્પ’ કાર્યક્રમ
Gujarat: Horse-riding police personnel conduct patrolling outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. US President Donald Trump's 'Namaste Trump' event will be held at the stadium today. pic.twitter.com/7fIEewUDWE— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020
Gujarat: Chetak Commando of Gujarat Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed for security at the road near Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/A2ZRuAnXxW— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020
Gujarat: Security tightened outside Motera stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit today. #TrumpIndiaVisit pic.twitter.com/sKZnIh51Px— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020