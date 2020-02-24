Change Cookies Settings

નમસ્તે ટ્રમ્પ / અમેરિકન રાષ્ટ્ર પ્રમુખની અમદાવાદના કાર્યક્રમને લઈને ચુસ્ત બંદોબસ્ત, ઘોડેસવાર પોલીસથી લઈ US સિક્રેટ એજન્ટ્સ ખડેપગે

Namaste trump and india road show security tight in ahmedabad
Namaste trump and india road show security tight in ahmedabad
Namaste trump and india road show security tight in ahmedabad

  • ટ્રમ્પનો સાબરમતી રોડ શો અને મોટેરા સ્ટેડિયમમાં ‘નમસ્તે ટ્રમ્પ’ કાર્યક્રમ

Divyabhaskar.com

Feb 24, 2020, 09:23 AM IST
અમદાવાદ: આજે અમેરિકાના રાષ્ટ્ર પ્રમુખ ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પ ભારતના બે દિવસીય પ્રવાસે આવી પહોંચશે. જેમાં તેઓ સૌ પ્રથમ તેઓ અમદાવાદ પહોંચીને રોડ શો અને ત્યારબાદ સરદાર પટેલ ક્રિકેટ સ્ટેડિયમ ખાતે ‘નમસ્તે ટ્રમ્પ’ નામના કાર્યક્રમમાં હાજરી આપશે. ત્યારે અમદાવાદભરમાં જડબેસલાક સુરક્ષા વ્યવસ્થા ગોઠવી દેવાઈ છે. ગુજરાત પોલીસ, ગુજરાત પોલીસના ચેતક કમાન્ડો, એનએસજી, યુએસ સિક્રેટ એજન્ટ્સ, રેપિડ એક્શન ફોર્સ, ઘોડેસવાર પોલીસ સહિતની સુરક્ષા એજન્સીઓ સુરક્ષા વ્યવસ્થામાં જોતરાઈ ગઈ છે.
X
Namaste trump and india road show security tight in ahmedabad
Namaste trump and india road show security tight in ahmedabad
Namaste trump and india road show security tight in ahmedabad
namaste trumpindiaroadshowtrump road show
COMMENT

Next Stories

    ની  સંપૂર્ણ વાંચનસામગ્રી