- મોડાસાના સાયરા ગામે 5 જાન્યુઆરીએ એક યુવતીની ઝાડ પર લટકતી લાશ મળી આવી હતી
- યુવતીને ન્યાય અપાવવા માટે લોકોએ સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર પોલીસ અને તંત્ર સામે રોષ ઠાલવ્યો
- તંત્રને જગાડવા માટે લોકોએ સીએમઓથી લઈને પીએમઓ સુધી રિટ્વીટ કર્યા
Divyabhaskar.comJan 10, 2020, 05:17 PM IST
અમદાવાદ: મોડાસામાં 5 જાન્યુઆરીના રોજ 19 વર્ષની એક યુવતીની લાશ ઝાડ પર લટકતી મળી આવી હતી. જેની સાથે પહેલા ગેંગરેપ થયો અને ત્યારબાદ આરોપીઓએ તેની હત્યા કરીને લટકાવી દીધી હતી. એક તરફ દિલ્હીની નિર્ભયાને ન્યાય મળવા જઈ રહ્યો હતો. તે પહેલા તો વધુ એક નિર્ભયા દુષ્કર્મ અને હત્યાનો ભોગ બની. દલિત અને ગરીબ હોવાથી પોલીસ પણ ફરિયાદ લેતી નથી. જેથી હવે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર લોકો ગુજરાત પોલીસ સામે રોષ ઠાલવી રહ્યાં છે. ટ્વીટર પર #JusticeForKajal ટ્રેન્ડિંગમાં છે. અત્યાર સુધી 90 હજારથી વધુ ટ્વીટ થયા છે. જે યુવતી આવી રીતે સામુહિક દુષ્કર્મ અને હત્યાનો ભોગ બને છે ત્યારે દેશભરના લોકો તેને ન્યાય અપાવવા માટે સોશિયલ મીડિયા રોષ વ્યક્ત કરે છે. જેના આધારે તંત્ર પણ હરકતમાં આવે છે અને ભોગ બનનારી યુવતીઓને ન્યાય મળે છે.
દેશભરના લોકોએ ટ્વીટ કરીને રોષ ઠાલવ્યો
#JusticeForKajal— Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) January 10, 2020
Gujarat police is shielding rapists and murderers of a Dalit Girl who was hung from a tree.
Gujarat CM isn't opening his mouth about this injustice.
Modia is as always maintaining pin-drop silence.
No 'Gujarati Asmita' when Dalits and Tribals suffer Modiji? https://t.co/RJjTOvKMvk
Justice for kajal 19 years old girl gangraped nd killed in Gujarat's Modasa town but still no candle march,no arrest of culprits,no news debates,no media outrage..why?because the girl was from Schedule caste nd all four accused are from 'Upper Hindu'.#justiceforkajal pic.twitter.com/qTKmm3oTfG— Mukul chavda (@Mukul53768544) January 9, 2020
it's a Gujarat model.... Kindeping,rape and murder case. Gujarat police f.i.r register aftr four days. do action against responsible police officer.@RahulGandhi@Mayawati.@jigneshmevani80.@PMOIndia.#JusticeForKajal pic.twitter.com/wFbtzGz9BQ— Sanjay L Matang (@matang_sanjay) January 9, 2020
#JusticeForKajal@vijayrupanibjp sir, what's happening? A girl raped brutally and hanged. People have to protest to register FRI.— Hardik Chauhan (@hardikchauhan77) January 7, 2020
Sharm aani chahiye..
Ab or kitni #Nirbhaya banegi apne desh me... @CMOGuj @PMOIndia @SP_Arvalli @PradipsinhGuj @tv9gujarati @AmruteshA pic.twitter.com/vspWivt5Wp
Support please@TheDeshBhakt @dhruv_rathee @anubhavsinha @ReallySwara @BhimArmyChief @Kush_voice @jigneshmevani80 @kanhaiyakumar #JusticeForKajal #JusticeForKajal https://t.co/UH6tpJJIh5— Jig's Pranami 🐤 (@JIGARPRANAMI_) January 7, 2020