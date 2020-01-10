Change Cookies Settings

મોડાસા દુષ્કર્મ કેસ / ટ્વીટર પર #JusticeForKajal ટ્રેન્ડિંગમાં, 90 હજારથી વધુ ટ્વીટ થયા, ગુજરાત પોલીસ સામે ભારે રોષ

In the #JusticeForKajal trading on Twitter, 72 thousand tweets took place, anger against Gujarat police

  • મોડાસાના સાયરા ગામે 5 જાન્યુઆરીએ એક યુવતીની ઝાડ પર લટકતી લાશ મળી આવી હતી
  • યુવતીને ન્યાય અપાવવા માટે લોકોએ સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર પોલીસ અને તંત્ર સામે રોષ ઠાલવ્યો
  • તંત્રને જગાડવા માટે લોકોએ સીએમઓથી લઈને પીએમઓ સુધી રિટ્વીટ કર્યા

Jan 10, 2020, 05:17 PM IST

અમદાવાદ: મોડાસામાં 5 જાન્યુઆરીના રોજ 19 વર્ષની એક યુવતીની લાશ ઝાડ પર લટકતી મળી આવી હતી. જેની સાથે પહેલા ગેંગરેપ થયો અને ત્યારબાદ આરોપીઓએ તેની હત્યા કરીને લટકાવી દીધી હતી. એક તરફ દિલ્હીની નિર્ભયાને ન્યાય મળવા જઈ રહ્યો હતો. તે પહેલા તો વધુ એક નિર્ભયા દુષ્કર્મ અને હત્યાનો ભોગ બની. દલિત અને ગરીબ હોવાથી પોલીસ પણ ફરિયાદ લેતી નથી. જેથી હવે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર લોકો ગુજરાત પોલીસ સામે રોષ ઠાલવી રહ્યાં છે. ટ્વીટર પર #JusticeForKajal ટ્રેન્ડિંગમાં છે. અત્યાર સુધી 90 હજારથી વધુ ટ્વીટ થયા છે. જે યુવતી આવી રીતે સામુહિક દુષ્કર્મ અને હત્યાનો ભોગ બને છે ત્યારે દેશભરના લોકો તેને ન્યાય અપાવવા માટે સોશિયલ મીડિયા રોષ વ્યક્ત કરે છે. જેના આધારે તંત્ર પણ હરકતમાં આવે છે અને ભોગ બનનારી યુવતીઓને ન્યાય મળે છે.

દેશભરના લોકોએ ટ્વીટ કરીને રોષ ઠાલવ્યો

