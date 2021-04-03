તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ટ્વિટ વિવાદ:વાંધાજનક ટ્વિટ માટે અભિનેત્રી કંગના સામે ટ્વિટરની કાર્યવાહી

મુંબઈ38 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ભારતીય ક્રિકેટર રોહિત શર્મા વિરુદ્ધ
  • ટ્વિટરે તેની બે પોસ્ટ ડિલીટ કરવાની ચીમકી પણ આપી છે

ક્રિકેટર રોહિત શર્મા વિરુદ્ધ વાંધાજનક ટ્વિટ કરવા સંબંધે અભિનેત્રી કંગના રણોત પર ટ્વિટર દ્વારા કાર્યવાહી કરવામાં આવી છે. ટ્વિટરે તેની બે પોસ્ટ ડિલીટ કરી હોઈ સામાજિક વેર નિર્માણ થાય એવું ટ્વિટ નહીં કરવાની ચીમકી પણ કંગનાને આપી છે. આને કારણે કંગનાનું ટ્વિટર અકાઉન્ટ ફરીથી બેન થશે કે કેમ એવી પણ ચર્ચાએ જોર પકડ્યું છે.

દેશમાં ખેડૂતોનું આંદોલન ચાલી રહ્યું છે. તેની પર ટ્વિટર પરથી અનેક પ્રતિક્રિયાઓ આવી રહી છે. ક્રિકેટ ખેલાડી રોહિત શર્માએ પણ ટ્વિટ કરીને ખેડૂતોના આંદોલનને ટેકો આપ્યો હતો. તેની પર કંગનાએ વાંધાજનક ટ્વિટ કર્યું હતું. આથી ટ્વિટરે કંગનાના ટ્વિટની દખલ લઈને તેની પર કાર્યવાહી કરી છે. ટ્વિટરે કંગનાની બંને પોસ્ટ ડિલીટ કરી નાખી છે. કંગનાએ નિયમોનો ભંગ કર્યાનું કારણ આપીને આ કાર્યવાહી કરવામાં આવી છે. કંગનાએ જે ભાષાનો ઉપયોગ કર્યો છે તે આ પ્લેટફોર્મ માટે યોગ્ય નથી. અમારા નિયમોનું ઉલ્લંઘન કરનારા ટ્વિટ પર જ અમે કાર્યવાહી કરી છે, એવું ટ્વિટરે કહ્યું છે.

ધોબી કા કુત્તા...
એક ટ્વિટમાં કંગના રણોતે આ બધા ક્રિકેટ ખેલાડી ધોબી કા કુત્તા ના ઘર કા ના ઘાટ કા જેવા સ્વરૂપમાં શા માટે બોલી રહ્યા છે એવો પ્રશ્ન ઉપસ્થિત કર્યો હત. આ સમયે તેણે ફરી એક વાર ખેડૂતોના દોલન વિશે વિવાદાસ્પદ વિધાન કર્યું હતું. તેઓ આતંકવાદી છે. તેમને લીધે ગડબડ ઊભી થઈ છે. તેમનો ડર લાગે છે એમ કહી દો એવો પડકાર કંગનાએ ક્રિકેટરને આપ્યો હતો. ટ્વિટરે આ બંને ટ્વિટ ડિલીટ કર્યા છે.

રોહિત નુ ટ્વિટ
ભારત એકસંપ હોઈ આપણે બધાએ મળીને સમસ્યામાંથી માર્ગ કાઢવો જોઈએ એ સમયની જરૂર છે. આપણા ખેડૂતોનું દેશના વિકાસમાં મહત્ત્વનું યોગદાન છે. દેશની ભલાઈ માટે બધાએ એકત્રિત આવીને તેમની જવાબદારી પાર પાડવી જોઈએ, એવું ટ્વિટ રોહિત શર્માએ કર્યું હતું.

કંગનાનું ટ્વિટ
કંગનાએ રોહિત શર્મા પર નિશાન સાધતાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે રોહિત બહુ ગભરાઈ ગયો છે. તે પોતાનો મત રજૂ કરી રહ્યો છે. કેન્દ્ર સરકારનાં ક્રાંતિકારી પગલાં તરીકે ઓળખવામાં આવતા ખેડૂતોના કાયદા વિરુદ્ધ ખેડૂતો શા માટે વિરોધ કરશે. આ વિરોધ કરનારા લોકો આંતકવાદીઓ છે. તેમને ડર લાગી રહ્યો છે. રોહિતે પણ તે જાણી લેવું જોઈએ એમ તેને સલાહ આપી હતી.

