ભાસ્કર વિશેષ:રસીકરણમાં તૈયારી ચકાસવા આગામી બે દિવસ પ્રેકટિસ ફેરી

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા
  • અત્યાવશ્યક સેવાના 2,00,000 કર્મચારીઓની નોંધણી થઈ

કોરોના પર પ્રતિબંધ માટે રસીકરણ ઝુંબેશનો પ્રથમ તબક્કો ચાલુ છે ત્યારે મહાપાલિકાએ બીજા તબક્કાના રસીકરણની તૈયારી શરૂ કરી છે. પ્રથમ તબક્કા પ્રમાણે જ બીજા તબક્કાની સજ્જતા ચકાસી જોવા આગામી બે દિવસ પ્રેકટિસ ફેરી અમલમાં મૂકવામાં આવશે. બીજા તબક્કા માટે અત્યાવશ્યક સેવાના 2,00,000 કર્મચારીઓની નોંધણી થઈ છે.

ફેબ્રુઆરીના પહેલા અઠવાડિયાથી અત્યાવશ્યક સેવાના કર્મચારીઓનું રસીકરણ કરવાની સૂચના રાજ્ય અને કેન્દ્રિય આરોગ્ય વિભાગ તરફથી મળી હતી. એ અનુસાર રસીકરણના સત્રનું નિયોજન ચાલુ છે. પણ એપમાં એની યાદી તૈયાર થતી ન હોવાથી છેલ્લા બે દિવસથી એમાંની ત્રુટિ દૂર કરવાનું કામ ચાલુ છે. યાદી તૈયાર થશે એટલે આગામી બે દિવસમાં રસીકરણની પ્રેકટિસ ફેરી લેવામાં આવશે એવી માહિતી મહાપાલિકાના કાર્યકારી આરોગ્ય અધિકારી ડો. મંગલા ગોમારેએ આપી હતી.

મુંબઈમાં અત્યાવશ્યક સેવાના લગભગ 2,00,000 કર્મચારીઓની નોંધણી થઈ છે. તેમનું રસીકરણ કરવામાં આવશે. એના માટે કેન્દ્રોમાં પણ વધારો કરવામાં આવશે. આ અઠવાડિયામાં મુલુંડ, દહિસર અને કુર્લા ભાભા હોસ્પિટલમાં રસીકરણ થશે. તેમ જ કેન્દ્રોની ક્ષમતામાં વધારો કરવામાં આવશે. સેવન હિલ્સ હોસ્પિટલમાં 15 અને નેસ્કોમાં 5 કેન્દ્રો શરૂ કરવામાં આવશે. અત્યારે ઉપલબ્ધ સ્ટોકમાંથી બીજા તબક્કાનું રસીકરણ કરવામાં આવશે અને તબક્કાવાર આગામી સ્ટોક આપવામાં આવશે એમ કેન્દ્રિય આરોગ્ય વિભાગે સ્પષ્ટ કર્યું હતું. તેથી રસી આપેલા આરોગ્ય કર્મચારીઓ માટે બીજો ડોઝ જુદો રાખવામાં નહીં આવે એમ મહાપાલિકાના અતિરિક્ત આયુક્ત સુરેશ કાકાણીએ આપી હતી.

મુંબઈમાં અત્યારે 12 કેન્દ્રોમાં રસીકરણ ચાલુ છે. દરેક કેન્દ્રમાં લગભગ 500 થી 1000 લાભાર્થીઓનું રસીકરણ અત્યારે કરવામાં આવે છે. કેન્દ્રોની ક્ષમતા વધુ છે પણ કેન્દ્ર તરફથી મર્યાદિત કક્ષ ચલાવવા માટે પરવાનગી આપવામાં આવતી હોવાથી ઉપલબ્ધ તમામ કક્ષ શરૂ કરી શકાતા નથી. હજી પણ એપમાં ત્રુટિ હોવાથી એ ધીમી ગતિએ ચાલે છે. પરિણામે રસીકરણ ઝડપથી કરવામાં આવતું નથી એમ મહાપાલિકાના અધિકારીએ જણાવ્યું હતું.

છેતરપિંડી ટાળવા સૂચના
કોરોના પ્રતિબંધક રસીકરણ નિમિત્તે છેતરપિંડી ટાળવા માટે સતર્ક રહેવાની સૂચના મુંબઈ પોલીસે નાગરિકોને કરી છે. ઓનલાઈન ચોરટા કેન્દ્રિય આરોગ્ય મંત્રાલયથી લઈને વિવિધ સરકારી આસ્થાપનાઓનું નામ વાપરીને મેસેજ, ઈમેઈલ અથવા સોશિયલ મીડિયા દ્વારા રસી મૂકવા માટે નોંધણી નિમિત્તે લિંક મોકલી શકે છે. આવા મેસેજ, ઈમેઈલ છેતરામણા હોય છે. આપેલી લિંક ખોલવામાં આવે અથવા એમાં વ્યકિતગત માહિતી ભરવામાં આવે તો છેતરપિંડી થઈ શકે છે. તેથી આવી લિંક ખોલવી નહીં. ખોલો તો એમાં વ્યક્તિગત વિગતો આપવી નહીં અથવા આવી લિંક બાબતે સ્થાનિક પોલીસને માહિતી આપવી એવી સૂચના પોલીસે આપી છે.

મહાપાલિકા માટે કોવિશિલ્ડ
મહાપાલિકાની હોસ્પિટલોમાં રસીકરણ કેન્દ્રોમાં કોવિશિલ્ડ રસી મૂકવામાં આવશે. કોવેક્સિન રસી ફક્ત જે.જે. હોસ્પિટલમાં જ આપવામાં આવશે. તેમ જ મહાપાલિકાના કર્મચારીઓનું રસીકરણ મહાપાલિકાની હોસ્પિટલોમાં જ કરવામાં આવશે એમ કાકાણીએ જણાવ્યું હતું.

