ભાસ્કર વિશેષ:તળાવમાંથી વર્ષે 208 મિલિયન યુનિટ ઊર્જા ઉત્પાદન થશે

  • મધ્ય વૈતરણા તળાવમાં 20 મેગાવેટ ક્ષમતાનો જળવિદ્યુત પ્રકલ્પ, વીજ ખર્ચમાં રૂ. 24.18 કરોડની બચત

મુંબઈને પાણી પૂરું પાડતા 7 તળાવોમાંથી મધ્ય વૈતરણા તળાવમાં 20 મેગાવેટ ક્ષમતાનો જળવિદ્યુત અને 80 મેગાવેટ ક્ષમતાનો ફ્લોટીંગ સૌર ઊર્જા એમ કુલ 100 મેગાવેટ ક્ષમતાનો વીજનિર્મિતી હાઈબ્રીડ પ્રકલ્પ ઊભો કરવામાં આવશે. એના માટે સ્થાયી સમિતિએ મંજૂરી આપી છે. આ પ્રકલ્પ દ્વારા આ ક્ષેત્રમાં પગલાં ભરનાર મુંબઈ મહાપાલિકા દેશની પ્રથમ મહાપાલિકા બની છે. આ પ્રકલ્પમાંથી દર વર્ષે લગભગ 208 મિલિયન યુનિટ વીજળી નિર્માણ થશે અને વીજ ખર્ચમાં લગભગ રૂ. 24 કરોડ 18 લાખની બચત થશે.

પાલઘર જિલ્લામાં મોખાડા તાલુકાના કોચાળે ગામમાં 102.4 મીટર ઉંચો અને 565 મીટર લાંબો મધ્ય વૈતરણા ડેમનું કામ 2014માં પૂરું થયું હતું. આ ડેમ મહાપાલિકાએ વિક્રમજનક સમયમાં બાંધીને તૈયાર કર્યો. એ સમયે જ જળવિદ્યુત પ્રકલ્પ ઊભો કરવાની દષ્ટિએ પાણીપુરવઠો અને વીજનિર્મિતી માટે કમ્બાઈન્ડ આઉટફ્લો કેનાલ પણ નાખવામાં આવી હતી. મહારાષ્ટ્ર સરકારના જળસંપદા વિભાગે આ તળાવમાંથી જળવિદ્યુત નિર્મિતી કરવા 12 ડિસેમ્બર 2019ના મહાપાલિકાને પરવાનગી આપી હતી. એ પછી મહાપાલિકાએ સલાહકારોની નિયુક્તી કરી હતી.

મહાપાલિકાની વીજની મોટી માગણી જોતા બાંધો, નાણાં પુરવઠો, વાપરો અને હસ્તાંતરિત કરોના ધોરણે જળવિદ્યુત નિર્મિતી સાથે જ સૌર ઊર્જા નિર્મિતી કરવી વધુ ફાયદાકારક રહેશે એમ સલાહકારોએ સૂચન કર્યું હતું. આ ભલામણ સ્વીકારીને મહાપાલિકાએ કેપ્ટિવ પાવર પ્રોડ્યુસર મોડેલ અનુસાર આ પ્રકલ્પ ઊભો કરવા ટેંડર મગાવ્યા.આગામી 25 વર્ષ માટે એક જ દર : આ પ્રકલ્પ માટે નવેમ્બર 2020માં રિવર્સ એક્શન ધોરણે ટેંડર મગાવવામાં આવ્યા ત્યારે કુલ 3 કંપનીઓએ ટેંડર રજૂ કર્યા હતા. એમાંથી મેસર્સ શાપૂરજી પાલનજી એન્ડ કંપની પ્રા.લિ. અને મેસર્સ મહાલક્ષ્મી કોનાલ ઊર્જા પ્રા.લિ.નો સહિયારા ઉપક્રમની લઘુતમ બીડ મળી હતી.

આમ છતાં ટેંડરમાં નોંધેલ વીજ ખરીદીના દર ઓછા કરી શકાશે એમ મહાપાલિકા પ્રશાસનના ધ્યાનમાં આવ્યું કારણ કે વીજ ખરીદીનો આ દર ટેંડર પ્રક્રિયાનો મુખ્ય માપદંડ છે. તેથી બેઠક અને વાટાઘાટ થકી વીજ ખરીદીનો યુનિટ દીઠ દર રૂ.4.84થી રૂ. 4.75 કરવામાં આવ્યો. આ દર આગામી 25 વર્ષ માટે રહેશે. એ પ્રમાણે જ મહાપાલિકા વીજ ખરીદી કરશે. આ ખરીદી કરાર માટે સોમવારે સ્થાયી સમિતિએ મંજૂરી આપી હતી.

મહાપાલિકાને કોઈ ખર્ચ ઉઠાવવો નહીમ પડે
આ પ્રકલ્પ ઊભો કરવા માટે લગભગ રૂ. 536 કરોડ ખર્ચ કેન્દ્રિય વીજ નિયામક આયોગ અને મહારાષ્ટ્ર વીજ નિયામક આયોગના માર્ગદર્શક ધોરણ અનુસાર અંદાજિત કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. ખાસ વાત એટલે આ ખર્ચ મહાપાલિકા નહીં કરે પણ પ્રકલ્પ ડેવલપર કરશે. ઉપરાંત આગામી 25 વર્ષ પ્રકલ્પ ચલાવવાનો અને દેખભાળનો ખર્ચ પણ ડેવલપરે કરવાનો રહેશે. એનો કોઈ પણ ભાર મહાપાલિકા પર નહીં હોય. આમ છતાં પ્રકલ્પની માલિકી મહાપાલિકાની રહેશે. આ પ્રકલ્પનો ફાઈનલ આઉટલે આગામી 210 દિવસમાં (7 મહિના) થશે. એ પછીના બે વર્ષમાં પ્રકલ્પ ઊભો કરવાનું કામ પૂરું થશે. પ્રકલ્પ કાર્યાન્વિત થયાથી આગામી 25 વર્ષ એના મેઈનટેનન્સનો સમય હશે.

વીજ બિલમાં રકમ એડજસ્ટ કરવામાં આવશે
આ પ્રકલ્પમાંથી નિર્માણ થનારી વીજળી મહાવિતરણ કંપનીના ગ્રીડમાં પૂરી પાડવામાં આવશે.એના બદલામાં મહાપાલિકાના અખત્યાર હેઠળના પિસે-પાંજરાપુર કોમ્પ્લેક્સના વીજ બિલમાં એના રકમ એડજસ્ટ કરવામાં આવશે. તેથી દર વર્ષે મહાપાલિકાના વીજ બિલમાં રૂ. 24 કરોડ 18 લાખની બચત થશે.

