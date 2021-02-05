તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કામગીરી:મૂગાં પ્રાણીઓ પર અત્યાચાર મુદ્દે ACPએ વકીલોની ટીમ તૈયાર કરી

  • સોશિયલ મિડિયામાં વિવિધ સંસ્થાઓના સ્વયંસેવકોની ફોજ પણ બનાવી

ખાખી વરદીના પોલીસ એટલે ભાવનાહીન, કઠોર એવી છાપ સામાન્ય લોકોના મનમાં છે. પણ આ ગણવેશમાં પણ એક માનવી હોય છે. એને પણ લાગણી હોય છે. એક સહાયક પોલીસ આયુક્તે મૂગા પ્રાણીઓની વેદના જાણીને મદદ કરવા પ્રયત્ન શરૂ કર્યા છે. એસીપી સુધીર કુડાળકરે પ્રાણીઓની હિંસા, છેતરપિંડી અને અત્યાચાર કરનારાઓ પર કાર્યવાહી માટે વકીલોની એક ટીમ તૈયાર કરી છે. ઉપરાંત સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં વિવિધ સંસ્થાઓના સ્વયંસેવકોની ફોજ બનાવી છે.

તેઓ કૂતરા, બિલાડી અને અન્ય પ્રાણીઓની મદદ માટે દોડી જાય છે. જખમી અવસ્થામાં પડેલા પશુપક્ષીઓ , મુખ્યત્ત્વે રસ્તા પરના કૂતરા અને બિલાડી જેવા પ્રાણીઓની દેખરેખ માટે કોઈ હોતું નથી. કોઈ પ્રાણી જખમી અવસ્થામાં આપણી સામે દેખાય એટલે શું કરવું એ સૂઝતું નથી. સમયસર સારવાર ન મળતા આ પ્રાણીઓ મૃત્યુ પામે છે. આમ ન થાય, મૂગા પ્રાણીઓને તરત સારવાર મળે એ માટે એસીપી સુધીર કુડાળકર દિવસરાત કામ કરે છે.

વકીલોની ટીમ કાયદાકીય સલાહ આપે છે
પ્રાણીઓ પર અત્યાચારની ઘટનાઓ પણ દિવસે દિવસે વધે છે. પ્રાણીઓના અત્યાચાર બાબતે ફરિયાદ ક્યાં કરવી અને કેવી રીતે કરવી એ બાબતે મોટા ભાગના લોકોને ખબર હોતી નથી. એના માટે કુડાલકરે 25 વકીલોની ટીમ તૈયાર કરી છે. આ ટીમના વકીલો સાથે સંપર્ક કરવામાં આવે તો તેઓ કાયદાકીય સલાહ આપે છે. તેમ જ કુડાળકર અને વકીલોની આ ટીમ ક્યાંય અત્યાચાર થતા દેખાય તો પોતે એની નોંધ લે છે અને ફરિયાદ તેમ જ અન્ય કાયદાકીય પ્રક્રિયા પૂરી કરે છે.

