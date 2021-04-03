તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રાજકારણ:મહારાષ્ટ્રના રાજકારણમાં બદલાવના સંકેત, વિધાનસભા અધ્યક્ષનું રાજીનામું

મુંબઈ36 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • કોંગ્રેસને ઉપ મુખ્ય મંત્રીપદ મળી શકે અને વિધાનસભાનું અધ્યક્ષપદ શિવસેના લેશે એવી ચર્ચા

કોંગ્રેસનું મહારાષ્ટ્રમાં નેતૃત્વ બદલાશે એવી ચર્ચા છેલ્લા અનેક દિવસોથી ચાલતી હતી તે પછી ગુરુવારે નાના પટોલેએ વિધાનસભાના અધ્યક્ષપદ પરથી રાજીનામું આપી દીધું હતું, જેથી તેઓ જ કોંગ્રેસના પ્રદેશાધ્યક્ષ બનશે એ નિશ્ચિત થઈ ગયું હતું. તેમણે રાજીનામું આપ્યું તે પૂૂર્વે મલબાર હિલમાં સહ્યાદ્રિ ગેસ્ટ હાઉસમાં મુખ્ય મંત્રી ઉદ્ધવ ઠાકરે અને ઉપ મુખ્ય મંત્રી અજિત પવાર સાથે તેમની ચર્ચાવિચારણા થઈ હતી.

હવે રાજકારણમાં બદલાવ દિશામાં ઝડપથી ગતિવિધિઓ શરૂ થઈ છે. પટોલેએ વિધાનસભાના ઉપાધ્યક્ષ નરહરી ઝિરવળને પોતાનું રાજીનામું સુપરત કર્યું હતું.નાના પટોલે કોંગ્રેસના પ્રદેશધ્યક્ષ બન્યા પછી હવે વિધાનસભાનું અધ્યક્ષપદ કોની પાસે જશે એ મોટો પ્રશ્ન હતો. તે બાબતે કોંગ્રેસની નેતાગીરીએ મુખ્ય મંત્રી ઉદ્ધવ ઠાકરે સાથે ચર્ચા કરી છે. આ ચર્ચામાંથી નવી ફોર્મ્યુલા સામે આવી છે. તે મુજબ વિધાનસભાનું અધ્યક્ષપદ શિવસેના પાસે જશે અને તેની સામે કોંગ્રેસના ઉપ મુખ્ય મંત્રીપદ આપવામાં આવશે. બંને પક્ષો અને મુખ્ય મંત્રીને પણ આ પ્રસ્તાવ માન્ય હોવાનું કહેવાય છે. નાના પટોલે પ્રદેશાધ્યક્ષ પદ સાથે મંત્રીમંડળમાં પણ રહે એવી અપેક્ષા પક્ષ શ્રેષ્ઠીઓએ વ્યક્ત કરી છે.

આ મુજબ હાલના મંત્રીમંડળમાં કોંગ્રેસના જે મંત્રી પાસે ઉપ મુખ્ય મંત્રીપદ આવશે તેનાં ખાતાં પટોલે પાસે જશે એવંુ લગભગ સ્પષ્ટ થઈ ગયું છે. દરમિયાન શરદ પવારે જણાવ્યું હતું કે કોંગ્રેસમાં અંતર્ગત દબાણને લીધે પક્ષાધ્યક્ષ બદલવાનો નિર્ણય લેવામાં આવ્યો છે. હવે આ પદ ખુલ્લું થઈ ગયું છે. વિધાનસભામાં નવો અધ્યક્ષ ચૂંટવા માટે હવે ફરીથી ચર્ચા થશે. પવારના આ નિવેદન પરથી રાષ્ટ્રવાદી પણ વિધાનસભામાં અધ્યક્ષપદ માટે ઈચ્છુક હોવાનો સંકેત મળ્યા છે.

ઉપ મુખ્ય મંત્રી પદ માટે કોંગ્રેસમાં રેસ
કોંગ્રેસમાં ઉપ મુખ્ય મંત્રીપદ માટે આ સાથે રેસ શરૂ થઈ છે. મહેસૂલ મંત્રી બાળાસાહેબ થોરાત, ઊર્જામંત્રી નીતિન રાઉત અને મદદ તથ પુનર્વસન મંત્રી વિજય વડેટ્ટીવારનાં નામો લેવાઈ રહ્યાં છે. તેમાં થોરાતનું નામ સૌથી આગળ છે. રાજ્યમાં કોંગ્રેસે વિધાનસભાની ચૂંટણી તેમની આગેવાનીમાં લડી હતી. કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષ આજે રાજ્યમાં સત્તામાં ભાગીદાર છે તેમાં થોરાતનું નોંધપાત્ર યોગદાન છે. શિવસેના અને રાષ્ટ્રવાદી સાથે સતત સમન્વય રાખવાનું કામ તેમણે સફળતાથી સંભાળ્યું છે. ખાસ કરીને નિર્ણય પ્રક્રિયામાં કોંગ્રેસની અવગણના કરવામાં આવી ત્યારે તેમણે અવાજ ઉઠાવ્યો હતો. આથી જ મહાવિકાસ આઘાડીમાં આજે પણ સંતુલન જળવાઈ રહ્યું છે. થોરાત માટે આ બાબત સૌથી લાભદાયી હોવાનું માનવામાં આવે છે.

અજિત પવારે શક્યતા નકારી
દરમિયાન ઉપ મુખ્ય મંત્રી અજિત પવારે કોંગ્રેસને ઉપ મુખ્ય મંત્રીપદ મળશે એવી ચર્ચામાં કોઈ તથ્ય નથી એમ કહ્યું છે. સોનિયા ગાંધી, શરદ પવાર અને ઉદ્ધવ ઠાકરેએ મળીને મહાવિકાસ આઘાડી સાકાર કરી છે. તેમણે જે નિર્ણયો લીધા છે તે આગળ લઈ જવાનું કામ અમે કરી રહ્યા છીએ. કોંગ્રેસમાં અંતર્ગત બદલાવ થઈ રહ્યા હોય તો તેમાં અન્ય કોઈએ માથું મારવાનું કારણ નથી, એમ તેમણે જણાવ્યું છે.

