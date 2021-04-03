તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રજૂઆત:કૃષિ કાયદામાં સુધારાના સૂચનો કરવા માટે NMMCનો અનુરોધ

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા
  • દરેક વેપારી સંસ્થાઓ અને મેમ્બરોને મળેલી અમૂલ્ય તકનો લાભ લેવા જણાવ્યું

કૃષિ કાયદામાં સુધારાવધારા અને સમર્થન માટે ધારદાર સૂચનો કરવા માટે નવી મુંબઈ મર્ચન્ટ્સ ચેમ્બર (એનએમએમસી) દ્વારા સર્વ સંલગ્ન સંસ્થાના બોર્ડ ઓફ ડાયરેક્ટરો, પ્રમુખો, મેમ્બરો અને વેપારીઓને અનુરોધ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટે 12 જાન્યુઆરીના રોજ આપેલા આદેશ અનુસાર કમિટીની નિમણૂક થઈ છે, જેને વેબસાઈટ, ઈમેઈલ દ્વારા સૂચનો મોકલવા માટે અનુરોધ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. હાલમાં બજાર એપીએમસી કાયદા અંતર્ગત ચાલે છે. મુંબઈ, નવી મુંબઈ (34 ગામ), થાણા, મીરા ભાયંદર, એમઆઈડીસી સાથે જ્યાં પણ કૃષિ માલોની અવરજવર કે લેવેચ થાય છે તેને આ કાયદો લાગુ હતો. દરેકને એપીએમસી લાઈસન્સ તેમ જ માર્કેટ ફી અને એસેસમેન્ટની પ્રક્રિયા લાગુ હતી.

મુંબઈ મુંબઈની કરિયાણા માર્કેટ વાસ્તવમાં આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય બજાર છે. ખેડૂત બજાર નથી. મલ્ટીપલ માર્કેટ ફી કિંમતના આધારે ગ્રાહકોના હિતમાં નથી. મેઈનટેનન્સ ચાર્જ લઈ રાજ્ય સરકારે અનુદાન આપવું જોઈએ. બજારને વિશ્વ વેપારની છૂટ આપવી તેવી માગણી કરવાનું સૂચન સંયુક્ત દરેક સંસ્થા, ચેમ્બર અને રાષ્ટ્રીય સંગઠન કેઈટ દ્વારા સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટ નિયુક્ત સમિતિને કરવું જોઈએ, એવો અનુરોધ એનએમએમસીના અધ્યક્ષ કીર્તિ રાણાએ કર્યો છે. વેપારીઓને સૂચનો કરવાની અને સુધારણા પ્રક્રિયામાં ભાગ લેવાની ઉત્તમ તક મળી છે, જેનો બધાએ લાભ લેવો જોઈએ. કાયદાના સુધારણા અંગે નક્કર રજૂઆતો થવી જોઈએ.

આ કાયદાથી ભારતભરની બજારો, વેપાર, વિકાસને અનુરૂપ સૂચનો મોકલવા માટે પણ તેમણે અનુરોધ કર્યો છે.આ સૂચનો કાયદાના નિષ્ણાતો, સલાહકારો સાથે વાર્તાલાપ કરીને કેઈટ દ્વારા સમિતિને પહોંચાડવામાં આવશે. સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટમાં હિસ્સાધારક તરીકે વેપારી રાષ્ટ્રીય સંગઠન કેઈટની મધ્યસ્થીને માન્ય કરવામાં આવી હોવાથી સૂચનો કરવાનો આ ઉત્તમ મોકો હોવાનું પણ તેમણે જણાવ્યું છે.

