વિવાદ:કંગનાનું ટ્વીટર અકાઉન્ટ બંધ કરવા હાઈ કોર્ટમાં પીઆઇએલ

મુંબઈ19 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • એક વકીલ દ્વારા કરવામાં આવેલી અરજી પર 9મી માર્ચે સુનાવણી

અભિનેત્રી કંગના રણોતની મુશ્કેલીઓ વધી રહી છે. જાવેદ અખ્તર, મહાપાલિકા સાથે કાનૂની લડાઈ લડી રહી છે ત્યાં એક વકીલે હવે તેનું ટ્વીટર અકાઉન્ટ સસ્પેન્ડ અથવા બંધ કરવા માટે હાઈ કોર્ટમાં જાહેર હિત અરજી કરી છે. કંગના દેશના વિવિધ મુદ્દાઓ પર સતત ટ્વીટ કરે છે. તેના ટ્વીટ્સ વિવાદાસ્પદ હોવાનું જણાવીને તે બંધ કરવા અને આ પ્રકરણની સુનાવણી વહેલી તકે લેવાની વિનંતી વકીલે કરી છે.

એડવોકેટ અલી કાશિફ ખાન દેશમુખે હાઈ કોર્ટમાં અરજી કરી છે, જેની પર કોર્ટ 9મી માર્ચે સુનાવણી હાથ ધરવામાં આવશે. કંગના રણોત હવે ખેડૂત આંદોલન વિશે વાંધાજનક ટ્વીટ કરી રહી છે. આથી તેની સામે વહેલી તકે પગલાં લેવાં જોઈએ એવી માગણી અરજીમાં કરવામાં આવી છે. આ સામે કોર્ટે અરજદારને ગત સુનાવણીમાં ઉપસ્થિત કરાયેલા મહત્ત્વના કાયદેસર મુદ્દાઓ પર સ્પષ્ટીકરણ આપો એમ કહીને 9 માર્ચે સુનાવણી રાખી છે.

ટ્વીટરની કંગના રનૌત સામે કાર્યવાહી
હાલમાં કંગનાએ ક્રિકેટર રોહિત શર્માએ ખેડૂતોને મુદ્દે કરેલા ટ્વીટ પછી તેની ટીકા કરી હતી. તેમાં અમુક વાંધાજનક ટ્વીટ્સ હોવાથી ટ્વીટરે કંગનાની ટ્વીટ ડિલીટ કરી હતા. ટ્વીટરે આ વિશે એવો ખુલાસો કર્યો કે કંગનાના ટ્વીટને લીધે અનેક નિયમોનું ઉલ્લંઘન થાય છે, તેથી ટ્વીટ ડિલીટ કરવાની ફરજ પડી છે.

