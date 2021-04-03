તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ફોજદારી ફરિયાદ:હવે મુંબઈના ડીસીપી દ્વારા અર્ણવ ગોસ્વામી સામે માનહાનિનો દાવો

મુંબઈ
  • અર્ણવ સહિત એની પત્ની સામે ફોજદારી ફરિયાદ દાખલ કરી

અભિનેતા સુશાંતસિંહ રાજપૂત આત્મહત્યા પ્રકરણમાં રિપબ્લિક ટીવીના મુખ્ય સંપાદક અર્ણવ ગોસ્વામીએ પોતાની ચેનલના માધ્યમથી મારી અને મુંબઈ પોલીસ દળની હેતુપૂર્વક બદનામી કરી એવું ધ્યાનમાં લાવતાં મુંબઈ પોલીસના ડીસીપી અભિષેક ત્રિમુખેએ મુંબઈ સેશન્સ કોર્ટમાં ગોસ્વામી વિરુદ્ધ ફોજદારી ફરિયાદના માધ્યમથી માનહાનિનો દાવો કર્યો છે.

રિપબ્લિક ટીવી અને રિપબ્લિક ભારત ચેનલોના માધ્યમથી આ બદનામી કરવામાં આવી એમ જણાવતાં આ ચેનલોની માલિક કંપની એઆરજી આઉટલાયર મિડિયા પ્રાઈવેટ કંપની તેમ જ કંપનીના સંચાલક ગોસ્વામી અને તેની પત્ની સામ્યવ્રત ગોસ્વામી વિરુદ્ધ ત્રિમુખેએ ફોજદારી ફરિયાદ દાખલ કરી છે. એમાં આ ત્રણેયના વિરુદ્ધ ઈંડિયન પીનલ કોડની કલમ 499, 500 અને 501 (બદનામી કરવી) કલમ 34 (ષડયંત્ર રચવું) જેવા આરોપ હેઠળ કાયદાકીય કાર્યવાહી કરવાનો નિર્દેશ આપવો તેમ જ આટલા વર્ષોમાં કમાવેલી મારી પ્રતિષ્ઠાને આરોપીએ હાની પહોંચાડી હોવાથી મને નુકસાન વળતર આપવાનો નિર્દેશ આપવો એવી વિનંતી પણ તેમણે કરી છે. નિયમ પ્રમાણે સરકારની પૂર્વસંમતિ લઈને મુખ્ય સરકારી વકીલ જયસિંગ દેસાઈ મારફત ત્રિમુખેએ આ ફરિયાદ દાખલ કરી હતી.

મુંબઈ પોલીસ સુશાંતના હત્યારાઓને બચાવવાનો પ્રયત્ન કરે છે. અભિષેક ત્રિમુખે સતત અભિનેત્રી રિયા ચક્રવર્તીના સંપર્કમાં હતા. તેઓ એને આ પ્રકરણમાંથી બચાવવાનો પ્રયત્ન કરી રહ્યા છે જેવા અનેક આધારહીન આરોપ કરતા ચેનલના સમાચારોમાં અને ચર્ચાસત્રોમાં મારી બદનામી કરવામાં આવી.

અભિવ્યક્તિ સ્વાતંત્ર્યનો દુરુપયોગ
કોઈ જાણી જોઈને બદનામી કરવા માટે શાબ્દિક હુમલા કરે તો એ સહન ન કરવાનો સરકારી કર્મચારીઓને અધિકાર છે. ગોસ્વામીએ રાજ્ય બંધારણે પ્રસારમાધ્યમોને આપેલી ભાષા અને અભિવ્યક્તિ સ્વાતંત્ર્યનો પોતાના સ્વાર્થ માટે દુરુપયોગ કર્યો છે. તેથી કોર્ટે એની ગંભીર નોંધ લેવી જરૂરી છે એમ તેમણે ફરિયાદમાં રજૂઆત કરી છે.

