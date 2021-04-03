તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રિયલ એસ્ટેટ:મુંબઈમાં ઘરના વેચાણમાં 48 ટકાનો ઘટાડો નોંધાયો

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા
  • સ્ટેમ્પ ડ્યુટીમાં 1 ટકા વધારાથી ચિત્ર બદલાયું

મુંબઈ શહેર અને ઉપનગરોમાં ઘરના વેચાણમાં જાન્યુઆરી મહિનામાં 48 ટકાનો ઘટાડો થયો છે. ડિસેમ્બર મહિનાની સરખામણીએ રજિસ્ટ્રેશન 9000થી ઓછું થયું છે. સ્ટેમ્પ ડ્યુટીમાં 1 ટકાનો વધારો થવાનું આ પરિણામ છે એમ જણાવવામાં આવે છે. કોરોનાના સંકટના લીધે રાજ્ય સરકારે સ્ટેમ્પ ડ્યુટીમાં 3 ટકા કપાત કરી હતી. આ કપાત 31 ડિસેમ્બર સુધી લાગુ હતો. એ જ સમયે રિયલ એસ્ટેટને ઉતેજન આપવા બાંધકામ વ્યવસાયિકોએ વિવિધ સવલતો આપી હતી.

આ બધાની હકારાત્મક અસર થતા ડિસેમ્બર મહિનામાં મુંબઈ શહેર અને ઉપનગરોમાં વિક્રમજનક 19,580 રજિસ્ટ્રેશન થયા હતા. હવે જાન્યુઆરીમાં એમાં મોટા પ્રમાણમાં ઘટાડો થયો હતો. જાન્યુઆરીથી સ્ટેમ્પ ડ્યુટીમાં 1 ટકાનો વધારો થયો. કોરોનાની પાર્શ્વભૂમિ પર 3 ટકા કપાત 2 ટકા પર આવી. તેથી જાન્યુઆરી મહિનામાં ફક્ત 10,412 રજિસ્ટ્રેશન થયા એટલે કે આટલા જ ઘર વેચાયાનું સ્ટેમ્પ ડ્યુટી અતિરિકત મહાનિરીક્ષક કાર્યાલયની માહિતીમાં જાણવા મળ્યું હતું.

680થી 305 કરોડ
ડિસેમ્બરની સરખામણીએ જાન્યુઆરીમાં ઘરોની ખરીદી-વેચાણ 9168 ઓછી થઈ. સ્ટેમ્પ ડ્યુટીનો વિચાર કરીએ તો ડિસેમ્બરમાં વિક્રમજનક રજીસ્ટ્રેશ થકી રૂ. 680 કરોડ ભેગા થયા હતા. જાન્યુઆરી મહિનામાં આ આંકડો રૂ. 305 કરોડ પર આવ્યો. અર્થાત એમાં 50 ટકાથી વધારો ઘટાડો થયો. આ જ આંકડો ગયા વર્ષે જાન્યુઆરી મહિનામાં રૂ. 454 કરોડ હતો.

