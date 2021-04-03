તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

નિર્ણય:કોસ્ટલ રોડ વિરુદ્ધ માછીમારોએ કરેલી અરજી મુંબઈ હાઈ કોર્ટે ફગાવી દીધી

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા
  • આ બાંધકામને લીધે માછીમારોનું કોઈ પણ જાતનું નુકસાન થવાનું નથી

કોસ્ટલ રોડના કામમાં અડચણ ઊભી કરનારા અરજદારોને કોઈ પણ રાહત આપવાનો હાઈ કોર્ટે નકાર આપ્યો હતો. વરલીના માછીમારોનું આ બાંધકામને લીધે કોઈ પણ જાતનું નુકસાન થવાનું નથી. આ માછીમારો લોટસ જેટ્ટીનો સહેલાઈથી ઉપયોગ કરી શકશે એવો જોરદાર યુક્તિવાદ એફિડેવિટ દ્વારા મહાપાલિકા તરફથી હાઈ કોર્ટમાં કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. કોર્ટમાં મહાપાલિકાનો પક્ષ માન્ય કરતા કોસ્ટલ રોડ પ્રકલ્પ વિરુદ્ધની અરજી ફગાવી દીધી હતી.

વરલીની લોટસ જેટ્ટી ખાતેના કેટલાક માછીમારોએ કોસ્ટલ રોડનો વિરોધ કરતા મુંબઈ હાઈ કોર્ટમાં અરજી દાખલ કરી હતી. અત્યારે અહીં કામ ચાલુ હોવાથી જેટ્ટીના ઉપયોગ પર બંધી મૂકવામાં આવી છે અને માછીમારી કરી શકાતી નથી. તેથી મહાપાલિકાએ નુકસાન વળતર આપવું એવી માગણી કરતા માછીમારોએ હાઈ કોર્ટમાં અરજી દાખલ કરી હતી. આ અરજી પર જજ આર.ડી.ધાનુકા અને જજ વી.જી. બિષ્ટની ખંડપીઠ સમક્ષ સુનાવણી થઈ હતી.

મહાપાલિકા તરફથી વરિષ્ઠ વકીલ એસ્પિ ચિનોય અને એડવોકેટ જોએલ કાર્લોસે એફિડેવિટ રજૂ કર્યું હતું. આ સમયે તેમણે હાઈ કોર્ટને જણાવ્યું કે આ અરજી ફક્ત ગેરસમજ ફેલાવતી હોવાથી એ ફગાવી દેવી. આ ઠેકાણે મહાપાલિકા નેવિગેશન બ્રિજ બાંધવાની છે. તેથી જેટ્ટીમાં બોટને આવવા અને જવા માટે સહેલું થશે. ફક્ત કોસ્ટલ રોડ પ્રકલ્પ રખડાવવા માટે જ આ અરજી દાખલ કરવામાં આવી હોવાનું નિષ્પન્ન થાય છે. તેથી હાઈ કોર્ટે આ યુક્તિવાદ સાંભળીને અરજદારોનો કોઈ પણ રાહત આપવાનો નકાર આપ્યો અને અરજી ફગાવી દીધી હતી.

