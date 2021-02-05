તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

નિર્ણય:ઓફિસમાં કામના સમયે વાળ ઓળવા તે ગેરવર્તન, હાઈ કોર્ટ

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર
  • નીચલી કોર્ટે આપેલા આદેશને હાઈ કોર્ટે બહાલ રાખ્યો

ઓફિસના કામના સમયે વાળ ઓળવા જવું તે પણ ગેરવર્તનનો પ્રકાર છે. આથી તે માટે થયેલી કાર્યવાહી યોગ્ય જ છે એવું નિરીક્ષણ કરીને મુંબઈ હાઈ કોર્ટે એક મિલ કામદારને કોઈ પણ દિલાસો આપવાનો ઈનકાર કર્યો હતો. કાર્યસ્થળે પોતાના વરિષ્ઠ અધિકારી પર હાથ ઉગામવો, તેમને ધક્કે ચઢાવવાનો આરોપ કરીને કંપનીએ કામદાર વિરુદ્ધ કાર્યવાહી કરી હતી. આ સંબંધમાં નીચલી કોર્ટે કંપનીની બાજુથી આપેલો ચુકાદો યોગ્ય જ હોવાની નોંધ હાઈ કોર્ટે કરી હતી. મિલ કામદાર રંગારવ ચૌધરી 2005માં લેબર કોર્ટે તેની વિરુદ્ધ આપેલા ચુકાદાને મુંબઈ હાઈ કોર્ટની નાગપુર ખંડપીઠમાં પડકાર્યો હતો.

લેબર કોર્ટે કંપનીના મેનેજમેન્ટે રંગારવને સેવામાંથી મુક્ત કર્યો તે કાર્યવાહી યોગ્ય હોવાનો ચુકાદો આપ્યો હતો. કંપનીએ કોર્ટમાં આપેલી માહિતી અનુસાર 1995માં એક દિવસ નાઈટ ડ્યુટી પર હતો ત્યારે રંગારાવ તેની જગ્યા પર નહોતો. તપાસ કરતાં તે અન્યત્ર જઈને વાળ ઓળતો હતો એવું જણાયું હતું. આથી રંગારાવને તુરંત પોતાની જગ્યા પર બેસીને કામ શરૂ કરવા અધિકારીએ જણાવ્યું હતું. આતી રંગારાવ રોષે ભરાયો હતો અને જીભાજોડી પર ઊતરી આવ્યો હતો. આટલું જ નહીં તેણે અધિકારીને ધક્કે ચઢાવ્યા હતા અને ત્યાં પડેલો સળિયો અધિકારી તરફ છુટ્ટો ફેંક્યો હોવાનો તેની પર આરોપ હતો.

આ ઘટના પછી કંપનીએ રંગારાવ વિરુદ્ધ ગુનો દાખલ કરીને આ સંબંધે અંતર્ગત તપાસ કરી હતી. તેમાં રંગારાવ દોષી જણાતાં કામ પરથી હકાલપટ્ટી કરવામાં આવી હતી. જચોકે આ પ્રકરણમાં મારઝૂડ સંબંધે સજા ભોગવી ચૂક્યો હોવાથી કંપનીએ કરેલી કાર્યવાહી રદ કરવી એવી માગણી કરીને કોર્ટમાં દાદ માગી હતી.

આવા કિસ્સામાં કોઈ દિલાસો આપી નહીં શકાય
મુંબઈ હાઈ કોર્ટની નાગપુર ખંડપીઠના જસ્ટિસ વિનય દેશપાંડેએ નોંધ કરી કે કંપનીની અંતર્ગત તપાસ અને કાયદેસર કાર્યવાહી એકસાથે થઈ શકે છે. બંને તપાસ સ્વતંત્ર રીતે કરવામાં આવી. કાયદા સામે વ્યક્તિ દોષી ઠરે તે ખાનગી કંપનીના અંતર્ગત તપાસમાં દોષી ઠરાવવા કરતાં વધુ મોટી વાત છે. રંગારાવે કામના સ્થળે કામના સમયમાં પોતાનું કામ કરવાને બદલે બાજુમાં જઈને વાળ ઓળવાનું કામ કર્યું તે ગંભીર ગેરવર્તન જ છે. આટલું જ નહીં, વરિષ્ઠોએ તેને સમજાવ્યો ત્યારે તેણે ઊલટું ગાળાગાળી કરીને તેમને ધક્કે ચઢાવ્યા હતા. આ મોટું ગેરવર્તન છે. આથી આવા કિસ્સામાં કોઈ દિલાસો આપી નહીં શકાય.

