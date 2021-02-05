તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ધરપકડ:ડેરીવાળા પાસે 2 કરોડની માંગ કરનાર લાકડાવાલા ઝડપાયો

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર
  • જેલમાં બેઠાં ફોન પર ખંડણી માટે ધમકાવતો

અંડરવર્લ્ડ ડોન છોટા રાજનના નિકટવર્તી માનવામાં આવતા ગેન્ગસ્ટર એજાઝ લાકડાવાલાની હવે થાણે એન્ટી એક્સટોર્શન સેલ દ્વારા ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી છે. લાકડાવાલાએ જેલમાં બેઠાં બેઠાં ડેરીવાળાને ખંડણી માટે ધમકાવ્યો હતો.1990ના દાયકામાં દાઉદ ઈબ્રાહિમ અને છોટા રાજન ગેન્ગ વચ્ચે દુશ્મની ચરમસીમા પર હતી ત્યારે લાકડાવાલાએ છોટા રાજનના ઈશારે મુંબઈમાં દાઉદના અનેક ગુંડાઓને ઠાર મરાવીને આતંક મચાવ્યો હતો. 2000માં છોટા રાજન પર બેન્ગકોકમાં જીવલેણ હુમલો થયા પછી લાકડાવાલાએ નોખો ચોકો રચ્યો હતો અને પછી ગેન્ગ બનાવીને બિલ્ડરો પાસેથી હપ્તા વસૂલી કરવા લાગ્યો હતો.

એજાઝ મુંબઈ પોલીસ સહિત દેશનાં અનેક શહેરોની પોલીસ માટે મોસ્ટ વોન્ટેડ ક્રિમિનલ બની ગયો હતો. 1990-2019 વચ્ચે લાકડાવાલાએ ખંડણી, હત્યા, હત્યાનો પ્રયાસ, હપ્તા વસૂલી, મારપીટ જેવા ગુના આચર્યા હતા. 28 ડિસેમ્બર, 2019ના રોજ મુંબઈ પોલીસે લાકડાવાલાની પુત્રી સોનિયાની ધરપકડ કરી હતી, જે પછી લાકડાવાની બિહારના પટના શહેરમાંથી ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી હતી.

મુંબઈ પોલીસની તપાસ પૂરી થયા પછી તેને તલોજા જેલમાં રાખવામાં આવ્યો હતો, જ્યાંથી તે ખંડણીખોરોને સૂચનાઓ આપતો હતો. આ જેલમાંથી લાકડાવાલાએ એક ડઝનથી વધુ લોકોને ખંડણી માટે કોલ કર્યા હોવાનું બહાર આવ્યું છે. આથી હવે થાણે પોલીસ તપાસ કરશે, જે પછી કલ્યાણ પોલીસ પણ તેનો કબજો લેવા માગે છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો