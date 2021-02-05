તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

રાજકારણ:સિંધુદુર્ગમાં ભાજપના 7 નગરસેવક શિવસેનામાં જોડાયા

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર
  • અમારા જેટલા નગરસેવક ફોડ્યા તેનાથી પાંચ ગણા તમારા ફોડીશું: નિલેશ રાણેનો પડકાર
  • અમિત શાહની મુલાકાત બાદ આ ઘટનાક્રમ બન્યો

કેન્દ્રીય ગૃહમંત્રી અમિત શાહ સિંધુદુર્ગની મુલાકાતે જઈ આવ્યા પછી વૈભવવાડીમાં શિવસેનાએ ભાજપને જોરદાર આંચકો આપ્યો છે. ભાજપના 7 નગરસેવકોએ શિવસેનામાં પ્રવેશ કર્યો છે. અમિત શાહની મુલાકાત પછી આ નગરસેવકો ફૂટવાને કારણે તેને રાજકીય મહત્ત્વ પ્રાપ્ત થયું છે.વાભદે- વૈભવવાડી નગરપંચાયતમાં ભાજપની એકહથ્થુ સત્તા હતી. 17માંથી 17 નગરસેવક ભાજપ પાસે હતા. જોકે તેમાંથી સાત નગરસેવક ફૂટીને શિવસેનામાં પ્રવેશ કર્યો છે. આ પછી સાંસદ નિલેશ રાણેએ શિવસેનાને ઈશારો આપ્યો છે કે તમે અમારા જેટલા નગરસેવક ફોડ્યા છે તેનાથી પાંચ ગણા અમે ફોડીશું.

સાત નગરસેવક જણમાં ભૂતપૂર્વ નગરાધ્યક્ષ, ઉપનગરાધ્યક્ષનો પણ સમાવેશ થાય છે. ભાજપના વિધાનસભ્ય નિતેશ રાણે સોમવાર સુધી અમારા પરિવાર પર દબાણ લાવતા હતા એવો આરોપ આ નગરસેવકોએ કર્યો છે. છેલ્લાં 5 વર્ષથી નિતેશ રાણેની કાર્યપદ્ધતિથી અમે કંટાળી ગયા છીએ. તેમણે અમુક આશ્વાસન આપ્યાં તે પૂરાં કર્યાં નથી. પહેલી વાર અહીં નગરપરિષદ થઈ, પરંતુ નિતેશ રાણે તેનો વિકાસ નહીં કરી શક્યા, એવી ટીકા પણ આ નગરસેવકોએ કરી છે.

શિવસેનાએ શું કહ્યું
શિવસેનાના વિધાનસભ્ય વૈભવ નાઈકે જણાવ્યું કે અમિત શાહ નારાયણ રાણેને ગમે તેટલી તાકાત પૂરી પાડે તો પણ આગામી ચૂંટણીમાં શિવસેના ફરીથી તેમને પરાભૂત કરીને રહેશે. ભૂતપૂર્વ મુખ્ય મંત્રી દેવેન્દ્ર ફડણવીસે નારાયણ રાણેને દબંગ નેતા તરીકે ગણાવ્યા તો પછી તેમને એક વર્ષ સુધી પક્ષ પ્રવેશ આપવા માટે કેમ લટકાવી રાખ્યા હતા એવો પ્રશ્ન પણ તેમણે પૂછ્યો હતો.

નિતેશ રાણેનો સૂચક ટોણો
દરમિયાન નિતેશ રાણેએ ટ્વીટ થકી જણાવ્યું કે વૈભવવાડીમાં હાલની પરિસ્થિતિ જોઈએ તો શિવસેના પાસે મૂળ શિવસૈનિક મળશે નહીં. આગામી ચૂંટણીમાં કોઈ ઉમેદવાર મળશે નહીં. શિવસેના હિંદુ હૃદયસમ્રાટ બાળાસાહેબ ઠાકરેનો પક્ષ છે. બાળાસાહેબ પર અમારો બહુ પ્રેમ છે. આથી શિવસેનાની આવી અવસ્થા નહીં થાય એવી મારા કુટુંબની ભાવના છે. આથી સાત નગરસેવક વેલેન્ટાઈન્સ ડે નિમિત્તે ઉદ્ધવ ઠાકરે પાસે મોકલી રહ્યો છું.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો