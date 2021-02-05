તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

દુ:ખદ:પાકિસ્તાનથી18 વર્ષે દેશ પરત ફરનાર હસીના બેગમનું મૃત્યુ

મુંબઈઅમુક પળો પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
ફાઈલ તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
ફાઈલ તસવીર

પાકિસ્તાનની જેલમાં 18 વર્ષ સુધી કેદ રહ્યા બાદ છૂટકારો થતા ભારત પાછા ફરનાર હસીના દિલશાદ બેગમ અહમદનું નિધન થયું હતું. ઔરંગાબાદમાં 65 વર્ષની ઉંમરે તેમણે છેલ્લા શ્વાસ લીધા હતા. હ્રદયરોગનો હુમલો થતા તેમણે પ્રાણ ગુમાવ્યા હતા. તેમની દફનવિધી મંગળવારે પાર પાડવામાં આવી હતી. પાસપોર્ટ ચોરાઈ જતા હસીના બેગમની પાકિસ્તાનની પોલીસે જાસૂસ સમજીને ધરપકડ કરી હતી.

એ પછી ઔરંગાબાદ પોલીસના પ્રયત્નથી તેમનો 18 વર્ષે જેલમાંથી છૂટકારો થયો હતો. તેઓ 26 જાન્યુઆરી 2021ના ઔરંગાબાદ ખાતેના પોતાના ઘરે પાછા ફર્યા હતા. પણ જીવનના 18 વર્ષ પાકિસ્તાનની જેલમાં કાઢનારા હસીના બેગમના નસીબમાં બાકીની જિંદગી કુટુંબ સાથે રહેવાનું સુખ નહોતું. પાકિસ્તાનથી પાછા આવ્યા પછી ફક્ત 14 દિવસમાં તેમનું નિધન થયું હતું.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો