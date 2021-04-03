તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સુવિધા:કેન્સરના દર્દીઓ તેમજ તેમની સંભાળ રાખનાર માટે હેપ્પી એપ

મુંબઈ42 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • આ એપ્લીકેશન તેમની વર્ચુઅલ ગાઇડ અને કોચ બની શકે છે

સુખાકારીના ટેકનોલોજી- આધારિત ઉકેલો પૂરી પાડતી હેપ્પીપ્લસ કન્સલ્ટિંગે કેન્સરના દર્દીઓ અને તેમની સંભાળ લેનારાઓના મૂડ અને તંદુરસ્તી પર નોંધ રાખીને તેમના ભાવનાત્મક અને માનસિક સ્વાસ્થ્ય વિશે સમજ આપવા માટે કેન્સરના દર્દીઓને હેપ્પી પ્લસ એપ્લિકેશન પ્રદાન કરવા વિશ્વના પ્રથમ સંકલિત ઓન્કોલોજી હેલ્થટેક પ્લેટફોર્મ ઝેનઓન્કો.આઈઓ સાથે ભાગીદારી કરી છે. આ એપ્લિકેશન દર્દીઓના મૂડની નોંધ કરે છે અને ઉકેલો તથા પ્રવૃત્તિઓની ભલામણ પણ કરે છે જેમના મારફત તેઓ સરળતાથી તેમના મૂડને સુધારી શકે છે.

કેન્સરની યાત્રામાં દર્દીઓ અને તેમની સંભાળ લેનારાઓ સારવારની યોજના કરવામાં ઘણી બધી બાબતો વચ્ચે ઘેરાયેલા હોય છે ત્યારે તેઓ એક દિશા અને માર્ગદર્શકની શોધમાં હોય છે, જે તેમને સુખાકારીના માર્ગ પર લાવે. આવી પરિસ્થિતિમાં, હેપ્પી પ્લસ એપ્લિકેશન સુખાકારી પ્રાપ્ત કરવા માટે તેમની વર્ચુઅલ ગાઇડ અને કોચ બની શકે છે, એમ લવ હીલ્સ કેન્સરનાં સ્થાપક ડિંપલ પરમારે જણાવ્યું હતું.

હેપ્પીપ્લસ કન્સલ્ટિંગ એકંદર સુખાકારી પ્રાપ્ત કરવા માટે વિજ્ઞાન-સમર્થિત ફ્રેમવર્ક મારફત જોડાવા અને સંબંધો બનાવવા માટે એઆઈ અને એમએલનો ઉપયોગ કરે છે.

