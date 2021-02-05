તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સુવિધા:રસી માટે મેડિકલ ફ્રીજિંગ ઉકેલ માટે ગોદરેજનું જોડાણ

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા
ગોદરેજ એન્ડ બૉય્સે તેના બિઝનેસ યુનિટ ગોદરેજ એપ્લાયન્સીસ દ્વારા અદ્યતન, ભારતમાં બનેલા મેડિકલ રેફ્રિજરેશન સોલ્યુશનો સાથે હાલ ચાલુ કોવિડ રસીકરણ અભિયાનમાં જોડાણ કર્યું છે. એના મેડિકલ રેફ્રિજરેશન ઉચિત તાપમાને રસીઓને સહીસલામત રાખે છે એની અસરકારકતા જાળવી રાખે છે. આજે કંપનીએ એના પોર્ટફોલિયોમાં અદ્યતન અલ્ટ્રા-લૉ ટેમ્પરેચર ફ્રીઝર્સને ઉમેર્યું હતું, જેનાથી રસીની કોલ્ડ ચેઇન વધારે મજબૂત થઈ છે. આ અદ્યતન મેડિકલ ફ્રીઝર્સ જીવનરક્ષક તબીબી પુરવઠાઓને જાળવી શકે છે, જેમાં -80 ડિગ્રીથી ઓછા તાપમાને જાળવવાની ક્ષમતા સામેલ છે.

એનો ઉદ્દેશ ભારતીય અને આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય એમ બંને મેડિકલ કોલ્ડ ચેઇનને પ્રોત્સાહન આપવાનો છે. આ વિશે ચેરમેન અને મેનેજિંગ ડાયરેક્ટર જમશેદ ગોદરેજે કહ્યું હતું કે, દેશને રોગચાળાના વધારે પ્રસારમાંથી મુક્તિ અપાવવા માટે કોવિડ-19 રસીકરણ અભિયાનની વધારે વિસ્તારોમાં પહોંચ અને રસીકરણ અભિયાનની આગેકૂચ ચાવીરૂપ બનશે, જેને અમે પહોંચી વળીશું.

