મુંબઈ મહાપાલિકા ચૂંટણી:પાલિકા ચૂંટણી એકત્ર લડવાના નિર્ણય બાદ મહાવિકાસ આઘાડીમાં મતભેદ

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર
  • આઘાડીના ત્રણેય પક્ષોના કાર્યકરોમાં વિવાદને લઈ બેઠક વહેંચણીમાં અસંતોષનો સંકેત

વિધાન પરિષદની 5 બેઠક પર એકત્ર ચૂંટણી લડ્યા પછી મહાવિકાસ આઘાડીએ નવી મુંબઈમાં આગામી મહાપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી એકત્ર લડવાનો નિર્ણય લીધો છે. ભાજપને સત્તાથી દૂર રાખવા માટે રાજ્ય સ્તરના નેતાઓએ આઘાડી કરીને ચૂંટણી લડવાના આદેશ આપ્યા હોવા છતાં સ્થાનિક સ્તરે ત્રણેય પક્ષના કાર્યકરોમાં મતભેદ ખતમ થવાનું નામ લેતા નથી. આને કારણે કોંગ્રેસ, રાષ્ટ્રવાદી અને શિવસેનામાં બેઠક વહેંચણીને લઈ અસંતોષ ફાટી નીકળવાના સંકેત છે.નવી મુંબઈ મહાપાલિકામાં કુલ 111 નગરસેવકોનું સંખ્યાબળ છે. તેમાં બેઠક વહેંચણીમાં કોંગ્રેસ અને રાષ્ટ્રવાદીને વધુ બેઠકો આપવા માટે શિવસેનાએ ઈનકાર કરી દીધો છે.

નવી મુંબઈમાં શિવસેનાના સ્થાનિક નેતાઓએ મુખ્ય મંત્રી ઉદ્ધવ ઠાકરેની આ માટે મુલાકાત લીધી હતી અને આઘાડીને બદલે સ્વબળે ચૂંટણી લડવાની માગણી કરી હતી. આને કારણે ચૂંટણી પૂર્વે જ આઘાડીમાં અસંતોષ ફાટી નીકળતાં આગળ જતાં મતભેદ વધુ ઉગ્ર બનવાનાં એંધાણ વર્તાઈ રહ્યા છે.નવી મુંબઈ મહાપાલિકામાં હાલમાં ભાજપની સત્તા છે. નવી મુંબઈમાં ગણેશ નાઈક પરિવારે રાષ્ટ્રવાદીનો સાથ છોડીને ભાજપમાં પ્રવેશ કર્યો હતો. આ પછી રાષ્ટ્રવાદીની એકહથ્થુ સત્તા હોવા છતાં નાઈટ કુટુંબ સાથે અનેક રાષ્ટ્રવાદીના નગરસેવકોએ ભાજપમાં પ્રવેશ કર્યો હતો.

આથી ભાજપે નવી મુંબઈ મહાપાલિકા પર ઝંડો લહેરાવ્યો હતો. જોકે હવે ચૂંટણીની પાર્શ્વભૂમિમાં અનેક નગરસેવકો નાઈકનો સાથ છોડીને ફરથી ઘરવાપસી કરી ચૂક્યા છે. ખાસ કરીને ભાજપ સાથે છેડો ફાડનારા રાષ્ટ્રવાદી અને શિવસેનામાં જવાનું પસંદ કરી રહ્યા છે. દેખીતી રીતે જ તેઓ આગામી ચૂંટણીમાં ઉમેદવારી મળશે એવી અપેક્ષા રાખી રહ્યા છે. આથી ત્રણેય પક્ષને આ નગરસેવકોને સંતોષવાનું મુશ્કેલ બની શકે છે.

કોણ કેટલી બેઠક લડવા માગે છે
આઘાડીમાં કોંગ્રેસે 32, રાષ્ટ્રવાદીએ 40 અને શિવસેનાએ 70 બેઠકો લડવા માગે છે. આને કારણે મોટી ગૂંચ પેદા થઈ છે. કોંગ્રેસ અને રાષ્ટ્રવાદી આટલી બધી બેઠકો શિવસેનાને આપવા માટે તૈયાર નથી. આને કારણે આગામી ચૂંટણી આઘાડી એકત્ર લડશે કે પછી સ્વબળે લડશે તે જોવાનું રસપ્રદ બની રહેશે.

મનસે પણ આ વખતે ઝંપલાવશે
મહાવિકાસ આઘાડી અને ભાજપ સાથે મનસે પણ આ વખતે નવી મુંબઈ મહાપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી લડવા માટે સુસજ્જ છે. છેલ્લાં થોડાં વર્ષથી મનસેએ નવી મુંબઈમાં પક્ષની બાંધણી શરૂ કરી છે. આ વખતે પહેલી વાર તે અહીં ચૂંટણી લડશે એવી ઘોષણા મનસે પ્રમુખ રાજ ઠાકરેએ કરી હતી. રાજે પદાધિકારીઓની બેઠકો લેવાનું પણ શરૂ કર્યું છે. ગત વિધાનસભાની ચૂંટણીમાં મનસેને 50,000થી વધુ મત નવી મુંબઈના 2 મતવિસ્તારમાંથી મળ્યા હતા. આ વખતે અન્ય પક્ષના અનેક કાર્યકરો પણ મનસેમાં પ્રવેશ કરી રહ્યા છે, જેને લીધે તેની તાકાત ઓર વધી રહી છે. આથી આ વખતે નવી મુંબઈ મહાપાલિકામાં પ્રતિષ્ઠાની કસોટી થવા સાથે જબરદસ્ત રસાકસી જોવા મળશે, એમ રાજકીય નિરીક્ષકો કહી રહ્યા છે.

મહાપાલિકામાં હાલનું બળાબળ
111 બેઠકની નવી મુંબઈ મહાપાલિકામાં હાલમાં ભાજપના 56, શિવસેનાના 38, રાષ્ટ્રવાદીના 2, કોંગ્રેસના 10 અને અન્ય 5 નગરસેવકો છે. આ આંકડા જોતાં શિવસેના વધુ બેઠકો માગે તે સ્વાભાવિક છે, પરંતુ રાષ્ટ્રવાદી ગત ચૂંટણીમાં ચોથા નંબરનો પક્ષ રહ્યો હોવા છતાં આ વખતે વધુ બેઠકો માગી રહ્યો છે તે કોંગ્રેસ ક્યારેય સ્વીકારશે એવું લાગતું નથી. આને કારણે મતભેદ ઉગ્ર બની શકે છે.

