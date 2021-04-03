તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

વિરોધ:500 ચોરસફૂટનાં ઘરોને ટેક્સ માફી ન મળતાં કોંગ્રેસ નારાજ

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • મહાપાલિકા માટે એક જ પ્લાનિંગ ઓથોરિટીની માગણીનો પણ વિરોધ

મહાપાલિકાને સર્વોચ્ચ અધિકાર મળે તે માટે મુંબઈમાં એક જ પ્લાનિંગ ઓથોરિટી માટે પ્રશાસને રાજ્ય સરકાર પાસે વિનંતી કરી છે, જેનો મુંબઈ કોંગ્રેસે જોરદાર વિરોધ કર્યો છે. હાલમાં મ્હાડા, એમએમઆરડીએ, એમએસઆરડીસી, એસઆરએ, મુંબઈ પોર્ટ ટ્રસ્ટ જેવાં પ્રશાસન તેમના અધિકાર હેઠળ નિર્ણયો લે છે. આથી મુંબઈ મહાપાલિકાની એક જ પ્લાનિંગ ઓથોરિટીની માગણી બિલકુલ ઉચિત નથી, એમ કહીને મુંબઈ કોંગ્રેસના અધ્યક્ષ ભાઈ જગતાપે વિરોધ નોંધાવ્યો છે.

મુંબઈમાં 500 ચોરસફૂટ સુધીનાં ઘરોના પ્રોપર્ટી ટેક્સ સંપૂર્ણ માફ થશે એવી બજેટમાંથી અપેક્ષા હતી, પરંતુ તે ઘોષણા કરવામાં નહીં આવી તેનો પણ કોંગ્રેસે વિરોધ નોંધાવ્યો છે. આ માફી મળવી જ જોઈએ. ઉપરાંત 500થી 700 ચો.ફૂટ સુધી પ્રોપર્ટી ટેક્સ ઘટાડીને 60 ટકા કરવો જોઈએ. આ બાબતનો પ્રસ્તાવ મહાપાલિકામાં મંજૂર થયો છે અને વિધાનસભા તથા વિધાન પરિષદમાં પણ આ પ્રસ્તાવ મંજૂર કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. તે છતાં મહાપાલિકા પ્રશાસને બજેટમાં આ ઘોષણા કરી નથી, જેને લઈ મુંબઈગરા નિરાશ છે.

આથી 2020થી 2025 સુધી 500 ચોરસફૂટ સુધીનાં ઘરોનો પ્રોપર્ટી ટેક્સ સંપૂર્ણ માફ કરવો અને 500- 700 ચો.ફૂટનાં ઘરોનો ટેક્સ ઘટાડીને 50 ટકા કરવો એવી અમારી માગણી છે, એમ તેમણે ગુરુવારે જણાવ્યું હતું. આ સમયે ચરણસિંહ સપ્રા, રવી રાજા, ભૂષણ પાટીલ, સંદેશ કોંડવિલકર વગેરે હાજર હતા.

દરમિયાન માઝી મુંબઈ માઝી કોંગ્રેસ 100 દિવસ 100 વોર્ડ ઉપક્રમનો શનિવારે સાંજે 4 વાગ્યાથી સાયન વિભાગમાંથી પદયાત્રા સાથે શુભારંભ થશે એવી ઘોષણા પણ તેમણે આ સમયે કરી હતી. કોંગ્રેસના મહારાષ્ટ્રના પ્રભારી એચ કે પાટીલને હસ્તે આ ઉપક્રમન રંભ થશે. મુંબઈના સર્વ 227 વોર્ડમાં આ પદયાત્રા કાઢવામાં આવશે, એમ તેમણે જણાવ્યું હતું.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો