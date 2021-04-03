તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સુવિધા:બોરીવલીમાં હવે સર્વ પ્રકારના કેન્સરનો ઉપચાર કરતું કેન્દ્ર શરૂ

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા
  • હાલ પુરુષોમાં કેન્સરનું પ્રમાણ 60 ટકા અને મહિલાઓમાં 40 ટકા

એશિયન કેન્સર ઈન્સ્ટિટયૂટ અને એપેક્સ હોસ્પિટલના સહયોગમાં હવે બોરીવલી પૂર્વની એપેક્સ હોસ્પિટલમાં કેન્સર ઉપચાર કેન્દ્ર શરૂ કરવામાં આવ્યું છે, જે સર્વ પ્રકારના કેન્સરનો ઉપચાર કરવાની સુવિધાઓ ધરાવે છે. ખાસ કરીને પશ્ચિમી પરાં અને થાણે- પાલઘર જિલ્લાના રહેવાસીઓ માટે આ કેન્દ્ર આશીર્વાદરૂપ સાબિત થશે એમ માનવામાં આવે છે.

એશિયન કેન્સર ઈન્સ્ટિટ્યૂટની આંકડાવારી અનુસાર 2017થી હમણાં સુધી મુંબઈમાં 2504 કેન્સરના દર્દીઓ પર ઉપચાર કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. તેમાંથી 1424ને કેમોથેરપી આપવામાં આવી છે. આમાંથી પુરુષોમાં સામાન્ય રીતે મોઢાનું, અન્નનલિકા, પેટ, કોલોરેક્ટલ અને ફેફસાના કેન્સર સૌથી વધુ મળી આવ્યાં છે. મહિલાઓમાં સ્તન, ગર્ભાશય, માથું અને ગરદનના કેન્સર વધુ પ્રમાણમાં જોવા મળ્યા છે.

પુરુષોમાં કેન્સરનું પ્રમાણ 60 ટકા જ્યારે મહિલાઓમાં 40 ટકા જોવા મળ્યું છે. સામાન્ય રીતે 15-20 ટકા પુરુષોને મોઢાનું કેન્સર અને મહિલાઓને સ્તનનું કેન્સર થવાનું સૌથી વધુ જોખમ હોય છે. ડો. સંજય શર્માએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે નવા કેન્દ્રમાં કેમોથેરપી અને રેડિયેશન, મોઢાના કેન્સર માટે લેઝર શસ્ત્રક્રિયા, મોઢું અને સ્તન કેન્સર માટે પુનઃરચના શસ્ત્રક્રિયા, માથું અને ગરદનના કેન્સર માટે માઈક્રોસ્વુલર ફ્લેપ શસ્ત્રક્રિયા જેવા ઉપચાર ઉપલબ્ધ કરાશે.

હાલમાં એપેક્સ હોસ્પિટલમાં મલાડથી વિરાર અને ગુજરાતના દર્દીઓ ઉપચાર માટે આવે છે. ઉપરાંત ટૂંક સમયમાં જ કેમોથેરપી સાથે સર્જિકલ સેવા પણ શરૂ કરવામાં આવશે. ડો વ્રજેશ શાહે જણાવ્યું હતું કે કેન્સરનાં લક્ષણો જાણીને તુરંત ઉપચાર જરૂરી છે.

