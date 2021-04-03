તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મુંબઈ બિલ્ડિંગ રિપેર એન્ડ રિકન્સ્ટ્રકશન બોર્ડ:દક્ષિણ મુંબઈમાં 19,000 ઈમારતોના પુનઃનિર્માણ માટે બેન્કોની મદદ લેવાશે

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા
  • આ જર્જરિત ઈમારતોનું પુનઃનિર્માણ કરવા માટે બિલ્ડરો ખચકાટ અનુભવી રહ્યાં છે

કોરોનાને લઈ આવેલી મંદી, મ્હાડા અને મહાપાલિકાના આકરા નિયમોને કારણે દક્ષિણ મુંબઈમાં 19,000થી વધુ જૂની અને જર્જરિત ઈમારતોનું પુનઃનિર્માણનું કાર્ય હાથમાં લેવા માટે ખચકાટ અનુભવી રહ્યા હોવાથી હવે મહારાષ્ટ્ર હાઉસિંગ એન્ડ એરિયા ડેવલપમેન્ટ ઓથોરિટી (મ્હાડા) દ્વારા ફાઈનાન્સ માટે બેન્કોનો સંપર્ક કરવાનું નક્કી કરવામાં આવ્યું છે.

જો આવશ્યક ફાઈનાન્સ મળી જાય તો મુંબઈ બિલ્ડિંગ રિપેર એન્ડ રિકન્સ્ટ્રકશન બોર્ડ (એમબીઆરબી) દ્વારા પુનઃનિર્માણ કાર્ય હાથ ધરવામાં આવશે. આ માટે એમબીઆરબીના ચેરમેન વિનોદ ઘોસાળકરની અધ્યક્ષતામાં એક સમિતિની નિયુક્તિ કરવામાં આવી છે, જે પુનઃનિર્માણ કાર્ય માટે ફાઈનાન્સ ઊભું કરવા અલગ અલગ બેન્કો સાથે ચર્ચાવિચારણા કરશે.દક્ષિણ મુંબઈમાં લગભગ 14,207 સેસ ઈમારતોમાં 50,000થી વધુ રહેવાસીઓ વસવાટ કરી રહ્યા છે. આ ઈમારતો જર્જરિત સ્થિતિમાં છે. આમાંથી ઘણી બધી ઈમારતો દાદરના દક્ષિણે છે, જ્યારે અમુક બ્રિટિશરાજમાં નિર્માણ પામેલી સદી જૂની છે. મુંબઈમાં 500થી વધુ ઈમારતોને તો જર્જરિત અને ખતરનાક ઘોષિત કરવામાં આવી છે. તેને સેસ ઈમારત તરીકે ઓળખવામાં આવે છે, કારણ કે તેમાંના રહેવાસીઓએ આ ઈમારતોના મેઈનટેનન્સ માટે મ્હાડાને સેસ ભરવો પડે છે.

શહેરમાં 32 ટ્રાન્ઝિક કેમ્પ
જૂની અને જર્જરિત ઈમારતો રહેવાલાયક નથી એવું ઘોષિત કરવામાં આવ્યા પછી મ્હાડા દ્વારા તેમાંના ભાડૂતોને હંગામી મુકામ માટે ટ્રાન્ઝિટ કેમ્પમાં જગ્યા અપાતી હોય છે. જૂની ઈમારતનું પુનઃનિર્માણ થાય તે પછી અથવા અન્ય પુનઃનિર્માણ થયેલી ઈમારતોમાં આ ભાડૂતોને ફરી તેમની જગ્યામાં ઘર અપાય છે. મુંબઈમાં અલગ અલગ ભાગોમાં 32 ટ્રાન્ઝિટ કેમ્પ છે, જેમાં આજની ઘડીએ 21,149 ભાડૂતો વસવાટ કરે છે. તેઓ માસિક રૂ. 500નું ભાડું ચૂકવે છે. મ્હાડા આ કેમ્પના મેઈનટેનન્સ પાછળ વાર્ષિક કરોડો રૂપિયા ખર્ચે છે, જે તેને પ્રાપ્ત ભાડાંની આવક કરતાં અનેકગણું વધુ છે. હાલમાં મ્હાડાને રૂ. 129.92 કરોડનું ભાડું આવવાનું બાકી છે. એમ્નેસ્ટી સ્કીમથી ઘણા ભાડૂતો ભાડું ચૂકવી દેશે એવી તેને અપેક્ષા છે.

મકાનમાલિકો કેમ ઉદાસીન છે
શહેરમાં જગ્યાના ભાવો આસમાનને આંબી રહ્યા છે ત્યારે આ ઈમારતોમાં જૂની વ્યવસ્થા પ્રમાણે ભાડું એકદમ ઓછું આવે છે. અમુક ઈમારતોમાં આજે પણ 1965 અથવા 1940 પૂર્વે નક્કી થયેલું ભાડું જ લાગુ છે, જેને લીધે મકાનમાલિકોને આ ઈમારતોના નિયમિત મેઈનટેનન્સમાં રસ નથી. બલકે, તેઓ આટલાં નજીવાં ભાડાંમાં ઈમારતનું મેઈનટેનન્સ કરી શકતા નથી. આથી આ ઈમારતોની હાલત ખરાબ છે. ઘણી બધી ઈમારતો જર્જરિત થવા છતાં ઘર ગુમાવવાના ડરથી ભાડૂતો અન્યત્ર જવા માગતા નથી. આવી ઈમારતોના પુનઃનિર્માણમાં ઝાઝો ફાયદો નહીં હોવાથી ડેવલપરો પણ પ્રતિસાદ આપતા નથી.

ભાડૂતો માટે એમ્નેસ્ટી સ્કીમ
દરમિયાન કોવિડને લીધે ટ્રાન્ઝિટ કેમ્પમાં રહેતા ઘણા બધા ભાડૂતો ભાડું આપી શક્યા નથી અથવા તો ભાડું ચૂકવવામાં વિલંબ કરી રહ્યા છે, જેની પર મ્હાડાનું મોટું વ્યાજ લાગુ થતું હોય છે. આથી એમબીઆરબી દ્વારા એમ્નેસ્ટી સ્કીમ લાવવામાં આવી છે. આ યોજના હેઠળ જો ભાડૂતો ફેબ્રુઆરીના અંત સુધી એકસામટી રકમમાં વ્યાજ સાથે જમા સંપૂર્ણ ભાડું ચૂકવવા તૈયાર હોય તો તેમને વ્યાજમાં 60 ટકા છૂટ આપવામાં આવશે, જ્યારે માર્ચ અંત સુધી ભાડું ભરી દે તેમને વ્યાજમાં 40 ટકા રાહત અપાશે. જોકે આ યોજના માર્ચ અંત સુધી જ ચાલશે, એમ ઘોસાળકરે જણાવ્યું હતું.

