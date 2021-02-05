તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચુકાદો:બાળકીને ગૂડ ટચ અને બેડ ટચ ખબર પડે છે: વિશેષ પોક્સો કોર્ટ

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
  • પાંચ વર્ષની બાળકીના વિનયભંગના કેસમાં આરોપીના જામીન નકાર્યા

પીડિતા પાંચ વર્ષની બાળકી છે છતાં તેને ગૂડ ટચ અથવા બેડ ટચની જાણ નથી એવું કહી નહીં શકાય એવી મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ નોંધ કરીને વિશેષ પોક્સો કોર્ટે વિનયભંગના કેસમાં આરોપીને જામીન આપવાનો ઈનકાર કર્યો હતો. 6 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ આ આદેશ આપવામાં આવ્યો હતો, જેની નકલ મંગળવારે ઉપલબ્ધ થઈ હોવાનું પીટીઆઈએ જણાવ્યું હતું.વિશેષ જજ ભારતી કાળેએ આરોપીની જામીન અરજી નકારીને જણાવ્યું કે પીડિતાએ રીતસર એવું જણાવ્યું છે કે આરોપીએ તેને સ્પર્શ કર્યો હતો અને તેને તે બેડ ટચ મહેસૂસ થયો હતો. પીડિતા બહુ નાની છોકરી હોવાથી તેને ગૂડ ટચ કે બેડ ટચની જાણ નથી એવું કહી નહીં શકાય, એવી નોંધ કોર્ટે કરી હતી.

આરોપી પુરુષ પીડિતાનો પાડોશી છે. બાળકી તેના ઘરે રમવા જતી હતી ત્યારે આરોપી તેને અયોગ્ય રીતે સ્પર્શ કરતો હતો એવો આરોપ છે. આરોપી સામે વિનયભંગ અને પોક્સો ધારાની સુસંગત જોગવાઈઓ હેઠળ ગુનો દાખલ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે.આરોપીના વકીલે આરોપો નકારીને એવી દલીલ કરી હતી કે પીડિતા નાની છોકરી છે. તે મારા અસીલના ઘરે રમવા આવતી હતી. આથી મારા અસીલે તેને કરેલા સ્પર્શને બેડ ટચ કહી નહીં શકાય.

આ સામે ફરિયાદ પક્ષે જણાવ્યું કે પીડિતા સ્પર્શના પ્રકારથી વાકેફ છે અને તેણે નિવેદનમાં ચોક્કસ રીતે તે વિશે જણાવ્યું છે.ફરિયાદ પક્ષની દલીલોમાં વજૂદ જણાતાં કોર્ટે આરોપીની જામીન અરજી નકારી કાઢી હતી. આ સાથે જજે એવી નોંધ કરી હતી કે મને લાગે છે કે આરોપના પ્રકાર ગંભીર છે અને આરોપીએ જાતીય હુમલો કર્યો છે. આ સંજોગોમાં આરોપી જામીન માટે હકદાર નહીં બની શકે, એવી પણ જજે નોંધ કરી હતી.

