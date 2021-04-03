તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કાર્યવાહી:દસ્તાવેજો વિના આધારકાર્ડ કાઢી આપનારા બે લેભાગુની ધરપકડ

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • અનેક નેપાળી અને બંગલાદેશી નાગરિકોને આધારકાર્ડ કઢાવી આપ્યાં

બોરીવલીમાં આધારકાર્ડ સેન્ટર ખોલીને કોઈ પણ દસ્તાવેજો વિના આધારકાર્ડ કઢાવી આપવાને નામે નેપાળી અને બંગલાદેશી નાગરિકો તેમ જ એનઆરઆઈ સહિત અનેકને ઠગનારા સેન્ટરના ઓપરેટર અને એજન્ટની ક્રાઈમ બ્રાન્ચ યુનિટ-11 દ્વારા ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી છે.કેનેરા બેન્ક, ચામુંડા સર્કલ, બોરીવલી પશ્ચિમમાં આધારકાર્ડ સેન્ટરમાં રૂ. 5000-7000 લઈને કોઈ પણ દસ્તાવેજો વિના આધારકાર્ડ કઢાવી આપવામાં આવે છે એવી માહિતીને આધારે તપાસ કરવામાં આવી ત્યારે આ ચોરી પકડાઈ હતી. આ પ્રકરણે સેન્ટરના માલિક પાલઘરના વિનોદ નાનુ ચવાણ (24) અને બોરીવલીના એજન્ટ ઉમેશ અરવિંદ ચૌધરી (31)ની ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી હતી.

કેનેરા બેન્કમાં આધારકાર્ડ નોંધણીની સેવા પૂરી પાડતી કંપનીએ તેનું અધિકૃત સેન્ટર કાર્યરત કર્યું હોઈ ઓપરેટર તરીકે ચવાણને નીમ્યો હતો. અહી બેન્કો અધિકારી આધારકાર્ડ નોંધણી માટે આવેલી વ્યક્તિની ઓળખ અને રહેઠાણના પુરાવાના મૂળ દસ્તાવેજ તપાસીને નિયત નમૂનામાં અરજી લે છે. જો વ્યક્તિ પાત્ર હોય તો ફોર્મ પર સહીસિક્કા કરીને ચવાણ પાસે મોકલતો હતો. ચવાણ વ્ય્કતિ પાસેથી ઓળખ, રહેઠાણના પુરાવાના મૂળ દસ્તાવેજો લઈને તે સ્કેન કરતો, ફિંગરપ્રિંટ, આંખોનું સ્કેન કરીને ફોટો લઈ સંબંધિત ફોર્મ અને વ્યક્તિની માહિતી ઓનલાઈન અપલોડ કરતો હતો. તે માટે ફક્ત રૂ. 100 લાગુ થાય છે, જે પછી ટપાલ દ્વારા વ્યક્તિને આધારકાર્ડ મળી જાય છે.

આરોપીઓએ આમાં એવી છટકબારી શોધી કાઢી હતી કે વ્યક્તિ સંપૂર્ણ પ્રક્રિયા પૂરી કરે તે પછી તેમની અરજી નકારાઈ છે એવો સંદેશ મળતો હતો. આ પછી તે વ્યક્તિ ચવાણ અથવા ચૌધરીનો સંપર્ક કરતી. તેની પાસેથી રૂ. 5000- 7000 લઈને પછી કોઈ પણ દસ્તાવેજો વિના આધારકાર્ડ મેળવી આપતા હતા. આ રીતે આરોપીઓએ એક નેપાળી, બંગલાદેશી નાગરિકો, એક અમેરિકન રિટર્ન એનઆરઆઈ સહિત અનેકને આધારકાર્ડ કઢાવી આપ્યાં છે.

આરોપીની મોડસ ઓપરેન્ડી
આરોપીઓ બેન્કના અધિકારીની જાણ બહાર ઓનલાઈન ફોર્મ ભરીને વ્યક્તિના ફિંગરપ્રિંટ, આંખો સ્કેન કરીને ફોટો લઈને ફોર્મની પ્રિંટ કઢાવીને આપતા હતા. ઓપરેટર અને એજન્ટ તે વ્યક્તિને તેના આધારકાર્ડની નોંધણી થઈ ગયાનું કહીને પૈસા લઈ લેતા. ફોર્મની પ્રિંટ પરનો નોંધણી નંબર ટ્રેકિંગ આઈડી છે એવું કહેતા. તે વ્યક્તિ નોંધણી નંબર પરથી તપાસ કરે તો ફોર્મ રિજેક્ટ થયો છે એવું દેખાતું હતું.

આ પછી આરોપીઓ તેને ઈન્ટ્રોડ્યુસરના વિકલ્પથી આધારકાર્ડ મેળવી આપતા હતા. આધારકાર્ડ નોંધણી પ્રક્રિયામાં નજીકના સંબંધી અથવા કુટુંબના નાના બાળકો માટે ઈન્ટ્રોડ્યુસરનો વિકલ્પ અપનાવવો એવી સૂચના છે. જોકે આરોપીઓ તેને ગેરલાભ ઉઠાવીને લોકો સાથે ઠગાઈ કરતા હતા.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો