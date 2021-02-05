તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ખુલાસો:પોર્ન ફિલ્મ કૌભાંડમાં અભિનેત્રી ગેહનાનો પતિ જ ફાઈનાન્સ કરતો

મુંબઈ
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર
  • વિદેશોમાં પણ આ ફિલ્મો વેચનાર વધુ એક હાઈ-પ્રોફાઈલ આરોપી પકડાયો

મુંબઈમાં સૂમસામ જગ્યામાં ભાડા પર બંગલો લઈને તેમાં પોર્ન ફિલ્મો બનાવવાના કૌભાંડમાં રોજ ચોંકાવનારી માહિતી બહાર આવી રહી છે. આ પ્રકરણે ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવેલી અભિનેત્રી ગેહના વશિષ્ઠ ઉર્ફે વંદના તિવારીનો ઉદ્યોગપતિ પતિ આ ગોરખધંધો ચલાવવા માટે ફાઈનાન્સ કરતો હતો. ઉપરાંત આ કેસમાં ક્રાઈમ બ્રાન્ચે નવી મુંબઈના રહેવાસી ઉમેશ કામત નામની હાઈ- પ્રોફાઈલ વ્યક્તિની ધરપકડ કરી છે, જે યુકે સહિત વિવિધ દેશોમાં પણ પોર્ન ફિલ્મો વેચીને ધૂમ કમાણી કરતો હતો એવું બહાર આવ્યું છે.

ગેહનાની પૂછપરછમાં એવું બહાર આવ્યું છે કે તેનો પતિ પોર્ન ઈન્ડસ્ટ્રીને ફાઈનાન્સ કરતો હતો, જેની પણ પૂછપરછ કરવાની પોલીસ તૈયારી કરી રહી છે. આ સાથે ગેહના પછી પોલીસે આ કેસમાં સાતમા આરોપી ઉમેશ કામતની ધરપકડ કરી છે. તેણે ગેહનાના પતિનું આ ઈન્ડસ્ટ્રીમાં ફાઈનાન્સ હોવાનું કબૂલ કર્યું છે. દરમિયાન આ કૌભાંડનો રેલો વિદેશ સુધી પહોંચ્યો છે.

કામતે યુકે સહિત વિદેશોમાં પોર્ન ફિલ્મો વેચી હોવાનું બહાર આવ્યું છે.નોંધનીય છે કે ગયા સપ્તાહમાં વિશ્વસનીય માહિતીને આધારે પોલીસે મલાડના મઢ ખાતે બંગલો પર દરોડા પાડ્યા હતા. તે સમયે પૈસાની લાલચ આપીને વેબ સિરીઝમાં કામ અપાવીશું એમ જણાવીને 15 યુવતીઓની પોર્ન ફિલ્મો બનાવનારા બે અભિનેતા સહિત પાંચ જણની ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી હતી.

