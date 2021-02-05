તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કાર્યવાહી:342ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલોમાં છે ફાયરસેફ્ટીનો અભાવ, તપાસ બાદ1000 હોસ્પિટલોને પાલિકાની નોટિસ

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા
શહેરમાં 40 ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલો જોખમકારક હોવાનું અગ્નિશમન દળની તપાસમાં જણાયું છે. 342 હોસ્પિટલોમાં વિવિધ સ્વરૂપના જોખમ જણાયા છે. મહાપાલિકાના અગ્નિશમન વિભાગે મુંબઈની 11,000 હોસ્પિટલોની તપાસ કરી હતી. ભંડારા ખાતેની જિલ્લા હોસ્પિટલના આઈસીયુમાં આગની ઘટના પછી હોસ્પિટલોની સુરક્ષાનો પ્રશ્ન ફરીથી સપાટી પર આવ્યો છે. આ દષ્ટિએ મહાપાલિકાએ શહેરની ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલોની અગ્નિશમન તપાસ કરવાનો આદેશ આપ્યો હતો.

એમાં 11,049 ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલોની તપાસ કરવામાં આવી હતી. હોસ્પિટલોની રચના સહિત સુરક્ષાની દષ્ટિએ ગંભીર જોખમ હોવાનું 40 હોસ્પિટલોમાં જણાયું હતું. 342 હોસ્પિટલોમાં આગ લાગે તો ઈમારતની બહાર નીકળવાના રસ્તામાં પડેલા સાધનોને કારણે રસ્તો ન હોવો, આગ બુઝાવવાના સાધનો ઉપલબ્ધ ન હોવા અથવા એની મુદત પૂરી થયેલી હોવી જેવા જોખમ જણાયા હતા. શહેરની 639 હોસ્પિટલોમાં થોડું રિપેરીંગ કરવું જરૂરી હોવાનું તપાસમાં જણાયું હતું.

