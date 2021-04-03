તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વર્લ્ડ કેન્સર ડે:સ્ટુડન્ટ હેલ્થ એસેમ્બ્લીમાં 20,000 વિદ્યાર્થીઓ જોડાયા

મુંબઈ43 મિનિટ પહેલા
વર્લ્ડ કેન્સર ડેના અવસરે સલામ બોમ્બે ફાઉન્ડેશન (એસબીએફ)ના પ્રિવેન્ટિવ હેલ્થ પ્રોગ્રામના 20,000 લાભાર્થી વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ તેની 15મી સ્ટુડન્ટ હેલ્થ એસેમ્બ્લીમાં ભાગ લીધો હતો. આ એસેમ્બ્લી ખાનગી સ્કૂલોમાં મોડેલ યુનાઈટેડ નેશન્સ (એમયુએન)ની રેખામાં નિર્માણ કરવામાં આવી હતી, જે પહેલી વાર વર્ચ્યુઅલી અને રાષ્ટ્રીય સ્તરે યોજાઈ હતી. એસેમ્બ્લી એક એવું અજોડ મંચ છે, જે એસબીએફના એડવોકેસી એન્ડ લીડરશિપ ફોરમ (બાળ પરિષદ અને બાળ પંચાયત)ના વિદ્યાર્થીઓ આગેવાનોને નીતિના ઘડવૈયાઓ અને હિસ્સાધારકોને મોજૂદ મહામારી પર વિશેષ કેન્દ્રિત રહીને આરોગ્ય, પોષણ અને માનસિક સ્વાસ્થ્ય કલ્યાણ પર મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ પ્રશ્નો સીધા જ પૂછવાની તક આપે છે.

આ કાર્યક્રમમાં ભારત સરકારના ફૂડ સેફ્ટી એન્ડ સ્ટાન્ડર્ડસ ઓથોરિટી ઓફ ઈન્ડિયા એફએસએસએઆઈના ડેપ્યુટી ડાયરેક્ટર ડો. કૃષ્ણા મેથેકર, મહારાષ્ટ્ર પોલીસના ડીસીપી પ્રવીણ પાટીલ, શિક્ષણ વિભાગના ડેપ્યુટી ડાયરેક્ટર સંઘમિત્રા ત્રિભુવન, જાહેર આરોગ્ય વિભાગના નોડલ ઓફિસર જોઈન્ટ ડાયરેક્ટર ડો. પદ્મજા જોગેવાર અને એમપાવર માઈન્ડ્સના આઉટરીચ અને કન્ટેન્ટનાં મેનેજર માનસી ગોખલેનો સમાવેશ થતો હતો.

